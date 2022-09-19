ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin, MO
Missouri Business
Joplin, MO
Missouri Industry
Joplin, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Newton county firefighters take on a blaze and Pittsburg public library provides a safe haven for banned books

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 4 p.m. Tuesday reports near Downstream Casino of a large plume of smoke that was visible from I-44. Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fire in the 410o block of Greenwood Drive. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Quapaw Fire & EMS and Joplin Fire Dept were requested as mutual aid. Click here for more information about this story.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Apartment building fire in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. As firefighters arrived flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut.  Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School.  Initially it was unknown if...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings

McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. —  One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
PINEVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Very Hot Wednesday, Much Cooler Thursday (Fall is close)

We are in for another warm day tomorrow but some relief is on the horizon. We will be cooling down quite a bit on Thursday with highs only in the low 70s. It’s a little better chance that we could see some showers by Saturday night into Sunday. The...
JOPLIN, MO
Lawrence County Record

Aurora’s Strike Zone under new ownership

Strike Zone, Aurora’s popular bowling alley, is under new ownership. Jim and Micki Turner purchased the business from former owners Mark and Deb Dillman and took ownership of it on Friday, July 22. Micki Turner said she and Jim decided to purchase the bowling alley when they learned the...
AURORA, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Fall Weather Follows Tonight’s Front

Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°. Fall weather will follow...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities investigate after a body is found in Grand Lake. According to Melanie Earl, Corporate Communication with Grand Lake Dam Authority, GRDA Police were called to assist Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case. GRDA has located a body in Grand...
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Half-Hour Highlights!

When the Bubba and Mason go to play, the Howie will stay! We hit you with the Queen’s Pancake recipe. A reminder of the 4th Annual Autumnfest of the Ozarks at the Newton County Fairgrounds happening this Saturday. And Bubba’s was live in Silver Dollar City showing off all they have to offer! For your chance to win tickets to Silver Dollar City, enter by going to going to fourstateshomepage.com!
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce

We’re always so happy to have Cavanaugh Studyvin from the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce! Their 25th Annual Bluegrass Festival is as full as a tick with so much to do and enjoy! It’s happening this weekend and offers live bands, vendors, and activities for everyone. Not to mention a chance to win a Banjo, courtesy of Palen Music Center!
CARL JUNCTION, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 9-15-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 9/1/2022 Collin C Hickman, 23 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Failure to Maintain Lane. 9/2/2022 Philip W Allen, 49 of Avilla, MO was arrested for: Child Abuse / Neglect. 9/3/2022 Taylor E Johnson, 45 of Carl Junction,...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash

PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO

