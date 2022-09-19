Read full article on original website
Witness: Man stabbed to death after argument over saying ‘thank you’
NEW YORK — An argument over etiquette apparently led to a deadly stabbing late Tuesday in New York City. The stabbing happened just before 10:30 p.m. outside of a smoke shop in Brooklyn, where police told WCBS that two men got into an argument. “It was just about not...
An apparent escape attempt turned deadly Tuesday for a man held at a New York City jail
The Vernon C. Bain Center, a jail built on a barge, sits in the East River across from Rikers Island. He is the 15th person to die in city custody or shortly after being released this year. [ more › ]
Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NBC New York
13-Year-Old Boy Found Riding Rails After Leaving Manhattan HS
Police have found a 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and was later spotted riding the subway all over the city. Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.
norwoodnews.org
Search for 13-Year-Old Boy from Wakefield Reported Missing
The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old boy from Wakefield who is reported as missing. Police said Iqbal Nazir of Wakefield in The Bronx was seen leaving Chelsea Vocational High School, located at 131 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan on Monday, Sept. 19, at around 11.44 a.m.
News 12
Bronx DA: Man accused of killing Bronx EMT worker deemed fit to stand trial
The man accused of killing Bronx EMT Yadira Arroyo has been found fit to stand trial, according to the Bronx district attorney. The Bronx DA issued a statement saying Jose Gonzalez was evaluated by health professionals who have determined Gonzalez is no longer an incapacitated person. Gonzalez is accused of...
N.Y. bishop who was robbed during livestreamed service clashes with woman in latest church broadcast
The New York City bishop who was robbed of around $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed service in July was removed from his church by police Sunday after video appeared to show him grabbing a woman and pushing her. Bishop Lamor Whitehead, 44, was preaching at the Leaders of...
Bronx subway station robbery: Mugger repeatedly punches woman
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A mugger repeatedly punched a woman in the face while stealing her bag at a Fordham Heights subway station, authorities said Wednesday. The victim, 66, was leaving the Fordham Road station on the B and D lines around 7:45 p.m. Friday when the assailant slugged her in the face […]
These are the best, worst subway stations in NYC: MTA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders, beware: the list of the worst subway stations in New York City is out. The MTA Customer Satisfaction and Travel Survey, released on Monday, found that, by and large, customers at a number of Manhattan and Bronx stations weren’t satisfied. Riders gave low scores to stations based on personal security, […]
Police ID Jersey Shore Drowning Victim: Report
Authorities have identified the swimmer who drowned off a Jersey Shore beach, NJ Advance Media reports. Albert James Hendricks, a 49-year-old New York man originally from Ohio, was identified as the victim found dead near the 100 block of Ocean Avenue North in Long Branch around 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, the outlet said.
Man in Trump mask ‘directs traffic’ outside Trump Tower in NYC as gridlock continues
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man impersonating former President Donald Trump was briefly seen pretending to direct traffic outside of Trump Tower Wednesday during evening rush hour. Like much of Manhattan, Fifth Avenue is experiencing heavy gridlock due to the UN General Assembly. The impersonator became the backdrop momentarily for...
Film crew shoots scene for 50 Cent's TV series 'Raising Kanan' in Yonkers
A Yonkers neighborhood is buzzing with excitement as a film crew shoots a key scene for a popular television series.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Elmhurst, Queens, a working-class enclave with a global food scene
The Queens community of Elmhurst, where Carroll O’Connor—aka Archie Bunker on the iconic TV show “All in the Family”—spent his early childhood and where Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia grew up, is a diverse neighborhood where housing is predominantly single- and two-family houses. The community...
A street in East Harlem was just renamed after this iconic actress
A portion of 101st Street, between Third and Lexington Avenues, in East Harlem will forever be known as Cicely Tyson Way, after the iconic actress who was the first Black woman to star in a recurring role in a dramatic television series. Tyson, who passed away at the age of...
Early Addition: Top NYPD officer blames 'the media' for making people think the subway is more dangerous than it is
Because subway crime is down, here are your early links: Chris Redd leaving SNL, a chess cheater, and more. [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2817 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2817 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Joel Schwartz under the 2815 Atlantic Holding LLC, the structure yields 68 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,875 to $86,460.
An abandoned train track in Queens may soon become an actual park
It's been a proposal for almost a decade, but it seems like the QueensWay project, a plan to convert a deserted 3.5-mile stretch of railroad tracks from Rego Park to Ozone Park into a High Line-like network of green spaces and paths, is now one step closer to becoming reality.
thecity.nyc
Workers Trickle Back to Manhattan Offices — Even as Adams Says Business Districts Need a Residential “Rethink” for Hybrid Work Era
Even as workers have begun to return to the office in notably greater numbers after a summer slump, Mayor Eric Adams admits that hybrid work arrangements are likely to persist — and that the city’s crucial Midtown districts will have to be rethought. That means more housing could...
Bishop Whitehead, Who Was Robbed On Live, Chokes A Woman During Church Service [VIDEO]
After he was allegedly robbed on live stream, Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead choked a woman during a church service.
Million-dollar ticket sold at Bay Ridge corner store
One lucky New Yorker who was in Bay Ridge on Tuesday night woke up the next morning a millionaire after a winning lottery ticket was sold at a local corner store.
