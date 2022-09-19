Read full article on original website
2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These two penny stocks could generate life-changing gains for early shareholders.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
tipranks.com
Why did New Hope (ASX:NHC) shares skyrocket today?
New Hope’s shares soared to a new 52-week high after the coal mining company delivered a record annual profit and declared a special dividend. New Hope’s management expects the high coal prices, that supported the strong annual results, to persist. New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC) shares rose as much...
tipranks.com
KO, PEP: Too Late to Buy These Recession-Resilient Stocks?
The consumer staples sector contains many quality companies that have historically generated strong sales even during the most turbulent times. The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are two such names, with their most recent results displaying their ability to price resilient and growing results in a tough market environment. Nonetheless, their valuations are worth considering before buying.
tipranks.com
Volatile week sees divergent fortunes for Data#3 (ASX:DTL) & Pinnacle Investment (ASX:PNI)
In a volatile stock market, Data#3 and Pinnacle Investment share movements reveal divergent fortunes. However, analysts continue to view both shares positively, according to TipRanks’ insights. The past five days have been marked by volatile trading across the ASX, as investors grappled with inflation, interest rates, and recession fears....
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks. As the geopolitical relationship between China and the U.S. frays, billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary—nicknamed Mr. Wonderful—is advising people to invest more in Chinese stocks. To have no allocation in the...
3 Undervalued Stocks to Buy in September 2022
We have seen the stock market trading at crazy valuations for many years. This year's correction brings some great opportunities for investors looking for good deals. I've identified three undervalued stocks that could be great addition to your portfolio. BlackRock (BLK) Dividend yield: 2.90%. Dividend growth since: 2010. P/E ratio:...
tipranks.com
ED, ATO: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Consider During Uncertain Times
Consolidated Edison and Atmos Energy come with multiple qualities, including featuring the longest dividend-growth track records in the utilities sector. Their most recent results were once again robust, while their earnings-growth prospects are supported by predictable rate hikes. Still, investors must be wary of overpaying for their shares. The utilities...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Why do ASX materials and consumer sector shares shine in the green today?
Today's show covers five ASX-listed stocks in the news today because of the latest announcements: New Hope (ASX:NHC), IDP Education (ASX:IEL), Tabcorp (ASX:TAH), Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) and Fortescue Metals (ASX:FMG). The Australian share market started the day in the green, tracking positive cues from the US market after WallStreet rebounded in the overnight trade, mainly boosted by tech shares. The ASX200 index opened 23.90 points, or 0.36% higher at 6,743.80 on Tuesday morning. The benchmark has shed 3.79% in past five days. Similarly, it has fallen 6.96% in the past 52-weeks. In the first ten minutes of trade, the ASX 200 was trading at 6,790.50, up 70.60 points, or 1.05%.
3 Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunities In the Nasdaq Bear Market
You may not see these game-changing stocks this cheap ever again.
US stocks rise ahead of expected interest rate hike by Fed
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. The indexes swayed between modest gains and losses for much of the day before a burst of buying in the final hour of trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, climbing back from a 0.9% slide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.
Put Buyers Crowd Into These 5 ETFs Ahead of September FOMC
Last week, the August CPI Report brought the market to its knees. While many expected falling energy prices to lead inflation lower, it wasn't enough to counter the rapid rise in the cost of food, electricity, natural gas, and other key categories. As a result, the market opened low, and...
CNBC
Wall Street’s top analysts bet on these stocks as economic uncertainty increases
The market outlook is becoming increasingly uncertain, given unwieldy inflation and a slowing economy. Stocks ended Friday with losses. They were ultimately unable to bounce back from a deep sell-off on Tuesday in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 1,200 points. related investing news. Against this backdrop,...
Motley Fool
Gold Loses its Shine as Strong Dollar Weighs
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Stocks tumble as FedEx profit warning spooks investors
Stocks tumbled Friday as a profit warning from FedEx about weakening business conditions spooked investors, who are also bracing for more interest rate hikes amid higher-than-expected inflation. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 28 points, or 0.7%, to 3,873, adding to declines after August inflation stayed near a four-decade...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Motley Fool
Thursday's Big Stock Winner Reveals a Massive Investment Opportunity
Major market benchmarks kept losing ground on Thursday. A surprise $14 billion acquisition of STORE Capital sent its stock soaring. Other real estate investment trusts didn't make big moves, but they could still be good opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lennar, Coinbase, Array Technologies and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. D.R. Horton, Lennar, PulteGroup — Homebuilder stocks moved higher on Monday after KeyBanc double upgraded the sector to overweight from underweight. Analyst Kenneth Zener said that homebuilders, which have underperformed this year, tend to rebound sooner and more sharply than the broader market. Shares of Lennar rose about 2%, while D.R. Horton gained over 2%, and PulteGroup jumped nearly 4%.
Thursday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AutoZone, CrowdStrike, Nvidia, Weatherford International, Western Digital and More
Thursday’s top analyst upgrades and downgrades included AutoZone, CrowdStrike, Nvidia, Weatherford International and Western Digital.
Sea Limited Stock: Bear vs. Bull
The Southeast Asian tech giant is still a polarizing investment.
