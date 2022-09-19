ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Pen City Current

Residents clash over "homeless' encampment

FORT MADISON - Explicatives were flying about at the start of Tuesday's regular City Council meeting as residents living near what has been called a homeless encampment pleaded with city officials to take action. Lisa Holloway, who lives on the 1300 block of 24th Street, cried as she pleaded with...
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

Update: Woman QPD was looking for found

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Quincy Police Department said the woman they asked the public to help find on Tuesday has been located. Police did not release any other details regarding Jennifer M Hallford. ORGINAL:. The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

City of Quincy Make Major Changes To City-Wide Clean Up

The City of Quincy has implemented some major changes for the upcoming city-wide cleaning up later this month. One of those changes is the location. The cleanup will now take place at the Quincy Town Center (northwest corner near Slumberland) which will provide more space for residents. Quincy residents should enter the site from College Avenue and exit onto North 30th Street. Also changing the date. The clean-up will now be three days instead of just one day.
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

8 of the Most Haunted Hotels in Missouri To Stay – If You Dare

Road trip anyone? Sounds fun, but I don't think I would stay at any of these Missouri Haunted hotels, including one right here in the Tri-States. I talk a lot when it comes to how cool ghost hunts are and people investigating haunted places. However, when it comes down to it, I am a total chicken and don't think I would EVER investigate or stay at any haunted place. Maybe with all the lights on, a flashlight (or three), and someone staying with me. See, total chicken.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, Nope It’s Hot Air Balloons

Mark your calendars! The 7th annual Homecoming Kick-Off Hot Air Balloon Glow is coming back to Quincy University!. The official kick-off to QU's Homecoming weekend starts Thursday night with the annual Balloon Glow. This year's theme is Back to Quincy and the weekend is filled with events. Several hot air balloons will light up the night sky on Quincy University’s Friars’ Field on the evening of Thursday, September 22. The event runs from 6:00 until nightfall, so arrive early to see the inflating of the balloons and stay until dark to see them lit up. It is truly a magnificent sight to see. The balloon glow is the official start to Homecoming weekend for the Hawks.
QUINCY, IL
edglentoday.com

ISP Investigates One-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash In St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a one-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred at 4:08 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, on Interstate 64 westbound at Interstate 55 southbound in St. Clair County. A Gray 2017 Mercedes C300 driven by a Bellfontaine, Mo., man and a passenger...
TABLE GROVE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 17, 2022

David Robbins (28) 521 S. 12th Quincy, IL for trespassing at QHA – Harrison DR. NTA. 147. John Montgomery, 28, Hannibal for Felony Retail Theft at Staples – 3100 Broadway – Lodged Jail – 147/178. Cass Tasco, 32, Quincy for OV warrant – FTA – Trespassing...
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Check Out Epic Drone Pics of the Viking Cruise Ship in Hannibal

One of the most elite cruise lines has visited Hannibal recently and there are a handful of epic drone pictures that captured the moments. Special thanks to my buddy Dave Hirner who is a master of all things drone with his Flying Squirrel Aerial Optics Facebook page. Dave just dropped several pics of the Viking Cruise Line stop in Hannibal this week.
HANNIBAL, MO
ktvo.com

Man charged with assaulting Macon County woman multiple times

EXCELLO, Mo. — A northern Missouri suspect is charged with multiple crimes following a weekend assault. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies responded to an address in Excello on Sunday to investigate a 911 hang-up call. While on his way, the deputy learned a woman...
MACON COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by eluding

KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man pleaded guilty on Monday to vehicular homicide by eluding authorities that resulted in his vehicle hitting a pedestrian who died from his injuries. Colby Manning, 29, was ordered to serve 10 years sentence, his parole was revoked as a result of the...
KEOKUK, IA
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

