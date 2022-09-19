ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

America struggles due to inflation under Biden administration

As the latest numbers from the consumer price index were just released, we are looking at how the public is dealing with inflation. Last month, the Biden administration touted a 0% inflation rate. However, while the inflation rate may not have increased in July, 8.3% inflation remains a historically high rate. The latest numbers released in September show food prices have jumped 11.4%, fuel and oil are 68% higher, and electricity bills are 15.8% higher. Two-thirds of the country have reported they did not add to their savings in the month of August in order to compensate for the higher cost of living.
Joe Biden
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
FOXBusiness

The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means

The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
The New York Times

What Will Happen to Black Workers’ Gains if There’s a Recession?

Morgani Brown returned to an employer she had left in Charlotte, N.C., when the hourly pay rose. (Damola Akintunde/The New York Times) Black Americans have been hired much more rapidly in the wake of the pandemic shutdowns than after previous recessions. But as the Federal Reserve tries to soften the labor market in a bid to tame inflation, economists worry that Black workers will bear the brunt of a slowdown — and that without federal aid to cushion the blow, the impact could be severe.
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With No Inflation

The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
24/7 Wall St.

The Area With Highest Unemployment Hits 5.1%

The unemployment rate in August was near a four decade low at 3.7%. It is, at this point in time, the culmination of one of the most profound, rapid changes in the job rates in recent memory. Prior to the pandemic, in February 2020, the rate was 3.5%. That rose to 14.7% in April last […]
The Associated Press

More Americans apply for jobless aid last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits rose slightly last week with the Federal Reserve pushing hard to cool the economy and tamp down inflation. Applications for unemployment benefits for the week ending Sept. 17 rose by 5,000 to 213,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Last week’s number was revised down by 5,000 to 208,000, the lowest figure since May. First-time applications generally reflect layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, fell by 6,000 to 216,750.
FOXBusiness

Railroad strike averted, jobless claims and more: Thursday's 5 things to know

Here are the key events taking place on Thursday that could impact trading. RAILROAD AGREEMENT: With the deadline to avert a freight railroad strike by Friday morning approaching fast, a tentative agreement has been reached according to the Labor Department. U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh issued this tweet. "Following...
