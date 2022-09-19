ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Independent

Doctors fire back after Biden declares Covid ‘over’: ‘A weekly 9/11’

Joe Biden was criticised by one of America’s top epidemiologists after the president prematurely declared that the Covid-19 pandemic "is over", even as the US continues to grapple with coronavirus infections.In an interview with CBS News which aired on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked if the return of the auto show in Michigan, which was attended by the 46th president, meant that the pandemic has come to a close.Mr Biden replied saying: "The pandemic is over."The president acknowledged that Covid is still “a problem”, adding that his administration is still “doing a lot of work on it".“If you notice,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

30 Senate Republicans demand Biden administration pick a special counsel for the Hunter Biden criminal probe after FBI whistleblowers came forward and detailed the efforts to downplay the investigation

Thirty Republican senators have written to Attorney General Merrick Garland and asked him to appoint a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden's business dealings. The letter points to Garland's request to keep politics out of the Justice Department and cites reports from Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that '"highly credible" whistleblowers have come forward to detail a "widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information" about Hunter Biden.'
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Veracity Report

Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated? | Opinion

Nothing in this article is in any way sponsored or affiliated with any other individuals or companies. The writer of this story is the founder and CEO of The Veracity Report. Visiting the company website could, at some point, generate revenue for the company or the writer, or both. We will always disclose when links or names included in our articles could generate profits for us or any of our employees.
The Hill

Protesters rip Biden on COVID: ‘Pandemic is not over’

A group of protesters suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms demonstrated outside of the White House on Monday, calling out President Biden for his remarks saying the COVID-19 pandemic is “over”. Biden’s comments were made in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday. The...
PROTESTS
Business Insider

Watch how Joe Biden has aged from 1974 to 2022

Joe Biden represented Delaware in the US Senate from 1973 to 2009. He began at just 30 years old. He served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama. A lifelong Democrat, Biden is now the 46th president of the US — and he's about...
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

Biden warns US democracy threatened, but how can he save it?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is finding it’s easier to call out attacks on democracy than it is to stop them. His fundamental rationale for running for president was that America’s democratic traditions were in jeopardy. Now, 20 months into his presidency, the dangers are worse, Biden’s warnings are more dire -- and the limits of his own ability to fix the problem are clearer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Joe Biden Says the COVID-19 Pandemic Is ‘Over’ in ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

U.S. President Joe Biden declared that he thinks the coronavirus pandemic is “over” in an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, which aired Sunday. “The pandemic is over,” he told host Scott Pelley. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.” The World Health Organization still classifies COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, with the U.S. recording an average of more than 400 deaths per day from the virus, according to data from The New York Times. But world leaders like Biden have been speaking...
ELECTIONS

