Read full article on original website
Related
We LOVE NYC: At least 20% of the illegal migrants in El Paso WANT to travel to the Big Apple and are NOT forced onto Gov. Abbott's buses against their will says boss of charity that runs overwhelmed shelter in Texas city
About a fifth of the migrants being bussed from El Paso to New York allegedly want to travel to the Big Apple and are not being transported against their will. Blake Barrow, CEO of the El Paso Rescue Mission charity, said his organization has been overwhelmed by the influx of migrants crossing the border illegally, but the immigrants have been more than happy to take up Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's offer to bus them to New York City.
Young adults ‘downsizing’ lifestyles as living costs rise
Young adults are more likely than over-55s to report “downsizing” their lifestyle or spending to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, research suggests. Around one in five (20.2%) under-35s are doing this, compared with 14.5% of over-55s, the survey of 2,000 people across the UK in September found. Young...
Comments / 0