Lumberton, NC

KPVI Newschannel 6

North Carolina auditor finds town failed to safeguard cash, made improper payments

(The Center Square) — An investigation by North Carolina state Auditor Beth Wood found several accounting irregularities for Robersonville, a town of approximately 1,500 residents in northeastern North Carolina. The North Carolina Local Government Commission assumed control of the financial affairs of Robersonville on Oct. 6, 2020, because the...
ROBERSONVILLE, NC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Restaurant group: 'No business as usual' as industry still struggles

(The Center Square) – The easing of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years has not erased the damage to New Mexico restaurants, an industry group told The Center Square. New Mexico Restaurant Association CEO Carol Wight said the state's restaurant industry is still dealing with what she...
RESTAURANTS
City
Lumberton, NC
State
Pennsylvania State
Goldsboro, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
Lumberton, NC
Business
Lumberton, NC
Government
City
Goldsboro, NC
Goldsboro, NC
Business
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania faces high housing prices unless 'record-level building' happens

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s struggle to build more housing, be it affordable or market-rate, will continue unless dramatic change happens within city, county, and state governments. Such was the takeaway from a House Urban Affairs Committee hearing focused on northeastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday. From bureaucratic red tape...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes

(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
ALASKA STATE
Person
Roy Cooper
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois corn harvest trails annual pace

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois' corn harvest is trailing its annual pace, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report released Monday. As of Sunday, 2% of this year's Illinois corn crop has been harvested, compared to the five-year average of 7% at this point in...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bipartisan committee investigating issues with Georgia's literacy programs

(The Center Square) — A bipartisan Georgia House committee will study state programs providing literacy instruction to Georgians and determine whether low literacy impacts the state's competitiveness. The House Study Committee on Literacy Instruction, established by House Resolution 650, will explore potential changes to the state's educational standards. It...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New school choice coalition in Wisconsin looks to expand education options

(The Center Square) – A coalition of business and policy groups got the ball rolling on school choice in Wisconsin nearly 30 years ago, and they’re ready to try again. A number of the state’s conservative groups, school choice groups, and the state’s largest business group are launching a new effort to expand school choice options in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Linus Business#Biophil Natural Fibers#Suntree Snack Foods#Biophil
KPVI Newschannel 6

State paves uncertain road for electric vehicles

Last month the California Air Resources Board, with support from Gov. Gavin Newsom, approved groundbreaking regulations prohibiting the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. It was a shift toward clean energy that advocates hope will put a dent in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The law puts the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

From Norway, Inslee touts Washington partnership on green energy

(The Center Square) – A cheerful Gov. Jay Inslee gave a Wednesday morning update on Washington state’s ongoing trade mission to the Nordic countries in support of green energy as part of the effort against climate change. “Quick summary of our trip: extremely productive, broad participation from Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri Senate approves income tax cut, farm tax credits

(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate completed their particular legislative session assignment – cutting taxes – mindful of the consequences of their actions, the implications of their legislation and the uncertainty of their bills in the House. Senate leaders from both sides of the aisle met...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Countries Utah imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Utah imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Utah. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sample ballots available for November general election

Voters can now access their sample ballots on the Georgia Secretary of State's website, with just over six weeks left until Election Day on November 8. Ballots — which are not official, but merely for preview purposes — can be viewed at mvp.sos.ga.gov. The absentee ballot application period...
GEORGIA STATE

