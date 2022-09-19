Read full article on original website
Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension
Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
Lions open as big underdogs in Week 3 at Minnesota
The 1-1 Detroit Lions head west on their first road trip of the 2022 season in Week 3. The Lions travel to Minnesota to take on the division rival Vikings next Sunday. Fresh off a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders, a game where the Lions were favored by oddsmakers for the first time in 24 games, Dan Campbell’s Detroit team is back to the more familiar underdog role in the early betting lines.
Another 49ers Running Back Will Miss Time Due To Injury
The injuries just keep mounting for the San Francisco 49ers this September. After losing leading rusher Elijah Mitchell for eight weeks and losing quarterback Trey Lance for the season, the 49ers have just been stung by the injury bug again. According to NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti, 49ers rookie running back...
Look: NFL Running Back Apologizes To Fantasy Owners
Most NFL players don't care about their fantasy football owners. Why would they, after all?. However, Leonard Fournette is not most players. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back issued an apology for his play so far this season. Fournette hasn't been finding the end zone for the Buccaneers, which is...
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills inactives for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their inactives ahead of the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” contest at Highmark Stadium, which is set for kickoff at 6:15 p.m. CDT. The Titans ruled out three players ahead of Monday night, including running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Kristian...
ESPN's FPI doesn't think too favorably of Vikings vs Eagles
The Minnesota Vikings take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night in a game that is a very even matchup. The sportsbooks agree with the line having open with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite which is essentially a pick-em on a neutral field. That line has not moved all week which signals a lot of things, including both sides being bet relatively equally.
The best Ravens fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3
The Baltimore Ravens fell victim to a furious rally from the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, and ended up shockingly losing a game in which they led by three touchdowns with just over 12 minutes left by a score of 42-38. Still, it’s clear that the Ravens are in a good spot, and their offense is as lethal as ever, even with the stunning defeat at the front of Baltimore’s mind.
Tua Tagovailoa Earned His Latest NFL Honor
NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that Tagovailoa is the American Football Conference’s Offensive Player of the Week. He took home the recognition after leading the Dolphins to a 42-38 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Miami looked dead in the water after the Ravens established a 35-14 lead...
Maryland Terps change Twitter bio after Stefon Diggs stars on MNF
If you don't know which college Stefon Diggs went to, just check out the Maryland Terrapins' Twitter profile. Following Diggs' monster performance in the Buffalo Bills' win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, the Terps hilariously altered their Twitter bio to proudly showcase which school the star wide receiver attended.
Tigers hire Giants GM Harris, leaving big front office hole
SAN FRANCISCO -- One of the biggest offseasons in Giants history will begin with a surprising first task: The Giants have to replace their general manager. Scott Harris will take over as president of baseball operations for the Detroit Tigers, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area. The news was reported first by ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday afternoon, and the Tigers made the move officially shortly after.
'GMFB' previews Week 2 'MNF' doubleheader
The "GMFB" previews the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader. The Minnesota Vikings vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 matchup.
Jalen Hurts NFL MVP odds get massive spike after dominating performance vs. Vikings
Jalen Hurts continues to turn heads with his play so far in the 2022 NFL season. His stock has been soaring upwards since Week 1 when he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions on the road. But his NFL MVP odds got even shorter following his dominance in Week 2’s 24-7 demolition of the Minnesota Vikings at home.
James Conner Ankle Injury Update
Conner suffered the injury during Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders. After injuring his ankle during the third quarter, Conner’s voice became his positive note from the sidelines. He finished the came with 25 rushing yards off of seven carries. He also caught two targets for 25 yards.
49ers dealt RB blow as key Elijah Mitchell backup goes down with injury
The San Francisco 49ers’ injury woes continue in the running back room. Elijah Mitchell went down in Week 1 due to a sprained MCL and he is expected to be out for two months. After Mitchell went down, all eyes went to veteran running back Jeff Wilson. And in...
Week 3 picks: Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Dolphins and more
STEELERS (1-1) at BROWNS (1-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. Despite each starting off 1-0, the Steelers and Browns both lost close matchups in Week 2 against a couple of not-so-fearsome AFC East teams. (Hint: Not the Bills or Dolphins.) They'll have the chance to rebound with a divisional contest on a short week.
MLB insider: Tigers Scott Harris hire ‘shocked’ front offices around baseball
The Detroit Tigers pulled off a surprising hire, naming former Giants general manager Scott Harris their president of baseball operations. Harris is a stellar hire for Chris Ilitch and Co., as the Tigers are in the midst of what can only be described as a disappointing season. Detroit was expected to make a leap this year under A.J. Hinch, as they’re just one season removed from a 77-win campaign, and added talent in the offseason.
