ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions open as big underdogs in Week 3 at Minnesota

The 1-1 Detroit Lions head west on their first road trip of the 2022 season in Week 3. The Lions travel to Minnesota to take on the division rival Vikings next Sunday. Fresh off a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders, a game where the Lions were favored by oddsmakers for the first time in 24 games, Dan Campbell’s Detroit team is back to the more familiar underdog role in the early betting lines.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Another 49ers Running Back Will Miss Time Due To Injury

The injuries just keep mounting for the San Francisco 49ers this September. After losing leading rusher Elijah Mitchell for eight weeks and losing quarterback Trey Lance for the season, the 49ers have just been stung by the injury bug again. According to NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti, 49ers rookie running back...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL Running Back Apologizes To Fantasy Owners

Most NFL players don't care about their fantasy football owners. Why would they, after all?. However, Leonard Fournette is not most players. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back issued an apology for his play so far this season. Fournette hasn't been finding the end zone for the Buccaneers, which is...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Eagles#American Football#Titans#The Buffalo Bills#The Minnesota Vikings#The New England Patriots#The New York Jets#Cbs Sports Hq
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa Earned His Latest NFL Honor

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that Tagovailoa is the American Football Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week. He took home the recognition after leading the Dolphins to a 42-38 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Miami looked dead in the water after the Ravens established a 35-14 lead...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Maryland Terps change Twitter bio after Stefon Diggs stars on MNF

If you don't know which college Stefon Diggs went to, just check out the Maryland Terrapins' Twitter profile. Following Diggs' monster performance in the Buffalo Bills' win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, the Terps hilariously altered their Twitter bio to proudly showcase which school the star wide receiver attended.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
NBC Sports

Tigers hire Giants GM Harris, leaving big front office hole

SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the biggest offseasons in Giants history will begin with a surprising first task: The Giants have to replace their general manager. Scott Harris will take over as president of baseball operations for the Detroit Tigers, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area. The news was reported first by ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday afternoon, and the Tigers made the move officially shortly after.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

James Conner Ankle Injury Update

Conner suffered the injury during Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders. After injuring his ankle during the third quarter, Conner’s voice became his positive note from the sidelines. He finished the came with 25 rushing yards off of seven carries. He also caught two targets for 25 yards.
NFL
NBC Sports

Week 3 picks: Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Dolphins and more

STEELERS (1-1) at BROWNS (1-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. Despite each starting off 1-0, the Steelers and Browns both lost close matchups in Week 2 against a couple of not-so-fearsome AFC East teams. (Hint: Not the Bills or Dolphins.) They'll have the chance to rebound with a divisional contest on a short week.
NFL
FanSided

MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball

The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
DETROIT, MI
CBS News

CBS News

541K+
Followers
66K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy