ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, MI

Michigan veteran gets 5 years for fraud over faked injuries

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9fGL_0i1UoW9d00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan veteran has been sentenced to five years in prison after investigators who followed him discovered he had faked injuries that allowed him to claim more than $260,000 in federal benefits.

Joseph Gray, 53, of Lawton repeatedly claimed he had lost the use of his legs and left hand in order to obtain the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits, prosecutors said. But government investigators saw him walking, using his left hand and even carrying a heavy bag on his shoulder.

Acquaintances also told investigators they had not seen Gray in a wheelchair except for his VA appointments.

Prosecutors said Gray received benefits intended for veterans who cannot work or care for themselves, even at home, because of service-related disabilities.

A federal jury convicted Gray in April of conspiracy to defraud the government, making a false statement to the VA, theft of government funds and making a false, fictitious or fraudulent claim.

A judge who sentenced Gray on Wednesday to a five-year prison term also ordered him to pay $264,631.51 in restitution for losses dating to 2004, the Kalamazoo Gazette reported .

Gray's wife, Paula Gray, 53, said she could not work because she had to care for her husband. She was convicted of conspiracy to defraud the government and other charges, and was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay the same restitution.

Joseph Gray's attorney, Scott Graham, said Gray earned military decorations during the Gulf War and "sustained life-changing injuries," including injuries to his shoulders from a fall in Saudi Arabia.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

4 children recovered in Florida after abducted by Michigan father

(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials say they found four children who were abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father.According to a press release, the U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Michigan, which partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Florida Regional Task Force, found the children on Thursday, Sept. 15, in the cab of a semi-truck driven by Joses Braxton. Officials say the children range in ages from 3 to 10."The Marshals Service is dedicated to helping recover critically missing and endangered children," U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan Owen M. Cypher said in a statement. "I'm...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial

DETROIT (AP) — An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man's 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man's attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger.In a ruling last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals said 28-year-old Reinaldo Jamison had wanted to argue in court that he fatally shot Andre Fort in in 2018 in self defense but that attorney David Cripps decided to argue that Jamison was not the gunman.The three-member panel of the court said in its opinion that Cripps "did not even consider investigating the theory urged by defendant and supported, at least in...
wbiw.com

Michigan man charged with cocaine possession

INDIANA – This past weekend, Lowell Troopers participated in the 6-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort. This blitz involved troopers from the following states: Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and West Virginia. During the blitz, troopers made 3 marijuana possession arrests. During one of those traffic stops, 27 grams...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lawton, MI
Lawton, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR

Bath School Massacre was the Largest Mass Murders in the U.S.

Did you know that Michigan is home to one of the largest mass murders in U.S. history?. The tragic event took place in 1927 in Bath, Michigan. The bombing took the lives of 58 people in and around Bath School. 38 of the people that lost their lives were children. The local school board treasurer executed this senseless and methodical mass killing according to The Crazy Tourist,
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan property owners settle PFAS case for $54 million

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge has given tentative approval to a $54 million settlement involving 3M Co., a shoe manufacturer and property owners in western Michigan who said their land and wells were contaminated by toxic "forever chemicals."The deal involves approximately 1,700 properties north of Grand Rapids.The compounds are in a category known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. They were long used in scores of industrial applications, don't break down easily and can migrate from soil to groundwater."The settlement is fair, reasonable, adequate and meets the standards for preliminary approval," U.S. District Judge Hala Jarbou said...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

MSP Investigating theft of fifth wheel RV trailers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- Michigan State Police are investigating the theft of two fifth wheel RV trailers stolen from a storage lot in the 14000 block of US 12 in White Pigeon. The RV trailers were stolen between April and August of 2022. One is a 2023 white Arctic...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Fraud
abc57.com

Stevensville man accused of cocaine possession

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - A Stevensville man was arrested on drug charges following a criminal patrol blitz in six states over the weekend, according to Indiana State Police. Jamie Dines, 42, was arrested on the charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana. Indiana State troopers seized 27...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
95.3 MNC

Man pleads guilty to supplying fentanyl in Benton Harbor

A Benton Harbor man says he supplied fentanyl to victim of a drug overdose. 52-year-old Willie Eugene Dirck-Shango Hull pled guilty to delivery of a controlled substance with an aggravating factor resulting in heath. He will spend five to 20 years at the Michigan Department of Corrections. His charges for...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
beckersasc.com

Michigan physician convicted of $1.8M fraud scheme

Oakland County, Mich.-based podiatrist Kenneth Mitchell, DPM, was convicted for his role in a $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme after billing Medicare under another physician's name, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 16. His privileges to participate in Medicare were revoked in 2015. Dr. Mitchell then convinced his partner to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Saudi Arabia
WWMTCw

Sergeant takes stand in St. Joseph County child-abuse case

CENTREVILLE, Mich. — A mother and her boyfriend, who were both charged with child abuse, appeared in court Tuesday to hear from investigators on the case. Amanda Wood and her boyfriend Jason Haskin are both facing two counts of first-degree child abuse after a 11-month-old infant was taken to the hospital with fractures and drugs in his system, according to the investigation.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Flags Lowered Wednesday To Honor Former State Representative

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, September 21 to honor and remember former state Representative Sharon Gire. The flag lowering will coincide with a memorial resolution from the Michigan House of Representatives in her honor.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy