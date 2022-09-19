ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

EU Finalizes Legal Text for Landmark Crypto Regulations Under MiCA

The European Union has finalized the full text of its landmark Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation. Officially, the text is still open to comments, but sources briefed on the talks have told CoinDesk that it is, in practice, finalized. A leaked draft of the bill dated Sept. 20 and...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Crypto tax reporting app Binocs helps users navigate regulations

Founded in May 2022 by Tonmoy Shingal and Pankaj Garg and based in Bangalore, Binocs currently has over 1,000 users, including retail and institutional investors who need to perform forensic accounting and risk management. Binocs is currently tax compliant in the U.S., U.K., Australia, South Africa and India, with plans to add more markets next month. Part of the funding will be used for product development and Binocs’ go-to-market teams for retail and institutional investors.
CELL PHONES
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
Vice

China Discovers Stunning Crystal on the Moon, Nuclear Fusion Fuel for Limitless Energy

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. China has discovered a crystal from the Moon made of a previously unknown mineral, while also confirming that the lunar surface contains a key ingredient for nuclear fusion, a potential form of effectively limitless power that harnesses the same forces that fuel the Sun and other stars.
ASTRONOMY
NEWSBTC

Investors Withdraw ETH Holdings Despite Successful Ethereum Merge

Before the Ethereum merge event, some experts and investors predicted a fall in the price of Ethereum and hence traded cautiously. Popular analysts referred to the merge hype as a buy the rumor, sell the news scenario. The Feds reserves tightening and other market factors added to the volatility recorded...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

Top Cryptos To Become A Millionaire: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Fantom (FTM) And Polygon (MATIC)

The crypto Fear and Greed Index reports 27 (Extreme Fear). This score is calculated from market volatility, momentum, social media, surveys, trends, and dominance. It provides a hugely simplified investment strategy for investors that can be utilised by professionals and new traders alike: Accumulate as much crypto as possible when the index reports 30 or lower and begin to take profits when the index reports 70 or higher.
MARKETS
u.today

If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $56M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $56,935,268 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x61fba83ecd47ceb5eab7ad672b61405b9b131702. $56 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x3c834ecd7789e094e8fb233f084a695410aaadef. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

SEC Suing Crypto Influencer for Promoting Shady Projects

Controversial cryptocurrency influencer Ian Balina has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Balina allegedly failed to disclose the compensation he received for promoting initial coin offerings, thus violating federal securities laws. The SEC complaint says that he received a 30% bonus from software company Sparkster to promote...
ECONOMY
The US Sun

New classified space fighting center ready to fight ‘hostile extraterrestrials’ as well as ‘adversaries China & Russia’

A $100million, classified Space Warfighting Center will protect the US if the world ever encounters hostile aliens reflects as space becomes "a key warfighting domain," an expert in defense and UFOs said. The Aerospace Corporation, a national nonprofit, built a federally funded 90,000-square-foot facility in Colorado "to examine space warfighting...
COLORADO STATE
Reuters

India's RBI announces 500 billion rupee overnight repo

The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. “On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22,” RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
ECONOMY
cryptopotato.com

Binance Leads FTX in Voyager Assets Bid: WSJ Report

Voyager seems to be getting more offers for its assets from major industry players, with Binance and FTX reportedly leading other bidders. Major cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and FTX are reportedly leading the bid to acquire assets of troubled crypto lender Voyager Digital, which filed for bankruptcy in July. Other recent...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Happens Tomorrow: What ADA Holders Need to Know

Cardano’s Vasil hard fork is scheduled to take place tomorrow – September 22nd. Here’s what you need to know. Cardano’s Vasil hard fork is arguably one of the most highly-anticipated upgrades for the network. The parent organization behind the platform – Input Output – took it to Twitter today to reveal everything users need to know about it and also confirmed that it will take place tomorrow – September 22nd.
