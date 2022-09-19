ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

NBC Sports

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Presidents Cup

After a postponement in 2021, the Presidents Cup is back for 2022. The last edition of the PGA Tour tournament occurred in 2019 when the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team came from behind to top the Ernie Els-captained international squad. Woods and Els are not involved this time around, but there...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Presidents Cup prop bet picks and predictions

After kicking off the new season last week at the Fortinet Championship, the PGA Tour will take a 1-week break from individual competition in favor of the 2022 Presidents Cup. The team event pits the Americans against the International team for 4 days of golf, with Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., hosting this year’s tournament.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: Max Homa hasn't had time to revel in Napa win, and he's thrilled about that

CHARLOTTE — Although he is appearing in his first Presidents Cup, Max Homa seems like an ideal candidate to make a significant contribution to the American team this week at Quail Hollow Club. He is coming off a remarkable victory in the Fortinet Championship that concluded Sunday—one that featured a chip-in birdie on the 72nd hole that set up a victory over a faltering Danny Willett. It was Homa’s third win in a year’s time, and the first of his five PGA Tour titles came at this venue in 2019 when he outplayed the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Presidents Cup field: Players, rankings, teams, captains

The 2022 Presidents Cup field is set with the passing of the team selection deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The Presidents Cup field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan spieth, Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Golf Digest

Presidents Cup 2022: Prompted by LIV, Davis Love III has found his voice about the future of golf

In early July, as he perched himself at the edge of a wooden bench in front of his locker at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, Davis Love III wore an expression somewhere north of agitated that had nothing to do with his closing two-over-par 72 in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship. Love had things on his mind, and he didn’t need prompting to begin relieving himself of the tension building up inside his trim 6-foot-3 frame.
AKRON, OH
Golf Digest

Be patient: The Presidents Cup is going to be great someday soon

CHARLOTTE — The Ryder Cup wasn't played from 1939 through 1945 due to World War II, and the truth is, there was absolutely no reason for it to come back. There was nothing wrong with event, per se, but it had only begun in 1927, and the nascent enterprise didn't have a ton of traction in the world of professional golf through its first six matches. Miraculously it was resuscitated by a grocery executive from Oregon, Robert Hudson, who learned that the British PGA and most of Great Britain was broke after a long, devastating war, and paid for everything, from travel to food to lodging, to have them come to Portland in 1947. He even met the British team in New York to throw a party for them at the Waldorf Astoria and travel with them by train to the west coast. If not for him, the Ryder Cup might have simply been forgotten.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Presidents Cup: Stats, records and fun facts for the American and International teams

If you’re a fan of history, you may want to tune in to the Presidents Cup this week. The biennial bout between the United States and Internationals tees off for the 14th time this week at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Americans are looking to continue their dominance in the competition. Team USA holds an 11-1-1 record, with its lone loss coming in 1998 at Royal Melbourne.
CHARLOTTE, NC
GolfWRX

Photos from the 2022 Presidents Cup

GolfWRX was live for the “United States vs. Everyone (except Europe)” showdown, otherwise known as the Presidents Cup. Contested this year at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from an equipment standpoint, the Presidents Cup offers the opportunity to get an up-close look at the wares of the best golfers in the world and always provides for some interesting custom equipment — like Justin Thomas’ wedge, below (and Max Homa’s in the featured image).
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Everything stacked in US favor at another Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The last Presidents Cup was so close the International team walked away with renewed hope that it had enough game and enough fight to conquer the mighty Americans. That now seems so long ago. Sure, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Presidents Cup back a year. Far more disruptive was the Saudi-funded LIV Golf that depleted the experience from the International side. “That’s something that we’ve been looking forward to for the last three years,” said British Open champion Cameron Smith, and then 20 days later he was officially announced as defecting to the rival league.
