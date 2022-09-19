ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Comments / 5

Related
CNET

You Can Unclog a Toilet Without a Plunger, and It's Surprisingly Easy

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Whether you don't have a plunger at home or you'd just rather avoid all the nasty drips and splashes, it's worth your while to learn how to unclog a stopped-up toilet without one.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sponge#The Washington Post#New York Times
The Daily South

How to Hang Bathroom Towels So They Always Look Nice

Whether you choose to hang your bathroom towels on a bar or on a ring, you might be surprised to learn that you can hang bathroom towels so they always look nice. Much like folding shirts and napkins, there is a method that will ensure your towels fit perfectly in your linen closet are are always guest-ready. And bonus: This method will save you time too.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
shefinds

2 Snacks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts

You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not getting enough nutrients can cause hair shedding, other reasons you could be seeing more strands on your brush include aging, stress, illnesses, hormone fluctuations, certain medications you are taking, and genetics. While the only true cure for hair growth is patience and time, the foods you eat and the ones you avoid can help support the process. While you’re making decisions about what to eat each day, here are some tips from hair loss experts on two snacks you should avoid if you’re concerned about hair loss.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

57K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy