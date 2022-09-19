ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herculaneum, MO

mymoinfo.com

Marilyn Paula Seabaugh — Service 9/24/22 10 A.M.

Marilyn Paula Seabaugh of Bloomsdale passed away Tuesday (9/20), she was 79 years old. The funeral service will be Saturday (9/24) morning at 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Marilyn Seabaugh will be Friday (9/23) evening from...
BLOOMSDALE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Larry Francis Sumner – Service – 09/24/22 at 11 a.m.

Larry Francis Sumner of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the First United Methodist Church in Park Hills. Burial will be at the St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Larry Sumner is Saturday morning from...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Joan Ann Hotop – Service 9/24/22

Joan Ann Hotop of Perryville died Tuesday at the age of 87. Memorial Mass will be Saturday morning at 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Highland. Visitation for Joan Hotop will be Saturday morning from 8 until 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Annamarie Ernst – Service 9/26/22

Annamarie Ernst of Perryville died Monday at the age of 89. Funeral Mass will be Monday morning at 10 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 2 until 5 and Monday morning from 8 until 9:30 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Katie Elizabeth Cottrell (nee Cox) – Service 9/24/22 At 11 A.M.

Katie Elizabeth Cottrell (nee Cox) of Seymour, formerly of Cherryville, died July 13th at the age of 97. A memorial service will be held Saturday morning at 11 at Cherryville Baptist Cemetery. Inurnment is at the cemetery. Visitation for Katie Cottrell is Saturday morning at 11 at Cherryville First Baptist...
SEYMOUR, MO
mymoinfo.com

Carolyn Ann Palmer – Service 9/25/22

Carolyn Ann Palmer of Cuba died Monday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 1 at Bryson Funeral Home Chapel in Pilot Knob. Visitation for Carolyn Palmer will be Saturday evening from 4 until 7 at Bryson Funeral Home Chapel.
CUBA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Roberta Smith — Service 9/20/22 1 P.M.

Roberta Smith of DeSoto passed away Friday (9/16), at the age of 82. The visitation for Roberta Smith will be Tuesday (9/20) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 pm at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Joan Elizabeth McWilliams – Service 9/23/22

Joan Elizabeth McWilliams of Desloge died Sunday at the age of 83. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Joan McWilliams will be Friday from 10 until 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.
DESLOGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Catherine Sue “Cathy” Rudloff — Service 9/22/22 11 A.M.

Catherine Sue “Cathy” Rudloff of Crystal City, passed away Friday (9/16) at the age of 67. The funeral service will be Thursday (9/22) morning at 11 at the Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in DeSoto. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Cathy Rudloff...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jeffco Shop with a Cop motorcycle show

(Herculaneum) The 2nd annual AMVETs Post 42 Motorcycle Show will be held this Sunday at their location in Herculaneum. The show will also be a benefit for the Jeffco Shop With A Cop program. Corporal Jessica Griffaw with the Festus Police Department is one of the board members for Jeffco Shop With A Cop. She says the event is free to attend and includes a lot of things, so bring the motorcycles.
HERCULANEUM, MO
mymoinfo.com

Bobby Gene Culbertson — Service 9/22/22 11 A.M.

Bobby Gene Culbertson of Festus passed away Saturday (9/17), he was 86 years old. The visitation for Bobby Culbertson will be Thursday (9/22) morning from 9 until the time of the funeral service at 11 at Faith Baptist Church in Festus. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely police continues neighborhood walks

(Pevely) The Pevely Police Department will begin its neighborhood walks soon as we head into the fall. Chief Mark Glenn says the walks are a great way to increase community policing and better relationships with citizens. Chief Glenn adds his officers typically do the patrol walks when the weather is...
PEVELY, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: best cheeseburger in MO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local diner that’s been in business for more than 60 years has a cheeseburger that’s been named the best in Missouri. News 4′s Steve Harris takes you there in this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

