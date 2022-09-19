Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks
UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
We Finally Got Our First Look At GTA 6's Main Character
Rockstar Games made news, albeit against its own will, early in the morning of September 18, 2022. A three gigabyte file, packed with in-game footage of the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6," dropped on a GTA forum. In the precious few hours since, the 90 videos present in the file have disseminated with a speed heretofore unknown by the studio behind the "GTA" series. The videos are now, essentially, everywhere. They can be found in their entirety on YouTube, although the larger compilations — which total somewhere around 50 minutes worth of gameplay — are already being struck down. And we don't even have to guess at the authenticity of the leak because it's been officially confirmed by Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company (as noted by The Verge).
Ars Technica
Rockstar confirms Grand Theft Auto VI leak came from “network intrusion”
Rockstar confirmed Monday morning that it has suffered a "network intrusion" where "confidential information... including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto" was illegally obtained by a third party. The admission seemingly confirms the veracity of a host of leaked Grand Theft Auto VI videos that hit the Internet over the weekend.
NME
‘Grand Theft Auto 6’: gameplay videos reportedly leaked
Gameplay videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) have reportedly been leaked online. Whilst there’s no announced release date for the game as of yet, developer Rockstar Games did say back in February that the title was in “active development”, with around 200 new jobs suggesting a pivot towards the project as well.
wegotthiscovered.com
That ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ leak is real, and fans have lost it
After years of rumors and speculation, it appears gamers have gotten their first proper look at the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, though probably not in the way Rockstar Games intended for it to happen. In a bizarre series of events, a number of screenshots and videos of the...
GTA 6 leak probably includes over 90 claimed videos
On social media, more than 90 claimed videos from Grand Theft Auto 6 development build have leaked. The footage, which was first posted to the GTA Forums by user tepotuberhacker, contains open-world gameplay supposedly from GTA 6, and it appears to be authentic. The leaker claims that the videos were got from Slack.
Developers offer Rockstar sympathy as the internet goes wild over GTA 6 leak
GTA 6—which will likely become the biggest game of the decade—leaked a scale we haven't seen since Half-Life 2.
hypebeast.com
Update: Rockstar Games Issues Statement on 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Leak
UPDATE: Following the leak of early Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay, Rockstar has issued an official statement on the situation, which can be seen in full below — as can the original story. We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded...
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
NME
Rockstar says ‘GTA 6’ leak is legitimate but won’t cause delays
Rockstar Games has confirmed that videos appearing to contain leaked footage of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) are legitimate, though says it does not anticipate any major delays as a result. On Sunday (September 18), videos were published that appeared to show early gameplay of GTA 6, which is...
ComicBook
GTA 6 Leaks: FBI Investigating Alleged Rockstar Games Hacker
The FBI and Department of Justice are investigating the alleged Rockstar Games hacker. In case you somehow missed what is undoubtedly the biggest gaming story of the year thus far, 90 videos showcasing Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leaked online and source code was reported to have been stolen. This all came via a hacker who also claimed responsibility for a recent Uber hack. Of course, some folks doubted the leak was authentic in the first place, but Take-Two Interactive began to remove the footage from YouTube and Twitter with Rockstar Games later confirming it was real. Some feared that this hack could have an impact on the development of GTA 6, but Rockstar has reaffirmed that it will have no long-term effect on the game's development at the moment.
GTA 6 forums clean house of massive leak to avoid being "obliterated by Rockstar"
GTA publisher Take Two has requested the leaked information be removed from online forums
Rockstar responds to the GTA 6 leaks.
In a previous article, we talked about the huge GTA 6 leak that happened on the fan-run Grand Theft Auto forums. At the time of the posting of that article, Rockstar had not yet released any official statement regarding the leak. Now, we have our statement, and we will be going through it in this article.
Hacker may have just leaked early ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ footage
The hacker also claimed on GTA Forums they are attempting to extort Rockstar in exchange for the remaining unreleased data. Stack CommerceThere are some serious similarities between Rockstar Games' headache and the one experienced by Uber last week.
Grand Theft Auto Fans Are Already Mapping 'GTA VI's Vice City
Just a few days ago, Rockstar Games was subject to a cyber attack. During this, development footage of Grand Theft Auto VI was obtained and leaked online seemingly confirming the title’s rumoured female protagonist and Vice City setting. Since then, Rockstar have confirmed the authenticity of the footage as they simultaneously try and remove any trace of it remaining online. As with anything that hits the Internet, removing all traces is an uphill battle and fans are using any available development footage to create a potential map.
dotesports.com
GTA 6 Leaker ‘looking to negotiate a deal’ with Rockstar Games; threatens more leaks
The video game world is still rumbling after 90 videos were leaked featuring prebuild gameplay from one of the most anticipated games of all time, Grand Theft Auto 6. But the leaks might not be over, with the leaker saying they have even more assets to share—unless Rockstar Games can strike a deal with them soon.
