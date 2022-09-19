Read full article on original website
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Doctors fire back after Biden declares Covid ‘over’: ‘A weekly 9/11’
Joe Biden was criticised by one of America’s top epidemiologists after the president prematurely declared that the Covid-19 pandemic "is over", even as the US continues to grapple with coronavirus infections.In an interview with CBS News which aired on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked if the return of the auto show in Michigan, which was attended by the 46th president, meant that the pandemic has come to a close.Mr Biden replied saying: "The pandemic is over."The president acknowledged that Covid is still “a problem”, adding that his administration is still “doing a lot of work on it".“If you notice,...
30 Senate Republicans demand Biden administration pick a special counsel for the Hunter Biden criminal probe after FBI whistleblowers came forward and detailed the efforts to downplay the investigation
Thirty Republican senators have written to Attorney General Merrick Garland and asked him to appoint a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden's business dealings. The letter points to Garland's request to keep politics out of the Justice Department and cites reports from Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that '"highly credible" whistleblowers have come forward to detail a "widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information" about Hunter Biden.'
Senator Ted Cruz says that transporting migrants is illegal, but commends GOP governors for it anyway
Ted Cruz praised GOP governors for transporting migrants to Democratic areas while admitting a citizen could "easily be arrested" for doing it.
WATCH: Biden admits to lying about being 'arrested' as a senator
President Joe Biden admitted Friday that he never got arrested when attempting to visit the late South African President Nelson Mandela while he was in prison — despite claiming otherwise multiple times on the campaign trail.
Just How Much Time Has Joe Biden Spent on Vacation Since Being Inaugurated? | Opinion
GOP Consultant Says Biden's Anti-MAGA Speech Made Her Cry, Gave Her Hope
"To be very honest with you, it made me cry like a child," Rina Shah said of the president's speech condemning Republican extremism.
Poll shows Democrats and Republicans tied for control of Congress ahead of midterms – as it happened
Parties tied on question of which one voters prefer controlling the legislature, with only 50 days to pivotal US elections
Protesters rip Biden on COVID: ‘Pandemic is not over’
A group of protesters suffering from long-term COVID-19 symptoms demonstrated outside of the White House on Monday, calling out President Biden for his remarks saying the COVID-19 pandemic is “over”. Biden’s comments were made in an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” that aired Sunday. The...
Watch how Joe Biden has aged from 1974 to 2022
Joe Biden represented Delaware in the US Senate from 1973 to 2009. He began at just 30 years old. He served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under President Barack Obama. A lifelong Democrat, Biden is now the 46th president of the US — and he's about...
Biden warns US democracy threatened, but how can he save it?
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is finding it’s easier to call out attacks on democracy than it is to stop them. His fundamental rationale for running for president was that America’s democratic traditions were in jeopardy. Now, 20 months into his presidency, the dangers are worse, Biden’s warnings are more dire -- and the limits of his own ability to fix the problem are clearer.
Majority of American adults think Trump and Biden are both unfit to serve in public office: poll
Most American adults think Trump and Biden aren't fit to serve in public office right now, a new Insider/Morning Consult poll revealed. Both Republicans and Democrats surveyed said some members of their own party were unfit to serve. Half of Republicans, for example, said Sen. Mitch McConnell isn't fit to...
Biden Revisits His Interview Answer Declaring 'The Pandemic Is Over'
President Joe Biden on Tuesday revisited his recent comments declaring the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the U.S. Speaking at a New York City fundraiser held for two Democratic groups and attended by celebrities including Robert De Niro, the president appeared reassuring on COVID-19, encouraging attendees to get vaccinated. “By...
Biden says Trump handling of documents 'totally irresponsible'
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that his predecessor Donald Trump's handling of classified documents was "totally irresponsible" but that he is staying out of the investigation.
White House cleans up Biden's 'very consistent' claim pandemic is 'over'
When President Joe Biden declared the coronavirus pandemic “over,” he was observing a shift in preparedness from the early days of the pandemic, the White House said, still cleaning up after Biden's Sunday interview.
Joe Biden Says the COVID-19 Pandemic Is ‘Over’ in ‘60 Minutes’ Interview
U.S. President Joe Biden declared that he thinks the coronavirus pandemic is “over” in an interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes, which aired Sunday. “The pandemic is over,” he told host Scott Pelley. “We still have a problem with COVID. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.” The World Health Organization still classifies COVID-19 as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, with the U.S. recording an average of more than 400 deaths per day from the virus, according to data from The New York Times. But world leaders like Biden have been speaking...
'Staggering' and 'sobering': More than 80% of US maternal deaths are preventable, CDC study shows
Four in five pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S. could have been prevented, according to a federal analysis of data from 2017 to 2019.
U.S. Senate probe finds Justice Dept undercounted state prison deaths
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has been drastically under-counting the number of state prison and arrest-related deaths, including failing to count at least 990 deaths in 2021 alone, a bipartisan Senate investigation has found.
