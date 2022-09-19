Read full article on original website
Related
wjol.com
Four Students Arrested Following Lunchtime Fight At Plainfield South High School
Four students arrested following a lunchtime fight in the cafeteria of Plainfield South High School that injured a 50-year-old woman working as a campus monitor. It was on Friday, September 16th at 12:30 p.m., the Joliet Police Department Detective assigned as a Liaison Officer at Plainfield South High School (7800 Caton Farm Road) was notified of a fight that had taken place in the cafeteria. It was determined that the 15-year-old male juvenile attacked a 17-year-old male juvenile, striking him numerous times in the face with a closed fist causing the victim to fall to the ground.
New west suburban high school principal emails parents, revealing students harassed him at football game
“Appalling and disturbing,” that’s how new Hinsdale South High School Principal Patrick Hardy described the attitude and comments from some students in an email to parents.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
High schools drop ‘king’ and ‘queen’ homecoming titles
Riverside-Brookfield High School seniors Bradley Ruska and Sophie Swicionis were crowned the school’s royalty at the homecoming pep assembly on Sept. 16. But don’t call them king and queen. They were officially introduced as Royal Bulldogs as the school joins a growing number eliminating the specific titles of king and queen.
Off-duty CPD officer shot during 'road rage' incident had been relieved of police powers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An off-duty police officer who was shot in the face during a road rage incident in Irving Park on Tuesday had been relieved of her police powers days earlier, and sources said it was because drugs had been found in her system.Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed the officer had been relieved of her police powers on Saturday. Police declined to elaborate, citing personnel matters, but multiple sources confirmed to CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot that the officer was relieved of her police powers due to a positive drug test.The officer was released from Advocate Illinois...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbchicago.com
17-year-old shot man on Red Line train, paralyzing him from the waist down, prosecutors say
Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 17-year-old Chicago boy with shooting a passenger aboard a Red Line train at Christmastime, paralyzing the victim from the waist down and causing him to lose the use of his hands. However, the teen’s defense attorney claims that police have the wrong person and that...
city-countyobserver.com
First day complete at Sand Creek Country Club
CHESTERTON, Ind. – Monday’s opening day of the Valpo Fall Invitational saw the University of Evansville men’s golf team complete just under the two scheduled rounds before play was halted due to darkness at Sand Creek Country Club. At the conclusion of Monday’s action, the Purple Aces...
wjol.com
Car Rammed Into Front of Crete Gun Store as Part of Robbery
File Photo (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar) An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a Crete gun store on Tuesday morning. It was at 2:30 am that Crete Police were called to Asgard Arms on First Street for an attempted robbery. Officers on the scene reported that a car had run into the front of the store. Video surveillance showed that five suspects used the vehicle to ram into the building and break in. The suspects entered the store and ran off with several items although early indications are that no guns or ammo were taken. The investigation also determined that the car used in the robbery was stolen from Chicago.
WNDU
Man charged for school bus related incident in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is facing charges in connection to a school bus related incident in LaPorte County. It happened in the 9000 west block of U.S. 30 on August 26. A South Central Community School Corporation Bus was preparing to turn right off the highway into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grandmother Demands Answers After Suspect in 2-Year-Old Granddaughter's Death Freed on Bond
A Chicago grandmother is demanding answers after her 2-year-old granddaughter was beaten to death in central Illinois, and after the suspect in the case was freed on bond. At just 2 years old, Cali Marie was just learning how to walk and learning about potty training, but she was killed in a vicious beating, according to prosecutors.
Loyola volleyball player survives rare neurological disorder FIRES
Doctors call her survival story "one in a million."
cwbchicago.com
Man accused of firing a gun during a carjacking, then escaping from electronic monitoring, decides to argue with his bond court judge. Bad idea.
Deonte Mitchell has been treated very well by Cook County Judge Shelley Sutker-Dermer since he was charged with firing a gun during an attempted carjacking on Chicago’s Northwest Side in November 2020. She reduced his bail so he could go home on electronic monitoring and even allowed him to attend the Fourth of July fireworks with his family while on “home confinement.”
Body found in Highland Park: Man's violent lakefront death brings focus to north suburban parties
A man's violent lakefront death has brought focus to suburban beach parties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjol.com
Crest Hill Sergeant Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Crest Hill Police Sgt. has been arrested for domestic battery at his Yorkville home. Sgt. Terry Fenoglio surrendered to authorities on Monday morning and posted bail. He’s accused of making physical contact of an insulting and provoking nature with a family member which resulted in bodily harm to the person. The 40 year old Sgt. has been placed on administrative paid leave. He was recently assigned to administrative duties after a March 14th fatal shooting of a 30-year-old Crest Hill resident at the Pioneer Road apartments, that also left a fellow police officer seriously injured.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Spirited soccer struggle in Scottsdale
After several tries over several years, a soccer squad put together by the Scottsdale Neighborhood Watch defeated a Chicago Police Department team in a match at Durkin Park. SNW President Jason Huff said while the victory was sweet, both sides actually won, because the purpose of the match was to draw police and the community closer through a friendly sports encounter. – Photos courtesy of Dennis James.
nypressnews.com
Cook County Judge Carl Boyd arrested on domestic battery charges
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judge has been arrested and charged with domestic battery and made a court appearance Wednesday. Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. Court records show he was arrested at his Morgan Park neighborhood home Tuesday night.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Three Northwest Indiana schools get national Blue Ribbon designation
Three Northwest Indiana schools have gotten a National Blue Ribbon designation from the U.S. Department of Education. James B. Eads Elementary School in Munster, Central Elementary School in Valparaiso and Saint Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso were among just 297 nationwide to earn the distinction this year. The Indiana Department...
3-year-old 'bundle of joy' pushed into lake near Chicago's Navy Pier by relative, sources say
A 3-year-old boy his grandfather describes as a "bundle of joy" was pushes into Lake Michigan by a relative, sources told ABC7.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, woman robbed at gunpoint outside West Side restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was grazed by gunfire while leaving a restaurant and a woman was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was exiting a restaurant around 3:32 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone in a black Nissan truck started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Katlynn Kascheyen: Missing girl last seen Sunday morning in Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Katlynn Kascheyen, who goes by Kate, was last seen Sunday morning in the 4800 block of West Thomas Street, police said. Kate was last seen wearing a black t-shirt over a pink and purple tie-die...
Frequent Hoosier Lottery player wins jackpot worth $19.5M
MUNSTER, Ind. — A man from the Chicago area is the latest winner of the Hoosier Lotto jackpot, winning an estimated $19.5 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 matched all six numbers (3-5-8-18-31-40) and was sold at Ridgeway #5, a convenience store in Munster, Indiana.
Comments / 1