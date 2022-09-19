Read full article on original website
Related
Popular place to pickup alcohol and tobacco, moving 3 blocks and adding gas pumps
DUQUESNE, Mo. — A popular place to pick up alcohol and tobacco is moving just down the street and adding gas pumps. Discount Smoke and Liquor, 3702 E 7th, will move to 7th and Duquesne. The former location of many gas stations in the past. They are building a...
Two Joplin ministries work together to expand outreach
Good News Productions International and Christ in Youth agreed on the sale of GNPI's domestic studio space to increase neighboring ministry CIY's global outreach.
fortscott.biz
Senior Food Bank, Commodities Distribution Moved to Saturday, Sept. 24
The Bourbon County Senior Citizens are try to get the word out about the Commodities and Sr. Food Bank Distribution. We have had to change the distribution date from Friday, Sept. 23 to Sat. Sept 24. The time of the distribution will be from 9:oo To Noon. If you have...
Tips to save as utility bills increase
Many have noticed a higher utility bill since last year. According to a study by the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association, utility bills have gone up 15 percent since 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Newton county firefighters take on a blaze and Pittsburg public library provides a safe haven for banned books
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 4 p.m. Tuesday reports near Downstream Casino of a large plume of smoke that was visible from I-44. Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fire in the 410o block of Greenwood Drive. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Quapaw Fire & EMS and Joplin Fire Dept were requested as mutual aid. Click here for more information about this story.
House fire at longtime unoccupied structure in Greenwood area
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 4 p.m. Tuesday reports near Downstream Casino of a large plume of smoke that was visible from I-44. Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to the fire in the 410o block of Greenwood Drive. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance...
Apartment building fire in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. As firefighters arrived flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. Initially it was unknown if...
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings
McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville
PINEVILLE, Mo. — One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Very Hot Wednesday, Much Cooler Thursday (Fall is close)
We are in for another warm day tomorrow but some relief is on the horizon. We will be cooling down quite a bit on Thursday with highs only in the low 70s. It’s a little better chance that we could see some showers by Saturday night into Sunday. The...
Lawrence County Record
Aurora’s Strike Zone under new ownership
Strike Zone, Aurora’s popular bowling alley, is under new ownership. Jim and Micki Turner purchased the business from former owners Mark and Deb Dillman and took ownership of it on Friday, July 22. Micki Turner said she and Jim decided to purchase the bowling alley when they learned the...
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Fall Weather Follows Tonight’s Front
Summer’s last big hurrah closed with a round of record highs being set. Springfield hit 95°, topping the old record of 93° set in 2017. Joplin blew away the old record of 95 set in 1956 with a high today of 99°. Fall weather will follow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
koamnewsnow.com
Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove
GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities investigate after a body is found in Grand Lake. According to Melanie Earl, Corporate Communication with Grand Lake Dam Authority, GRDA Police were called to assist Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case. GRDA has located a body in Grand...
fourstateshomepage.com
Half-Hour Highlights!
When the Bubba and Mason go to play, the Howie will stay! We hit you with the Queen’s Pancake recipe. A reminder of the 4th Annual Autumnfest of the Ozarks at the Newton County Fairgrounds happening this Saturday. And Bubba’s was live in Silver Dollar City showing off all they have to offer! For your chance to win tickets to Silver Dollar City, enter by going to going to fourstateshomepage.com!
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce
We’re always so happy to have Cavanaugh Studyvin from the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce! Their 25th Annual Bluegrass Festival is as full as a tick with so much to do and enjoy! It’s happening this weekend and offers live bands, vendors, and activities for everyone. Not to mention a chance to win a Banjo, courtesy of Palen Music Center!
Rear end crash claims life of man in Neosho
Just after 2:30 P.M. on September 20th, the Neosho Police Dispatch received calls regarding a crash near Highway 86 and Baxter Street.
carthagenewsonline.com
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 9-15-22
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 9/1/2022 Collin C Hickman, 23 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Failure to Maintain Lane. 9/2/2022 Philip W Allen, 49 of Avilla, MO was arrested for: Child Abuse / Neglect. 9/3/2022 Taylor E Johnson, 45 of Carl Junction,...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash
PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
$400k lottery ticket remains unclaimed, bought in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – Someone has yet to claim their winnings after buying a lottery ticket in Joplin. The Show Me Cash ticket is worth $472,000. The buyer purchased it at Discount Smokes and Liquor in Joplin. Missouri Lottery did the drawing on September 18, 2022. The winning numbers are:...
Comments / 0