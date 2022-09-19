Mitch Trubisky has not endeared himself to Pittsburgh Steelers fans thus far. The team's new starting quarterback had another lackluster outing Sunday, going 21-of-33 for 168 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Disgruntled fans booed Trusbisky in his first home game with the team while chanting for rookie Kenny Pickett.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO