Lubbock, TX

University Daily

Texas Tech students discuss navigating bus systems

Texas Tech has an enrollment of over 40,000 students, and most of them attend classes at the main campus. Because of this, parking spaces are limited and walking simply is not feasible for most students. To counteract this, many students have started using the bus system to get to classes.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Tech's Raider Alley experience turning up

Raider Alley is a tailgate and concert experience organized by Texas Tech Athletics and has become one of the school’s most popular gameday traditions. Robert Giovannetti is the senior associate athletics director for external operations and has been involved with Raider Alley since its move to the green space near the Engineering Key in 2019.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech announces $11 million gift from John and Tracy Sellers

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department. As part of the gift designation, Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock twins home and healthy after 65-day stay at UMC Children’s NICU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most expecting parents are not ready for it when they hear the words, ‘It’s twins.’ The Snider family was just as shocked when their baby girls Laikyn and Lorelei entered the world 12 weeks early, two weeks after losing their home in a fire. With so much uncertainty, the Sniders were thankful for the team at UMC Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, funded by Children’s Miracle Network dollars, who kept their babies alive.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Three Freckled Farm Girls community center opens in Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Freckled Farm Girls (TFFG) is a new community center Shallowater and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center held its grand opening on Monday. It is owned by Janna Henry, a well-known Shallowater resident. For the past three months, Henry has been transforming the building.
SHALLOWATER, TX
FMX 94.5

It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

TTU K-12 announces new superintendent

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — TTU K-12, part of Texas Tech University‘s eLearning & Academic Partnerships division, has hired Scott Lucas as its new superintendent. Lucas has worked in education for 28 years and as a campus and district administrator for the past 16 years, most recently at White Deer Independent School District.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend

There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Parents Will be Giving Thanks For This Awesome Class

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, many parents are planning their trips to see family and friends. While you may be looking forward to good tidings and cheer, it is important to remember this exciting time also brings potential hazards. Most people tend to categorize drowning as a summer safety risk, but Jordan Dunlap, Certified Infant Aquatic Instructor and Owner of Infant Aquatics of Lubbock, stresses that this danger is present 365 days out of the year.
LUBBOCK, TX
beckersasc.com

23K patient files accessed during Texas surgical hospital hack

Lubbock (Texas) Heart & Surgical Hospital has notified patients of a hacking event in July that affected 23,379 individuals. The surgical hospital released a statement Sept. 9 saying that it will mail notification letters to patients whose information may have been involved in the incident, according to a report from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock doctor offers new sleep apnea treatment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Rose a sleep medicine specialist is offering a new treatment for patients who struggle with sleep apnea. The new device has no hoses, or mask but is an implanted device comparable to a pacemaker. ”Upwards of 35 percent of people who are on CPAP don’t...
LUBBOCK, TX

Community Policy