Phone Arena
Amazon is selling Samsung's Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra at some of their lowest prices ever
Completely and predictably overshadowed by the hot new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 over the last few weeks, Samsung's latest "conventional" ultra-high-end phones are back in the spotlight today all of a sudden thanks to some... surprising Amazon offers. These are by far the best Labor Day...
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
knowtechie.com
iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22 – which smartphone is the better buy?
In this era of $1,000+ flagship smartphones, it’s nice to remember that base models are often substantially cheaper. This is especially true when comparing the iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22. The versions with multiple adverbs get all the headlines, but the base models give you most of the new...
Another 200MP camera phone looks set to launch very soon
A new leak shows off Xiaomi's upcoming smartphones, one of which will reportedly sport a 200MP camera.
AOL Corp
Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon
SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro vs. Google Pixel Buds Pro: Which premium buds are best for you?
Samsung and Google make some of the best earbuds you can buy to use with an Android phone, and each has a new Pro pair on the market. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Pixel Buds Pro are both high-end earbuds with Active Noise Canceling, and they're priced very similarly: Samsung's are $230, Google's are $200. Both are great for different reasons, but the choice between the two comes down to more than which brand of phone you have.
Leaked OnePlus 11 Pro specs tease the return of some of the best features missing from the OnePlus 10T
We're only a week away from the OnePlus 10T finally hitting store shelves, but if you're more excited for the company's next release, it's shaping up to be an exciting one. Although the OnePlus 11 Pro isn't right around the corner — we'd expect it to be one of 2023's earliest phones — the rumor mill is already churning away. Today, we're getting an early look at exactly what this device will be powered by, and so far, it sounds deserving of its suffix.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi will not ape Apple with 'Dynamic Island' on the Redmi K60 series
Apple may have been late to the party by adopting punch-hole displays, but the use of this dead space has arguably commanded more attention than its move away from using notches on its Pro models. Such is its popularity that third-party developers have sought to bring Dynamic Island-style notifications to other devices with punch-hole displays, as shown above. Erroneously, it has been suggested that Xiaomi would integrate these UI elements in MIUI, starting with the Redmi K60 series.
CNET
The iPhone 14's Newest Features Have Been on Android for Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. With the iPhone 14 now on sale, people can experience some of the "breakthroughs" Apple touted during its reveal event. But for those on Android, some of these upgrades are very familiar.
TechRadar
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 - Best smartphone deals for you
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 is here, and it brings a lot of smartphone offers. We have picked the best smartphone deals from the sale, and there are some fantastic ones on offer this time. Smartphones from Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo, Samsung, Realme and Tecno are available at great...
Digital Trends
Microsoft confirms Surface event for October 12, Surface Pro 9 expected
Microsoft has confirmed that it will host a launch event for its Surface product brand at 7 a.m. PT on October 12. Currently there only a few details about what devices will be announced at the event; however, some rumors suggest Microsoft might showcase the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 laptop-tablet hybrid, and Surface Studio 3 desktop, according to ZDNet.
The Motorola Razr 2022 could be coming to international markets
Motorola's latest Razr model has surfaced in a new leak, which shows off the phone with English text, potentially hinting at a global debut.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 Pro+: December-bound flagship slated to crush the Galaxy S23 with its new telephoto lens, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 1-inch camera sensor
Vivo isn't the first company that comes to mind when one thinks about a flagship smartphone. However, the Chinese OEM has been hard at work creating cutting-edge smartphones that rival high-end offerings from Samsung, Xiaomi and others. Our in-depth review of the Vivo X80 Pro determined it to be a solid performer with a few flaws. They should ideally get fixed with the Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+. Ice Universe has some juicy information about the latter.
Vivo is already set to launch its second foldable phone
Samsung dominates the foldable market but does not necessarily have the best device on the market. Oppo, Huawei, and other Chinese companies have all released far more compelling foldable phones but they are available in only a handful of markets. Vivo jumped on the foldable bandwagon with the launch of the Vivo X Fold in China this April. Not even six months later, the BBK-owned company is gearing up to release its successor: the Vivo X Fold+.
TechRadar
iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals: the best SIM-free and contract offers for the latest Apple flagship device
Apple iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals are now open and we've pulled together this week's best offers to help you find the right bargain ahead of their launch date on October 7. We have been scouring the internet to find the best iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals - whether it being a SIM-free deal, or a phone contract with your favourite provider, we've included all options here. We have also made sure each deal is explained exhaustively, including exactly how much it will cost you and all the extra benefits and costs that come with it.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Watch: Pricing leaks for European and US markets as talk of November shipment date emerges
Pricing details for the Pixel Watch have surfaced ahead of the device's long-awaited release. Already confirmed for an October 6 release, the Pixel Watch should launch in Bluetooth and LTE variants, matching its competitors like the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series. However, Google is only expected to offer the Pixel Watch in a single size and with a modified Exynos 9110, the chipset that Samsung launched in 2018 with the Galaxy Watch Active2.
This LG Rollable hands-on video gives us our best look at the unreleased phone
A new video shows off the LG Rollable, an unreleased smartphone that would have been the first of its kind on the market.
Best Samsung phones 2022
Samsung makes a lot of great phones, from $200 budget devices to $2,000 foldables. Here are the best Samsung phones you can buy in 2022.
Samsung Galaxy watch 5 review: The best Android smartwatch just got a tiny bit better
The Samsung Galaxy watch 5 could soon have a fight on its tiny, digital hands. Long considered to be Android’s answer to the Apple watch, Samsung’s main wearable will soon face fresh competition from Google’s first true smartwatch – the Pixel watch – which launches in weeks.Until then, the Samsung Galaxy watch 5 is still hands down the best Android watch you can buy. It might also remain the smartwatch of choice for owners of Samsung phones, who get to enjoy added functionality such as ECG readings and blood-pressure measurements, which are not available to anyone using the watch with...
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro receives new global update following ECG activation
Huawei has started distributing another update to the Watch GT 3 Pro, the second this month. To recap, Huawei finally introduced ECG capabilities for the Watch GT 3 Pro, which are also now available on the Watch D. Incidentally, the Watch D can now monitor blood pressure levels in more markets too. According to Huawei Blog, ECG functionality arrived for the Watch GT 3 Pro courtesy of Harmony OS 2.1.0.399, as well as version 12.1.7.310 of the Huawei Health app.
