ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS

Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
norwoodnews.org

Search for 13-Year-Old Boy from Wakefield Reported Missing

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old boy from Wakefield who is reported as missing. Police said Iqbal Nazir of Wakefield in The Bronx was seen leaving Chelsea Vocational High School, located at 131 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan on Monday, Sept. 19, at around 11.44 a.m.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Bronx DA: Man accused of killing Bronx EMT worker deemed fit to stand trial

The man accused of killing Bronx EMT Yadira Arroyo has been found fit to stand trial, according to the Bronx district attorney. The Bronx DA issued a statement saying Jose Gonzalez was evaluated by health professionals who have determined Gonzalez is no longer an incapacitated person. Gonzalez is accused of...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx subway station robbery: Mugger repeatedly punches woman

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A mugger repeatedly punched a woman in the face while stealing her bag at a Fordham Heights subway station, authorities said Wednesday. The victim, 66, was leaving the Fordham Road station on the B and D lines around 7:45 p.m. Friday when the assailant slugged her in the face […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Scooter#Fire Department#Harlem#Accident#The Associated Press
PIX11

These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Police ID Jersey Shore Drowning Victim: Report

Authorities have identified the swimmer who drowned off a Jersey Shore beach, NJ Advance Media reports. Albert James Hendricks, a 49-year-old New York man originally from Ohio, was identified as the victim found dead near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, the outlet said.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 2817 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2817 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Joel Schwartz under the 2815 Atlantic Holding LLC, the structure yields 68 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,875 to $86,460.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy