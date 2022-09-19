Read full article on original website
Michael Pittman gets important Week 3 injury update from Colts’ Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
numberfire.com
Dameon Pierce's Week 2 performance 'something to build on' for Texans
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills praised running back Dameon Pierce for his Week 2 performance, calling it "something to build on." Head coach Lovie Smith reinforced Mills' comments, saying, "I thought Dameon did some good things when he had an opportunity to carry the ball." Pierce played well behind teammate Rex Burkhead in Week 1, but was the clear lead back in Week 2; Burkhead finished their second game without a single carry.
Titans' Taylor Lewan carted off with knee injury vs. Bills
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was carted off to the locker room after suffering a knee injury against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Lewan was officially ruled as questionable to return to the game. Lewan, the longest-tenured offensive lineman on the team, needed help walking off the field...
ESPN
'I'm a little cheap': Why Houston Texans rookie Jalen Pitre lives at home with his parents
HOUSTON -- It was evening time when Houston Texans second-round pick Jalen Pitre was in his childhood bedroom, studying film. Jalen’s mother, DeVita, was sitting on a black couch in the living room explaining why her multimillion-dollar son had decided to live with his parents after being drafted in April.
Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills inactives for Week 2
The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills have released their inactives ahead of the Week 2 “Monday Night Football” contest at Highmark Stadium, which is set for kickoff at 6:15 p.m. CDT. The Titans ruled out three players ahead of Monday night, including running back Dontrell Hilliard, cornerback Kristian...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts
The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
Houston Astros Clinch American League West, First Round Playoff Bye
With their 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays Monday night, the Houston Astros clinched their fifth AL West division title in six years. The Astros also clinched a bye from the new Wild Card Series round of the postseason.
Astros Chasing Franchise Pitching Record
In 1986 the Houston Astros set their franchise record for most shutouts in a season at 19, as of Sept 21., they are only two off that total.
Texans Great Andre Johnson Nominated For Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson named as one of 123 candidates to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.
How the West Was Won: Breaking Down the Astros Conquest
For the fifth time in six years, the Houston Astros clinched the American League West. Here is the record broken down.
Yardbarker
Tennessee Titans: 4 takeaways after Week 2 loss vs. Bills on MNF
Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry struggled big time as the Tennessee Titans were crushed by the Buffalo Bills, 41-7, at Bills Stadium. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from their Week 2 matchup. The Bills defense held the Titans to just 187 total yards. The Titans also allowed the...
Yardbarker
Texans Promote C Jimmy Morrissey, Sign OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms To PS
He’ll provide depth at center after the team placed Justin Britt on the non-football illness list Tuesday. Mark Berman adds the Texans are filling the vacancy on the practice squad by signing OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms. Morrissey, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL...
FOX Sports
NFL power rankings: Bills lead NFL's top tier, Eagles ascending
If you're ever confused as to why this league gets more absurdly popular with each passing year, look no further than the standings. If you squint, you can see the outliers. There are two or three teams that look definitively better than everyone else, and there's a small handful of teams we can already tell are going to have a rough year.
NFL・
Trade Scenario: Rockets Send Eric Gordon to Miami Heat
The Houston Rockets are in the rebuilding stages and have a young roster to be excited about, but how could a trade with the Miami Heat help strengthen their future?
NFL Week 3 matchups: Bills-Dolphins battle to remain undefeated; Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady
Week 2 was week of the comebacks. What does this week have in store? USA TODAY Sports previews Week 3 matchups. One of the biggest is Bills-Dolphins.
NFL・
Astros Top Prospect Perez to Finish Season Out in Sugar Land
After an oblique injury held him out over a month, Joe Perez made a resurgent return for the Corpus Christi Hooks.
