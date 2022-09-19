Read full article on original website
North Carolina auditor finds town failed to safeguard cash, made improper payments
(The Center Square) — An investigation by North Carolina state Auditor Beth Wood found several accounting irregularities for Robersonville, a town of approximately 1,500 residents in northeastern North Carolina. The North Carolina Local Government Commission assumed control of the financial affairs of Robersonville on Oct. 6, 2020, because the...
Georgia's Kemp announces next round of $30.8M in federal grants for homelessness, affordable housing
(The Center Square) — Georgia is turning to federal COVID-19 relief dollars for homelessness and housing insecurity grants, the second round of such grants the state has announced in as many months. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced awards exceeding $30.8 million for eight projects fighting homelessness and housing that...
North Carolina court keeps state's appeal alive in lawsuit over COVID-19 bar closures
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals on Monday denied a motion to dismiss the state's appeal of a ruling that allowed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Roy Cooper's order to shutter bars during the pandemic. The appeals court issued an order Monday denying a request from...
Restaurant group: 'No business as usual' as industry still struggles
(The Center Square) – The easing of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years has not erased the damage to New Mexico restaurants, an industry group told The Center Square. New Mexico Restaurant Association CEO Carol Wight said the state's restaurant industry is still dealing with what she...
Pennsylvania faces high housing prices unless 'record-level building' happens
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s struggle to build more housing, be it affordable or market-rate, will continue unless dramatic change happens within city, county, and state governments. Such was the takeaway from a House Urban Affairs Committee hearing focused on northeastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday. From bureaucratic red tape...
Pennsylvania's gambling industry continues to grow on strong sports betting
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania sports gambling revenues jumped by 27% in August compared to July and are expected to climb through the fall. The gaming industry in Pennsylvania continues to grow with the expansion of online and sports betting. Figures from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board show revenues...
DeSantis proposes another $1.1 billion in tax relief for Florida legislature to consider
(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed an additional $1.1 billion in tax relief for the state legislature to consider next year. The proposal includes multiple tax holidays, if the legislature passes it, following historic tax relief the legislature already passed this year. In May, DeSantis signed...
Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes
(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
Florida AG, Clay County Sheriff’s Office shut down fentanyl trafficking operation
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office have shut down a fentanyl trafficking operation in Clay County. Two suspects who allegedly ordered and distributed large quantities of the illicit opioid to other dealers in Clay...
Illinois corn harvest trails annual pace
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois' corn harvest is trailing its annual pace, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report released Monday. As of Sunday, 2% of this year's Illinois corn crop has been harvested, compared to the five-year average of 7% at this point in...
Bipartisan committee investigating issues with Georgia's literacy programs
(The Center Square) — A bipartisan Georgia House committee will study state programs providing literacy instruction to Georgians and determine whether low literacy impacts the state's competitiveness. The House Study Committee on Literacy Instruction, established by House Resolution 650, will explore potential changes to the state's educational standards. It...
New school choice coalition in Wisconsin looks to expand education options
(The Center Square) – A coalition of business and policy groups got the ball rolling on school choice in Wisconsin nearly 30 years ago, and they’re ready to try again. A number of the state’s conservative groups, school choice groups, and the state’s largest business group are launching a new effort to expand school choice options in the state.
State paves uncertain road for electric vehicles
Last month the California Air Resources Board, with support from Gov. Gavin Newsom, approved groundbreaking regulations prohibiting the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. It was a shift toward clean energy that advocates hope will put a dent in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The law puts the...
From Norway, Inslee touts Washington partnership on green energy
(The Center Square) – A cheerful Gov. Jay Inslee gave a Wednesday morning update on Washington state’s ongoing trade mission to the Nordic countries in support of green energy as part of the effort against climate change. “Quick summary of our trip: extremely productive, broad participation from Washington...
Missouri Senate approves income tax cut, farm tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate completed their particular legislative session assignment – cutting taxes – mindful of the consequences of their actions, the implications of their legislation and the uncertainty of their bills in the House. Senate leaders from both sides of the aisle met...
Countries Utah imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Utah imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Utah. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Lawmakers question prison officials about audit, criticize parole board chair no-show
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislative Audit Commission met with officials from the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Illinois Prisoner Review Board to go over issues listed in recent audits of the state agencies. The most recent IDOC audit was released in October of 2021 and showed...
Sample ballots available for November general election
Voters can now access their sample ballots on the Georgia Secretary of State's website, with just over six weeks left until Election Day on November 8. Ballots — which are not official, but merely for preview purposes — can be viewed at mvp.sos.ga.gov. The absentee ballot application period...
Republican lawmakers not expecting much from Wisconsin’s State of Education speech
(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin haven’t been given a preview of the state superintendent’s State of Education speech, but they have some guesses as to what they are going to hear. Or more specifically, what they are not going to hear. “We won’t hear...
SAFE-T Act becomes lighting rod of controversy before November’s election
(The Center Square) – As Illinois looks to become the first state in the country to abolish cash bail, battle lines have been drawn from both sides of the issue before the November election. The measure is part of the SAFE-T Act, an acronym for "Safety, Accountability, Fairness and...
