Cost of living for low-income Americans remains high as food prices continue to surge
The cost of living among American households who spend a massive part of their groceries has continued to be unbearable due to the rise in food prices, making the cost of living painfully high.
White House press sec says 'we have done the work' to lower costs for families amid record-high inflation
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Thursday's press conference that "we have done the work" to lower costs for families amid record-high inflation. Jean-Pierre said that the White House has done work over the past several months to lower costs for American families, and added that it will continue to "find ways" to lower costs.
August's 8.3% inflation means Biden can't escape economy in November
Even as President Joe Biden and Democrats try to refocus attention elsewhere, August's 8.3% inflation figure means the economy is going to remain top of mind for voters going into the midterm elections.
America struggles due to inflation under Biden administration
As the latest numbers from the consumer price index were just released, we are looking at how the public is dealing with inflation. Last month, the Biden administration touted a 0% inflation rate. However, while the inflation rate may not have increased in July, 8.3% inflation remains a historically high rate. The latest numbers released in September show food prices have jumped 11.4%, fuel and oil are 68% higher, and electricity bills are 15.8% higher. Two-thirds of the country have reported they did not add to their savings in the month of August in order to compensate for the higher cost of living.
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means
The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
President Biden says America will get inflation under control. But it won't be easy
President Joe Biden expressed optimism in the direction of the US economy, saying America will be able to rein in historically high inflation and that he hopes the Federal Reserve will achieve a "soft landing."
What Will Happen to Black Workers’ Gains if There’s a Recession?
Morgani Brown returned to an employer she had left in Charlotte, N.C., when the hourly pay rose. (Damola Akintunde/The New York Times) Black Americans have been hired much more rapidly in the wake of the pandemic shutdowns than after previous recessions. But as the Federal Reserve tries to soften the labor market in a bid to tame inflation, economists worry that Black workers will bear the brunt of a slowdown — and that without federal aid to cushion the blow, the impact could be severe.
The City Where Home Prices Have Risen Most in the Past 10 Years
The city with the highest percentage increase in median home price is among the poorest, in both income and home values.
‘Whopper’ of a Recession in 2023: Prominent Economist Predicts Major Fallout – and He’s Not Alone
With another substantial federal interest rate hike likely coming in mid-September and as higher inflation fears continue to mount, a respected American economist is predicting a "whopper" of a...
The American City With No Inflation
The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
The Fed may raise rates by less than expected in November as the housing market is in a deep recession
A "deep recession" in the housing market may lead the Fed to hike rates by less than expected in November, said Pantheon Macroeconomics. The Fed may opt to raise rates by 50 basis points instead of 75 basis points, which is what investors were widely pricing in. Sentiment among homebuilders...
Fed’s Own Economist Warns of “Severe Recession” From Chair Powell’s Rate Hikes
On Thursday, following reports that the Federal Reserve would likely soon jack up the federal interest rate again — this time by 0.75 percentage points — Chair Jerome Powell tried to allay fears that the Fed’s strategy would cause an economic downturn, insisting that another rate hike was unlikely to cause a deep recession.
The Area With Highest Unemployment Hits 5.1%
The unemployment rate in August was near a four decade low at 3.7%. It is, at this point in time, the culmination of one of the most profound, rapid changes in the job rates in recent memory. Prior to the pandemic, in February 2020, the rate was 3.5%. That rose to 14.7% in April last […]
Two of the world’s greatest economists disagree on whether you have to lose your job to bring inflation down
Olivier Jean Blanchard, French economist and senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, in May 2019. How many Americans have to lose their jobs to control inflation?. That’s the question two of the world’s top economists debated in a Goldman Sachs research note on Monday. Jan...
Inflation 2022: 15 Industries That Were Hit the Hardest
If you've been feeling a pinch in your wallet in 2022, you're not alone. After years of negligible inflation, readings reached the highest levels in 40 years by the summer of 2022. Part of the reason...
Cheaper gas but higher rent: Here’s what to expect ahead of tomorrow’s highly anticipated inflation report
U.S. consumers and businesses don’t always see eye to eye. But when it comes to inflation, all Americans seem to agree that sky-high prices are the biggest issue facing the country today. After more than a decade of low inflation following the Great Financial Crisis in 2008, the global...
More Americans apply for jobless aid last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose slightly last week with the Federal Reserve pushing hard to cool the economy and tamp down inflation. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 17 rose by 5,000 to 213,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week’s number was revised down by 5,000 to 208,000, the lowest figure since May. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, fell by 6,000 to 216,750.
Railroad strike averted, jobless claims and more: Thursday's 5 things to know
Here are the key events taking place on Thursday that could impact trading. RAILROAD AGREEMENT: With the deadline to avert a freight railroad strike by Friday morning approaching fast, a tentative agreement has been reached according to the Labor Department. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh issued this tweet. "Following...
Housing recession deepens: Homebuilder confidence falls, homes sell below list price
The August reading on the housing market shows homes are selling below listing prices, home builders are slashing prices, and confidence in the market has fallen for the ninth straight month.
