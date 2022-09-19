Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Los Baños Enterprise
2022 Los Banos Farmer of the Year: Patrick Gallichio
A title well deserved; to be honored at annual Farm to Table event. An exciting time has come about for Los Banos, as the Farmer of the Year has been chosen: Mr. Patrick. “Pat” Gallichio. This honored title does not come easily. A list of qualifications must be present for anyone nominated for this position to honor outstanding achievements of individuals and families.
Homelessness has Closed our Minds and Curdled our Hearts
“Despite enormous funding for homeless programs, and despite the fact that there are many individual successes, overall the system to date has not reduced homelessness.” Stanislaus County Civil Grand Jury, June 2022. Voluminous evidence shows that most people experiencing homelessness suffer from forces beyond their control. Despite this evidence,...
mercedcountytimes.com
Pro-life speaker attracts hundreds at Merced appearance
Hundreds of local faithful turned out to hear a notable pro-life (or anti-abortion) advocate at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church over the weekend. Sandoval, who has spoken to audiences around the world, is particularly popular in Latin America. Spanish-language YouTube videos featuring her testimony and advocacy for chastity have racked up millions of views. She was introduced by Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Fresno Diocese.
abc10.com
Stockton Flavor Fest wins 'Best New Festival' award at IFEA convention
STOCKTON, Calif. — The city of Stockton is taking home a new piece of hardware after the 65th Annual International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) convention. During the IFEA/Haas and Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards Ceremony, Stockton Flavor Fest came out on top in the Best New Festival or Event category.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousands expected for Hell Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter. Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive preparation […]
mercedcountytimes.com
Nine vets from Merced, Stanislaus counties board Honor Flight
Nine veterans from Merced and Stanislaus counties were on the Honor Flight that flew out of Fresno on Tuesday, Sept. 12, to Washington D.C. In all, there were 67 veterans on the flight from across the Central Valley, representing Army (33), Navy (18), Air Force (8), and Marine Corps (10).
mercedcountytimes.com
Castle Headquarters Building Is Demolished … But Why?
We could not believe our ears when Joe Pruzzo told us the command headquarters building at the former Castle Air Force Base had been demolished. If there was ever a historical landmark which many local Air Force veterans identify with, this was one. Without so much as a public notice,...
csusignal.com
Academic Senate Meeting: Paid Parental Leave, Classroom Alteration Policy Discussed
Tuesday’s Academic Senate meeting included a call to action to support a paid parental leave of absence bill, an update regarding the webcam policy for spring 2023, and a new discussion item about changes made to classrooms. Statewide Senator Dr.Steven Filling, accounting and finance professor in the College of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amador High School parents, students speak out after varsity football team suspended indefinitely
SUTTER CREEK, Calif. — The Amador High School varsity football team remains off the field indefinitely following word that the school district is investigating a "chat thread." "It's concerning. That's a huge step for a supervisor or superintendent to take," said Sutter Creek resident Dennis Daniels. In an email...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
Amador High varsity football team suspended due to chat thread
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — The varsity football team at Amador High School has been suspended until "further notice" after officials became aware of a chat thread. In a message to parents, the Amador County Unified School District (ACUSD) said three staff members were also put on administrative leave pending an investigation. The circumstances and details surrounding the chat thread and suspensions aren't clear and weren't detailed in the message to parents.
'Jugging' | Stockton woman followed from bank and then robbed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton woman became the latest victim of a crime called "Jugging." That's when someone follows another person to the bank, ATM or store and then robs them. "It happened so quick you could not only be robbed, you could mugged, you could be raped," the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Calaveras Enterprise
Disaster at 3K feet below ground
On Aug. 27, 1922, the day that would change Jackson, Calif. forever, shift supervisor Clarence Bradshaw came on duty at 6 p.m. and spent the next five hours going from level to level, checking on his men and pitching in wherever he was needed. He had conferred with Charles O’Berg and his son Arthur at the 4650 level, and congratulated Charlie on his upcoming retirement. Charlie had requested to work on his son’s shifts so they could have some time together, and this was his first night on the new rotation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Ceres Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident on Highway 99 in Fresno
On September 16, 2022, a man from Ceres was killed in a motorcycle collision in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on southbound State Route 99 near Shaw Avenue, officials reported. Details on the Motorcycle Collision in Fresno That Killed a Ceres Man.
The Tragic Death Of Wine Pioneer Fred Franzia
He came from a family of winemakers, yet The Sacramento Bee called him an industry maverick. He had a colorful track record but was best known for turning Charles Shaw into a household name and a bestselling wine. Fred Franzia, the co-founder of the Bronco Wine Company, has died at the age of 79.
Man killed in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was shot and killed in Stockton early Wednesday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Stockton police said officers responded around 4:30 a.m. to the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue for reports of a shooting. The shooting happened near the University of the Pacific.
Police still seek answers in killing of Jaylen Malone, 19 of Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities are offering $10,000 to anyone who can provide information that lands an arrest in the killing of Jaylen Malone, 19 of Stockton. Malone was killed Aug. 4 at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive. Police said Malone and two juveniles were driving east along Morada Lane when someone shot multiple times at their white Dodge Charger.
SFGate
Trial of corruption case against California sheriff to begin
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A longtime San Francisco Bay Area sheriff heads to trial on public corruption allegations involving her office’s granting of concealed-carry weapons permits and costly jail mismanagement. The unusual case against Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith is a civil process to seek removal of...
pctonline.com
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake jolts South Bay near Hollister Sunday night
MENLO PARK -- A minor earthquake rattled the region around Hollister in San Benito County Sunday night, according to the USGS.The magnitude 3.4 temblor which struck at 9:47 PDT was centered in the Gabilan Range about 8 1/2 miles south of Hollister.Earthquakes are extremely common in this area which is traversed by the San Andreas Fault.No reports of damage or injury have been received.
Comments / 0