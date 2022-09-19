Read full article on original website
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
18-year-old arrested for carjacking vehicle with child inside, crashing vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old is being accused of carjacking a vehicle with a child inside and crashing the vehicle. According to the arrest report, Anneyska Garcia, 18, is facing robbery, assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief charges and fleeing or evading police. The report said that Garcia flagged down...
LMPD: Several people shot, grazed by 'gel ball type pellet' in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were shot by a "gel ball type pellet" Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around noon to the 600 block of Cedar Street, near 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
Louisville carjacking with child in vehicle ends in crash and critical injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman from Texas is in custody after she carjacked a Louisville man's car — with his child inside — before crashing it into a business and critically injuring the person inside. According to court documents, 18-year-old Anneyska Garcia was taken into...
1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
Man arrested after allegedly fleeing from crash that injured four people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after he allegedly fled from a crash scene that injured four people on Aug. 30 on Dixie Highway. The arrest report states that police attempted a traffic stop after clocking a vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Robert Charles Risen III, going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. Police turned on emergency equipment, but then turned it off after Risen continued to drive at a high rate of speed.
Police arrest man for murder in Southside Drive double shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting left one man dead and another wounded on Southside Drive. According to court documents, 34-year-old Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Emilio Martin-Suarez. Police say the...
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
Suspect sought in one of three 'suspicious' fires set in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Hillview said new surveillance video has helped them identify a suspect in at least one of the recent suspicious fires in Bullitt County. Detective Scott Barrow said a man was seen on surveillance video at the Baymont Inn on Sept. 12, 20 minutes after the first fire was set nearby.
LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
Man ejected from vehicle in downtown crash involving LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a downtown traffic incident involving an officer. A department spokesperson said an officer was responding to a call for service at 9th and West Broadway when his cruiser collided with a car. They said a man driving that vehicle was ejected. He...
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of Louisville 3-year-old, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has found Kevon Lawless guilty of killing a young father and his 3-year-old daughter in August 2020. After two different deliberations — totaling eight hours — Lawless was found guilty of double murder and burglary just before 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Lawless...
Police searching for suspect after string of fires in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hillview Police are asking for the public's help after multiple suspicious fires last week. Zoneton firefighters responded to three fires overnight in the Hunters Hollow neighborhood near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line on Sept. 11-12. No one was injured in the fires that were at either vacant buildings or vehicles, and had multiple points of origin, according to Zoneton Fire officials.
Former Louisville Cop Involved In McAtee Case Has Change Of Plea Hearing Scheduled, Could Face Less Prison Time
Former Louisville police officer Katie Crews could face a maximum of one year in prison instead of ten for firing pepper balls in the moments before West End BBQ chef David McAtee was killed, a “superseding information” document filed by federal prosecutors on Tuesday said. The superseding indictment,...
Police say 2 people arrested after fatal overdose in Columbus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are accused in connection to an Indiana man's death after he overdosed. Columbus Police charged Ryan Self, of Seymour, and Tiffany Sculley, of Brownstown, with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. It's a Level 1 Felony. Investigators said police found Ronald Smith,...
Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
LMPD, Shively Police investigating recent shootings on I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A violent weekend in Jefferson County has police in both Louisville and Shively investigating multiple shootings and homicides, including some shootings that police say happened on I-264. "We've had a rough couple weeks here, especially the last couple weekends. And this one obviously is another rough...
Vine Grove Police advise community to lock cars after multiple break-ins
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. The door locks have been recommended since Sandy Hook, but 25% of public schools do not have them. Kevon Lawless Trial: Closing arguments end. Updated: 5 hours ago. The jury is set to...
Two men arrested after man found walking in yards with a loaded rifle, police find meth and weapons
BEDFORD – Two men were arrested when Bedford Police officers responded to the 1910 block of 17th Street at 11:09 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th after a report of a male walking in backyards while possessing a firearm. Officers detained Evan Wood, 32, of Bedford, who was found outside...
2 south Louisville schools put on heightened security after student reported gun on campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two schools in south Louisville were on heightened security on Wednesday after a report of a gun on campus. Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Carolyn Callahan confirmed that Stuart Academy on Valley Station Road increased security after a student told school officials about a classmate with a gun. Both the JCPS Police and Louisville Metro Police were called, but no weapon was found.
Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash on S. Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist going the wrong way on Hurstbourne Parkway was hit and killed late Monday night. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road. Ruoff said the motorcycle was traveling...
