Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Bath & Body Works moving, Sidell’s Bakery plans to close and Pappo’s may reopen; property manager at Town Center optimistic about future
QUINCY — A store that has been in the Quincy Town Center for nearly 25 years has closed. A restaurant that has been there since 2017 won’t be back in 2023. Another restaurant that recently closed in the Town Center may reopen — or relocate. However, Mike...
Pen City Current
Residents clash over "homeless' encampment
FORT MADISON - Explicatives were flying about at the start of Tuesday's regular City Council meeting as residents living near what has been called a homeless encampment pleaded with city officials to take action. Lisa Holloway, who lives on the 1300 block of 24th Street, cried as she pleaded with...
khqa.com
Update: Woman QPD was looking for found
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The Quincy Police Department said the woman they asked the public to help find on Tuesday has been located. Police did not release any other details regarding Jennifer M Hallford. ORGINAL:. The Quincy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a...
Bed, Bath & Beyond is Closing 6 Illinois Stores But NOT Quincy
If you haven't heard, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced they will be closing many stores as part of a reorganization. They just provided a list of 6 more Illinois stores that will be closing their doors, but Quincy is not on the list. NBC Chicago was one of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City of Quincy Make Major Changes To City-Wide Clean Up
The City of Quincy has implemented some major changes for the upcoming city-wide cleaning up later this month. One of those changes is the location. The cleanup will now take place at the Quincy Town Center (northwest corner near Slumberland) which will provide more space for residents. Quincy residents should enter the site from College Avenue and exit onto North 30th Street. Also changing the date. The clean-up will now be three days instead of just one day.
Watch an Intense Missouri Lightning Storm Captured by a Trail Cam
The thunderstorms that went through Missouri and Illinois recently were about as intense as they come. Several tornadoes and tons of lightning were present in those storm systems. One trail cam in Missouri was able to capture crazy lightning thanks to a military-grade night vision camera. According to the video...
8 of the Most Haunted Hotels in Missouri To Stay – If You Dare
Road trip anyone? Sounds fun, but I don't think I would stay at any of these Missouri Haunted hotels, including one right here in the Tri-States. I talk a lot when it comes to how cool ghost hunts are and people investigating haunted places. However, when it comes down to it, I am a total chicken and don't think I would EVER investigate or stay at any haunted place. Maybe with all the lights on, a flashlight (or three), and someone staying with me. See, total chicken.
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video Shows the Spalding Farm Available in Ralls County, Missouri
I believe that it can be argued that Ralls County, Missouri has some of the best land in the state. There's a new video that kind of proves my point I believe showing the Spalding Farm that's currently available in that part of the Show Me State. This video just...
It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, Nope It’s Hot Air Balloons
Mark your calendars! The 7th annual Homecoming Kick-Off Hot Air Balloon Glow is coming back to Quincy University!. The official kick-off to QU's Homecoming weekend starts Thursday night with the annual Balloon Glow. This year's theme is Back to Quincy and the weekend is filled with events. Several hot air balloons will light up the night sky on Quincy University’s Friars’ Field on the evening of Thursday, September 22. The event runs from 6:00 until nightfall, so arrive early to see the inflating of the balloons and stay until dark to see them lit up. It is truly a magnificent sight to see. The balloon glow is the official start to Homecoming weekend for the Hawks.
Hannibal Police Found a Stolen Car at a Ralls County Campground
There has been an uptick in vehicle thefts in Hannibal over the past several days. Thanks to a tip and a traffic stop, two of those stolen vehicles have been recovered including one that was found at a Ralls County campground. The Hannibal Police Department announced in a press release...
edglentoday.com
ISP Investigates One-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash In St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY - Illinois State Police is investigating a one-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred at 4:08 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, on Interstate 64 westbound at Interstate 55 southbound in St. Clair County. A Gray 2017 Mercedes C300 driven by a Bellfontaine, Mo., man and a passenger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Passenger falls out of car sunroof on I-64, dies from injuries sustained
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Illinois — A Table Grove, Illinois, woman died after falling out of the sunroof on a car early Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County. At about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 was traveling westbound on I-64 near Interstate 55 south, according to Illinois State Police.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 17, 2022
David Robbins (28) 521 S. 12th Quincy, IL for trespassing at QHA – Harrison DR. NTA. 147. John Montgomery, 28, Hannibal for Felony Retail Theft at Staples – 3100 Broadway – Lodged Jail – 147/178. Cass Tasco, 32, Quincy for OV warrant – FTA – Trespassing...
kbia.org
"For the last 19 years I had pretty much told myself, 'Okay, make your peace with the fact that you gave it to him.'"
Angie Rundle lives in St. Louis, and her son, Chris, is a student at the University of Missouri. Their family shares a rare inherited genetic condition, called familial adenomatous polyposis, which causes cancer. They spoke about living with the uncertainty of whether or not Chris inherited the gene that causes...
Check Out Epic Drone Pics of the Viking Cruise Ship in Hannibal
One of the most elite cruise lines has visited Hannibal recently and there are a handful of epic drone pictures that captured the moments. Special thanks to my buddy Dave Hirner who is a master of all things drone with his Flying Squirrel Aerial Optics Facebook page. Dave just dropped several pics of the Viking Cruise Line stop in Hannibal this week.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman injured after pulling into path of oncoming pickup
KAHOKA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was badly hurt Sunday evening when she pulled into the path of an oncoming pickup truck. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 136 and 81 in Kahoka. State troopers say a...
ktvo.com
Man charged with assaulting Macon County woman multiple times
EXCELLO, Mo. — A northern Missouri suspect is charged with multiple crimes following a weekend assault. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies responded to an address in Excello on Sunday to investigate a 911 hang-up call. While on his way, the deputy learned a woman...
khqa.com
Judge Robert Adrian 'not recommended' to be retained in ISBA Judicial Advisory Poll
QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — Adams County Judge Robert Adrian came under fire after he found an 18-year-old Quincy man guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old Quincy girl following a bench trial in October 2021, but he later threw out the conviction. On January 3, 2022, when Judge Adrian vacated...
khqa.com
Keokuk man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by eluding
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man pleaded guilty on Monday to vehicular homicide by eluding authorities that resulted in his vehicle hitting a pedestrian who died from his injuries. Colby Manning, 29, was ordered to serve 10 years sentence, his parole was revoked as a result of the...
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 0