University Daily
Texas Tech students discuss navigating bus systems
Texas Tech has an enrollment of over 40,000 students, and most of them attend classes at the main campus. Because of this, parking spaces are limited and walking simply is not feasible for most students. To counteract this, many students have started using the bus system to get to classes.
‘We’re going to support them,’ Addiction recovery program at Texas Tech changing lives
LUBBOCK, Texas – For almost four decades, the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities at Texas Tech University has been a safe place for students struggling with addiction. The center first opened in 1986 and was one of the first of it’s kind. Now, there are over 150 recovery programs like this across the country. George […]
University Daily
Tech's Raider Alley experience turning up
Raider Alley is a tailgate and concert experience organized by Texas Tech Athletics and has become one of the school’s most popular gameday traditions. Robert Giovannetti is the senior associate athletics director for external operations and has been involved with Raider Alley since its move to the green space near the Engineering Key in 2019.
Texas Tech announces $11 million gift from John and Tracy Sellers
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics: Texas Tech Athletics announced Tuesday another significant gift towards The Campaign for Fearless Champions as former Red Raider student-athletes John and Tracy Sellers have contributed $11 million to the Texas Tech Athletics Department. As part of the gift designation, Texas […]
KCBD
Lubbock twins home and healthy after 65-day stay at UMC Children’s NICU
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most expecting parents are not ready for it when they hear the words, ‘It’s twins.’ The Snider family was just as shocked when their baby girls Laikyn and Lorelei entered the world 12 weeks early, two weeks after losing their home in a fire. With so much uncertainty, the Sniders were thankful for the team at UMC Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, funded by Children’s Miracle Network dollars, who kept their babies alive.
packinsider.com
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
KCBD
Three Freckled Farm Girls community center opens in Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Freckled Farm Girls (TFFG) is a new community center Shallowater and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center held its grand opening on Monday. It is owned by Janna Henry, a well-known Shallowater resident. For the past three months, Henry has been transforming the building.
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
everythinglubbock.com
TTU K-12 announces new superintendent
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — TTU K-12, part of Texas Tech University‘s eLearning & Academic Partnerships division, has hired Scott Lucas as its new superintendent. Lucas has worked in education for 28 years and as a campus and district administrator for the past 16 years, most recently at White Deer Independent School District.
5 Things Likely to Happen If Texas Tech Beats Texas This Weekend
There's always bad blood between Texas Tech and Texas, and I have to say it's kind of ridiculous. A lot of the things I'm going to point out are not positive, but if you've lived in Lubbock for any length of time you know I'm basing all of this on history. I'll also say that the bad things could be cured with a little sportsmanship, but there's something about the University of Texas that boils the blood of the Red Raider faithful.
Alright I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns “T-Shirt Fan” Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. Now, I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I did not go to Texas Tech.
Lubbock Parents Will be Giving Thanks For This Awesome Class
With the holiday season rapidly approaching, many parents are planning their trips to see family and friends. While you may be looking forward to good tidings and cheer, it is important to remember this exciting time also brings potential hazards. Most people tend to categorize drowning as a summer safety risk, but Jordan Dunlap, Certified Infant Aquatic Instructor and Owner of Infant Aquatics of Lubbock, stresses that this danger is present 365 days out of the year.
beckersasc.com
23K patient files accessed during Texas surgical hospital hack
Lubbock (Texas) Heart & Surgical Hospital has notified patients of a hacking event in July that affected 23,379 individuals. The surgical hospital released a statement Sept. 9 saying that it will mail notification letters to patients whose information may have been involved in the incident, according to a report from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Coach Joey McGuire talked to Bryce Ramirez after 2nd surgery, gives update on return to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remained in the Raleigh area for medical attention after suffering a left lower leg fracture in Tech v. N.C. State game Saturday. Head coach Joey McGuire early Monday afternoon said he “just got off the phone” with Ramirez. He said Ramirez just got out of his second […]
How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas Tech vs. Texas
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns. Here is how to watch and listen.
fox34.com
Lubbock doctor offers new sleep apnea treatment
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Rose a sleep medicine specialist is offering a new treatment for patients who struggle with sleep apnea. The new device has no hoses, or mask but is an implanted device comparable to a pacemaker. ”Upwards of 35 percent of people who are on CPAP don’t...
Texas Tech – Kansas State game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s road game against Kansas State will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on ESPN+. Both teams suffered their first loss over the weekend. The Red Raiders fell to No. 16 N.C. State, 24-17. The Wildcats lost at home to Tulane, 17-10. Texas Tech is 9-13 in the […]
Texas vs. Texas Tech odds, spread, lines: Week 4 college football picks, predictions
A pair of old in-state rivals meet as Texas and Texas Tech open up Big 12 play in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Both teams are 2-1 on the year: Texas with a 1-point loss to Alabama while Texas Tech defeated a ranked Houston before falling to NC State last week. What do the experts ...
Incredible Photo Shows Resolve of Ramirez on Injury Cart
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. I don't know if I can come up with a thousand to describe Bryce Ramirez's smile after one of the worst moments of his life, but man do I feel it. Just soak in the moment. First of all, kudos to...
26 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 19th, Many With Multiple Charges
This week has just started and we're already getting crazy. The South Plains Fair is coming to town this Friday, Texas Tech plays the University of Texas this Saturday, and today is Taco Tuesday. Today feels like this power pumping build up to just a phenomenal week as we creep closer to all these events.
