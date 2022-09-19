Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Bath & Body Works moving, Sidell’s Bakery plans to close and Pappo’s may reopen; property manager at Town Center optimistic about future
QUINCY — A store that has been in the Quincy Town Center for nearly 25 years has closed. A restaurant that has been there since 2017 won’t be back in 2023. Another restaurant that recently closed in the Town Center may reopen — or relocate. However, Mike...
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
City-wide cleanup event open Sept. 26-30 in Quincy Town Center parking lot
QUINCY — The City of Quincy’s annual city-wide cleanup event, in conjunction with Republic Services, will be held Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30 on the northwest corner of the Quincy Town Center parking lot (near Slumberland) at 3203 Broadway. The cleanup site will be staffed and...
muddyrivernews.com
Well-traveled manager wants to improve reliability of air service at Quincy Regional Airport
QUINCY — Chuck Miller grew up in Ohio, spent 29 years in Alaska and has held positions all over the world. He’s spent the last six months as an airfield manager for a U.S. Army installation while living with his wife, his daughter and four granddaughters in Copperas Cove, Texas. He will start a new job Monday as the manager of Quincy Regional Airport.
Pen City Current
Residents clash over "homeless' encampment
FORT MADISON - Explicatives were flying about at the start of Tuesday's regular City Council meeting as residents living near what has been called a homeless encampment pleaded with city officials to take action. Lisa Holloway, who lives on the 1300 block of 24th Street, cried as she pleaded with...
khqa.com
Update: Woman QPD was looking for found
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Quincy Police Department said the woman they asked the public to help find on Tuesday has been located. Police did not release any other details regarding Jennifer M Hallford. ORGINAL:. The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 5-9, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Allison M. Bakrow of Belleville sold a residence at 1526 College...
Bed, Bath & Beyond is Closing 6 Illinois Stores But NOT Quincy
If you haven't heard, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced they will be closing many stores as part of a reorganization. They just provided a list of 6 more Illinois stores that will be closing their doors, but Quincy is not on the list. NBC Chicago was one of the...
See Inside a Rustic Quincy Cabin with a Peaceful Pond in the Back
Sometimes it's good to getaway without having to getaway too far. If that's your mentality right now, I found a rustic Quincy cabin that has a peaceful pond in the back that you can stay at. This unique A-frame Quincy Airbnb hosted by Mike has some new additions according to...
Pen City Current
County mulls ambulance funding options
LEE COUNTY - A Lee County Supervisor believes the closing of the Blessing Hospital in Keokuk could cost the county a million dollars. Supervisor Garry Seyb said the closure of the hospital and its Emergency Room services will create immediate pressure on the county ambulance operations. "Right now looking at...
advantagenews.com
Woman found dead along I-64 near Poplar Street Bridge
Illinois State Police are releasing more details about the death of a woman who was found dead along Interstate 64 in Illinois near downtown St. Louis early Tuesday morning. The incident caused traffic to back up for miles as police closed the westbound lanes of I-64 across the Poplar Street Bridge for about 5 hours.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 19, 2022
Dylan Macak (18) 205 S. 24th ST. Quincy, IL for possession of liquor by a minor. NTA. 182. Gerald L Davis, 68, 912 Northridge Ct, reports the theft of US currency from his residence on 09/14/2022. 168. Russell Icenogle (29) 719 W Jefferson Macomb, IL for failure to reduce speed...
City of Quincy Make Major Changes To City-Wide Clean Up
The City of Quincy has implemented some major changes for the upcoming city-wide cleaning up later this month. One of those changes is the location. The cleanup will now take place at the Quincy Town Center (northwest corner near Slumberland) which will provide more space for residents. Quincy residents should enter the site from College Avenue and exit onto North 30th Street. Also changing the date. The clean-up will now be three days instead of just one day.
vandalialeader.com
Future of hospital hangs in the balance
Platinum Team Management, a hospital and medical management company based in Wylie, Texas, announced an agreement last May to assume control of Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Noble Health had announced that the facilities were closing on March 25 and the two hospitals suspended services and diverted all patients to nearby facilities. Since that time, questions have been raised concerning the possibility of the hospitals reopening.
8 of the Most Haunted Hotels in Missouri To Stay – If You Dare
Road trip anyone? Sounds fun, but I don't think I would stay at any of these Missouri Haunted hotels, including one right here in the Tri-States. I talk a lot when it comes to how cool ghost hunts are and people investigating haunted places. However, when it comes down to it, I am a total chicken and don't think I would EVER investigate or stay at any haunted place. Maybe with all the lights on, a flashlight (or three), and someone staying with me. See, total chicken.
Video Shows the Spalding Farm Available in Ralls County, Missouri
I believe that it can be argued that Ralls County, Missouri has some of the best land in the state. There's a new video that kind of proves my point I believe showing the Spalding Farm that's currently available in that part of the Show Me State. This video just...
It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, Nope It’s Hot Air Balloons
Mark your calendars! The 7th annual Homecoming Kick-Off Hot Air Balloon Glow is coming back to Quincy University!. The official kick-off to QU's Homecoming weekend starts Thursday night with the annual Balloon Glow. This year's theme is Back to Quincy and the weekend is filled with events. Several hot air balloons will light up the night sky on Quincy University’s Friars’ Field on the evening of Thursday, September 22. The event runs from 6:00 until nightfall, so arrive early to see the inflating of the balloons and stay until dark to see them lit up. It is truly a magnificent sight to see. The balloon glow is the official start to Homecoming weekend for the Hawks.
Hannibal Police Found a Stolen Car at a Ralls County Campground
There has been an uptick in vehicle thefts in Hannibal over the past several days. Thanks to a tip and a traffic stop, two of those stolen vehicles have been recovered including one that was found at a Ralls County campground. The Hannibal Police Department announced in a press release...
ktvo.com
Macon man, child injured in Tuesday evening crash
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man and child were injured in a Tuesday crash in Macon County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. on U.S. Highway 36, two miles east of Macon, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Kyle L. Hall, 33, of Macon,...
Beers, Brats, and Music, Oktoberfest is back in Quincy
Fall officially begins on September, 22nd, and two days later you can celebrate fall with the Quincy Rotary Oktoberfest 2022! If you love beers, brats, music, and a good time, you won't want to miss this awesome fall street fest, here are the details... Oktoberfest is happening this September,24th in...
