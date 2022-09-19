ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

Community Impact Houston

Bellaire Foodie Fest returns for second year

The second annual Bellaire Foodie Fest will take place Oct. 22. at Bellaire-Zindler Park. (Alex Hosey/Community Impact Newspaper) The Bellaire Business Association will host its second annual Bellaire Foodie Fest on Oct. 22 at Bellaire-Zindler Park outside the civic center. The event features food and drink options, cooking demonstrations and...
BELLAIRE, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Everything is bigger, grander in Texas -- at least at this ‘majestic’ Sugar Land estate on the market for $5.6M

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land estate on the market for $5,600,000 proves that folks are still into having bigger and grander things in the Lone Star State. The estate at 5 Cypress Valley Court in the Sweetwater area of Sugar Land has five to six bedrooms, six full and 2 half bathrooms and a whopping 12,011 square feet of living space on a one-acre lot.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers services at new location in Cy-Fair

Swimming pool retailer Pinch A Penny opened a new location in CyFair Towne Center on Sept. 16. (Courtesy Pexels) Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa opened a new store Sept. 16 in CyFair Towne Center at 1773 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. C, Cypress. The store offers pool maintenance and repair services as well as pool renovations, leak detections, pressure washing, landscape lighting and other similar services. This new location is the 14th for the Houston area and the 25th for the state, according to a release for the company.
CYPRESS, TX
fox26houston.com

Mega-popular Lotus Seafood opens 5th location

Family-owned Lotus Seafood is expanding its reach to Stafford, TX with its largest location which includes a full bar and signature drinks. The new spot also boasts new menu items. Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards speaks with the general manager about the expansion and finds out the winner of a year of free seafood!
STAFFORD, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Saltgrass Steak House opens a new location in Fulshear

Saltgrass Steak House has expanded its brand into Fulshear with a new restaurant. (Courtesy Saltgrass Steak House) A new steakhouse has opened in Fulshear. Saltgrass Steak House opened a location at 8506 Syms St., Fulshear—the space that was previously Dekker’s, on the corner of FM 1093—on Sept. 20. The restaurant is known for its Certified Angus Beef steak brand, and takes its name from the historical Salt Grass Trail, the path that Texas ranchers would drive millions of Longhorn cattle through each winter as they headed to market, according to the business’s website. 346-547-8641. www.saltgrass.com.
FULSHEAR, TX
Community Impact Houston

See retail, office and industrial occupancy trends in The Woodlands area in September

Among commercial real estate sectors in The Woodlands area in September, vacancy rates are up in office space compared to last year. (Courtesy Pexels) Despite higher office vacancies in The Woodlands area as of Sept. 2 than in the third quarter of 2021, an additional five office buildings were under construction in September, according to information from Caldwell Cos. Industrial vacancies remained the same year over year, and retail saw occupancy levels grow compared to the previous year. Here is a look at monthly occupancy among the three sectors as well as current overall space available and buildings under construction.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Blue Jay Interiors to bring residential, small commercial design services to Tomball

The full-service interior design business aims to open its office in mid-October. (Madison Timberlake/Courtesy of Blue Jay Interiors) Blue Jay Interiors is opening an office at 18365 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. 100, Tomball, in mid-October, according to co-owner Stephanie Jones. The full-service interior design business offers services for residential and small commercial spaces. 281-731-5431. www.bluejayinteriors.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Renovations tentatively to begin in early 2023 on historic Montgomery County Hospital

The historic Montgomery County Hospital will become an independent senior living facility by 2024. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Historic Montgomery County Hospital—a historic landmark—located at 301 S. First St. will undergo renovations beginning in the first quarter of 2023, according to a presentation by Overland Property Group at Conroe City Council's Sept. 21 workshop meeting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Fort Bend Star

Suya Hut a one-of-a-kind food lover’s destination

Consider this a one-of-a-kind review for a one-of-a-kind restaurant. Months ago, a different food reviewer with this same publication visited one of my favorite spots in Fort Bend County and wrote – not a negative review, exactly, but one not as positive as I thought this place deserved. Life...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball

Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

