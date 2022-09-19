Mark your calendars! The 7th annual Homecoming Kick-Off Hot Air Balloon Glow is coming back to Quincy University!. The official kick-off to QU's Homecoming weekend starts Thursday night with the annual Balloon Glow. This year's theme is Back to Quincy and the weekend is filled with events. Several hot air balloons will light up the night sky on Quincy University’s Friars’ Field on the evening of Thursday, September 22. The event runs from 6:00 until nightfall, so arrive early to see the inflating of the balloons and stay until dark to see them lit up. It is truly a magnificent sight to see. The balloon glow is the official start to Homecoming weekend for the Hawks.

QUINCY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO