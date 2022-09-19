As the latest numbers from the consumer price index were just released, we are looking at how the public is dealing with inflation. Last month, the Biden administration touted a 0% inflation rate. However, while the inflation rate may not have increased in July, 8.3% inflation remains a historically high rate. The latest numbers released in September show food prices have jumped 11.4%, fuel and oil are 68% higher, and electricity bills are 15.8% higher. Two-thirds of the country have reported they did not add to their savings in the month of August in order to compensate for the higher cost of living.

