Missouri State

Missouri Independent

After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired

The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
KYTV

EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about Roe v. Wade, COVID-19 & student loan debt forgiveness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive SurveyUSA poll conducted for KY3 and several other television stations examines how Missourians feel about several big issues. The poll found that 46% of Missourians surveyed disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The poll also concluded that 35% of respondents agree with the decision, and 19% are not sure.
KYTV

Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
KYTV

Missouri Governor Parson announces grant money for nursing colleges in the Ozarks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced nearly $3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 Missouri colleges and universities to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. “My administration has prioritized workforce development, especially...
koamnewsnow.com

Missouri voters show affinity for Trump in recent poll

MISSOURI – KOAM partnered with Gray TV stations across Missouri to gather data through a series of polls on a variety of political races and topics; Here are the results. Officials say the poll of one-thousand Missouri adults was conducted from September 19 through the 22nd. Data collected recently...
KYTV

POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, September 20th, 2022

(Kingdom City, MO) -- Authorities need your help in finding a missing woman from central Missouri’s Kingdom City. Twenty-nine-year-old Sheena Serini has not been seen since September Sixth, according to the Facebook group Missouri Missing. Serini is a white female, five-foot-four, 130 pounds, with brown/gray hair. Her car was found in Millersburg in a different driveway than the one she normally uses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
KTTS

Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri

(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
mycouriertribune.com

Missouri Democrats decline to endorse marijuana ballot measure

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party’s state committee decided not to take a position on a ballot measure to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, citing concerns with the wording of the plan. While the party said Democrats support legalization, Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot...
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

