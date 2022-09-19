ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after allegedly fleeing from crash that injured four people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after he allegedly fled from a crash scene that injured four people on Aug. 30 on Dixie Highway. The arrest report states that police attempted a traffic stop after clocking a vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III, going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. Police turned on emergency equipment, but then turned it off after Risen continued to drive at a high rate of speed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police arrest man for murder in Southside Drive double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting left one man dead and another wounded on Southside Drive. According to court documents, 34-year-old Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Emilio Martin-Suarez. Police say the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man found guilty in 2020 murder of Louisville 3-year-old, father

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has found Kevon Lawless guilty of killing a young father and his 3-year-old daughter in August 2020. After two different deliberations — totaling eight hours — Lawless was found guilty of double murder and burglary just before 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Lawless...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police searching for suspect after string of fires in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hillview Police are asking for the public's help after multiple suspicious fires last week. Zoneton firefighters responded to three fires overnight in the Hunters Hollow neighborhood near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line on Sept. 11-12. No one was injured in the fires that were at either vacant buildings or vehicles, and had multiple points of origin, according to Zoneton Fire officials.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Police say 2 people arrested after fatal overdose in Columbus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are accused in connection to an Indiana man's death after he overdosed. Columbus Police charged Ryan Self, of Seymour, and Tiffany Sculley, of Brownstown, with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. It's a Level 1 Felony. Investigators said police found Ronald Smith,...
COLUMBUS, IN
WLKY.com

Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD, Shively Police investigating recent shootings on I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A violent weekend in Jefferson County has police in both Louisville and Shively investigating multiple shootings and homicides, including some shootings that police say happened on I-264. "We've had a rough couple weeks here, especially the last couple weekends. And this one obviously is another rough...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2 south Louisville schools put on heightened security after student reported gun on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two schools in south Louisville were on heightened security on Wednesday after a report of a gun on campus. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed that Stuart Academy on Valley Station Road increased security after a student told school officials about a classmate with a gun. Both the JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called, but no weapon was found.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash on S. Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist going the wrong way on Hurstbourne Parkway was hit and killed late Monday night. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road. Ruoff said the motorcycle was traveling...
LOUISVILLE, KY

