O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
3 new taco, seafood restaurants in The Woodlands area
Fuego Tacos Tapas & Tequila opened Sept. 2 with a limited menu. (Courtesy Fuego Tacos Tapas and Tequila) Two restaurants serving tacos opened in August and September and a seafood restaurant is under new management east of I-45 in south Montgomery County. 1. Taqueria La Iturbidense, a Mexican food truck,...
Kirby Ice House prepares for opening event in The Woodlands
Kirby Ice House looks to open Sept. 26 with a friends and family event. (Concept courtesy Kirby Ice House) Kirby Ice House, a new bar coming to 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, will be open to the public following a friends and family event Sept. 26. Previous reporting form...
fox26houston.com
Local Houston business owner says Galleria is changing his brand, will lose up to 60% of his sales
HOUSTON - Ken Haggerty says he’s told often by officials at the Galleria that his Agenda store is one of the top-selling vendors in the mall – which made not being offered a better opportunity for growth frustrating for him. Haggerty tells FOX 26 that managers at the...
Bellaire Foodie Fest returns for second year
The second annual Bellaire Foodie Fest will take place Oct. 22. at Bellaire-Zindler Park. (Alex Hosey/Community Impact Newspaper) The Bellaire Business Association will host its second annual Bellaire Foodie Fest on Oct. 22 at Bellaire-Zindler Park outside the civic center. The event features food and drink options, cooking demonstrations and...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Everything is bigger, grander in Texas -- at least at this ‘majestic’ Sugar Land estate on the market for $5.6M
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land estate on the market for $5,600,000 proves that folks are still into having bigger and grander things in the Lone Star State. The estate at 5 Cypress Valley Court in the Sweetwater area of Sugar Land has five to six bedrooms, six full and 2 half bathrooms and a whopping 12,011 square feet of living space on a one-acre lot.
Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers services at new location in Cy-Fair
Swimming pool retailer Pinch A Penny opened a new location in CyFair Towne Center on Sept. 16. (Courtesy Pexels) Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa opened a new store Sept. 16 in CyFair Towne Center at 1773 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. C, Cypress. The store offers pool maintenance and repair services as well as pool renovations, leak detections, pressure washing, landscape lighting and other similar services. This new location is the 14th for the Houston area and the 25th for the state, according to a release for the company.
fox26houston.com
Mega-popular Lotus Seafood opens 5th location
Family-owned Lotus Seafood is expanding its reach to Stafford, TX with its largest location which includes a full bar and signature drinks. The new spot also boasts new menu items. Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards speaks with the general manager about the expansion and finds out the winner of a year of free seafood!
Daniel’s Meat Market Making a Move in Baytown
It’s just across the street, but the new space will provide new options for customers.
Magnolia nonprofit Ruby’s Home For Good celebrates five years
Ruby's Home For Good will celebrate its fifth anniversary with an event Oct. 1 at Unity Park in Magnolia. (Courtesy Erin Malia/Ruby's Home For Good) Magnolia nonprofit Ruby’s Home For Good is celebrating its five-year anniversary Oct. 1 with a celebration event at Unity Park in Magnolia. “It’s pretty...
Pearland Economic Development Corp. to co-host first multi-industry job fair
The Pearland Economic Development Corp. will host its first job fair Sept. 29. (Courtesy Pexels) The Pearland Economic Development Corp. will host its first job fair Sept. 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Pearland Recreation Center at 4141 Bailey Road in collaboration with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce and the Workforce Solutions Pearland career office.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Saltgrass Steak House opens a new location in Fulshear
Saltgrass Steak House has expanded its brand into Fulshear with a new restaurant. (Courtesy Saltgrass Steak House) A new steakhouse has opened in Fulshear. Saltgrass Steak House opened a location at 8506 Syms St., Fulshear—the space that was previously Dekker’s, on the corner of FM 1093—on Sept. 20. The restaurant is known for its Certified Angus Beef steak brand, and takes its name from the historical Salt Grass Trail, the path that Texas ranchers would drive millions of Longhorn cattle through each winter as they headed to market, according to the business’s website. 346-547-8641. www.saltgrass.com.
Popshelf pulls permit for future store in Sugar Land
Popshelf has pulled a permit to renovate space for an upcoming store in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Popshelf) A new Popshelf location is on the horizon in Sugar Land, according to a permit found in the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. The retail store, a concept by Dollar...
Houston closer to selecting developer for Stella Link mixed-income housing
Affordable single-family homes will be developed along Stella Link Road. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) As work continues to bring a new mixed-income housing development to Stella Link Road in southwest Houston, officials with the city of Houston provided an update Sept. 19 on what that community could look like. A...
See retail, office and industrial occupancy trends in The Woodlands area in September
Among commercial real estate sectors in The Woodlands area in September, vacancy rates are up in office space compared to last year. (Courtesy Pexels) Despite higher office vacancies in The Woodlands area as of Sept. 2 than in the third quarter of 2021, an additional five office buildings were under construction in September, according to information from Caldwell Cos. Industrial vacancies remained the same year over year, and retail saw occupancy levels grow compared to the previous year. Here is a look at monthly occupancy among the three sectors as well as current overall space available and buildings under construction.
Blue Jay Interiors to bring residential, small commercial design services to Tomball
The full-service interior design business aims to open its office in mid-October. (Madison Timberlake/Courtesy of Blue Jay Interiors) Blue Jay Interiors is opening an office at 18365 N. Eldridge Parkway, Ste. 100, Tomball, in mid-October, according to co-owner Stephanie Jones. The full-service interior design business offers services for residential and small commercial spaces. 281-731-5431. www.bluejayinteriors.com.
Renovations tentatively to begin in early 2023 on historic Montgomery County Hospital
The historic Montgomery County Hospital will become an independent senior living facility by 2024. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The Historic Montgomery County Hospital—a historic landmark—located at 301 S. First St. will undergo renovations beginning in the first quarter of 2023, according to a presentation by Overland Property Group at Conroe City Council's Sept. 21 workshop meeting.
Fort Bend Star
Suya Hut a one-of-a-kind food lover’s destination
Consider this a one-of-a-kind review for a one-of-a-kind restaurant. Months ago, a different food reviewer with this same publication visited one of my favorite spots in Fort Bend County and wrote – not a negative review, exactly, but one not as positive as I thought this place deserved. Life...
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
UPDATED: First Texas location of 'made-to-fade' tattoo shop now open at major Montrose intersection
The Montrose venue is located on Westheimer Road in a building beside the thrift store Pavement. (Courtesy Ephemeral) Correction: A previous version of this article stated the store is coming soon. The new location of Ephemeral opened Sept. 12 and is now open. The first Texas location of the “made-to-fade”...
