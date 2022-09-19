LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hillview Police are asking for the public's help after multiple suspicious fires last week. Zoneton firefighters responded to three fires overnight in the Hunters Hollow neighborhood near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line on Sept. 11-12. No one was injured in the fires that were at either vacant buildings or vehicles, and had multiple points of origin, according to Zoneton Fire officials.

