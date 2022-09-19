ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lars Klingbeil
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Enrico Letta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Russia#Italians#European#Social Democrats#Hungarian#Democratic Party
The Independent

European spyware investigators criticize Israel and Poland

European Parliament members investigating the use of surveillance spyware by European Union governments sharply criticized Israel on Wednesday for a lack of transparency in allowing the sale of powerful Israeli spyware to European governments that have used it against critics.The European lawmakers also condemned the Polish government for refusing to meet with them during a fact-finding visit to Warsaw that ended Wednesday.“It is regrettable and we condemn the fact that the Polish authorities did not want to cooperate with our investigation committee,” Jeroen Lenaers, the head of the delegation, said at a news conference in Warsaw. “We think it...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
BBC

UK considers joining new European nations club

The UK is weighing up whether to attend a new European political "club of nations" next month. The first meeting of the "European Political Community" is due to be held in Prague in early October. Downing Street wants to see more detail on the summit before Prime Minister Liz Truss...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

In a First, EU Moves to Cut Money for Hungary Over Damaging Democracy

BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Union executive recommended on Sunday suspending some 7.5 billion euros in funding for Hungary over corruption, the first such case in the 27-nation bloc under a new sanction meant to better protect the rule of law. The EU introduced the new financial sanction two years...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN General Assembly – live: Ukraine war dominates opening day as Guterres warns world is ‘in great peril’

Russia's war in Ukraine dominated the first day of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as world leaders gathered for the summit in person after three years in New York.UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the 77th meeting was taking place at a time when the world is in "great peril" and "paralyzed" due to the war, climate chaos, hate, poverty and inequality. World leaders denounced Russia's invasion.France's Emmanuel Macron called Moscow’s war a return to “imperialism”, while rejecting the stance of nations with a neutral stance. "They are wrong, they are making a historic error," he said. "Those who are keeping silent today are, in a way, complicit with the cause of a new imperialism.”German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russian president Vladimir Putin will only give up his "imperial ambitions" if he recognises he cannot win the war.Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said the UN's credibility was in danger because of the invasion by Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council.Leaders of Jordan and Qatar raised the conflict in Palestine. The Russian president and China’s Xi Jinping are among the notable absentees who will send their foreign ministers to the assembly.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy