Houston, TX

Michael Pittman gets important Week 3 injury update from Colts’ Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
Dameon Pierce's Week 2 performance 'something to build on' for Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills praised running back Dameon Pierce for his Week 2 performance, calling it "something to build on." Head coach Lovie Smith reinforced Mills' comments, saying, "I thought Dameon did some good things when he had an opportunity to carry the ball." Pierce played well behind teammate Rex Burkhead in Week 1, but was the clear lead back in Week 2; Burkhead finished their second game without a single carry.
Titans' Taylor Lewan carted off with knee injury vs. Bills

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off to the locker room after suffering a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Lewan was officially ruled as questionable to return to the game. Lewan, the longest-tenured offensive lineman on the team, needed help walking off the field...
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts

The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
Tennessee Titans: 4 takeaways after Week 2 loss vs. Bills on MNF

Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry struggled big time as the Tennessee Titans were crushed by the Buffalo Bills, 41-7, at Bills Stadium. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from their Week 2 matchup. The Bills defense held the Titans to just 187 total yards. The Titans also allowed the...
Texans Promote C Jimmy Morrissey, Sign OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms To PS

He’ll provide depth at center after the team placed Justin Britt on the non-football illness list Tuesday. Mark Berman adds the Texans are filling the vacancy on the practice squad by signing OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms. Morrissey, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL...
NFL power rankings: Bills lead NFL's top tier, Eagles ascending

If you're ever confused as to why this league gets more absurdly popular with each passing year, look no further than the standings. If you squint, you can see the outliers. There are two or three teams that look definitively better than everyone else, and there's a small handful of teams we can already tell are going to have a rough year.
