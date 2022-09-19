ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Not Happy With Steelers Fans On Sunday

Mitch Trubisky has not endeared himself to Pittsburgh Steelers fans thus far. The team's new starting quarterback had another lackluster outing Sunday, going 21-of-33 for 168 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Disgruntled fans booed Trusbisky in his first home game with the team while chanting for rookie Kenny Pickett.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson

Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Larry Brown Sports

Tyreek Hill had funny message for Tua Tagovailoa critics

Tyreek Hill spent all offseason talking about how underrated Tua Tagovailoa is, and his new quarterback has made him look pretty good through the first two games of the season. After Miami’s incredible comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Hill had a hilarious message for all the Tua critics.
NBC Sports

Steelers made a glaring mistake on Olszewski's muffed punt vs. Pats

Gunner Olszewski was understandably hard on himself after making a critical mistake in the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. But he wasn't the only Steeler to blame on that play. Olszewski muffed a punt midway through the third quarter, allowing Patriots special-teamer Brenden Schooler to...
Robert Kraft
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Hosted A Familiar Face On Tuesday

The New England Patriots got their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon with a hard-fought victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mac Jones and company moved the ball with ease against a hurting Steelers defense en route to a 17-14 victory. After taking a few days to assess the roster, the team is reportedly hosting a notable veteran.
The Spun

NFL Analyst Floats Potential Steelers Quarterback Trade

Despite quite a few trade rumors this past offseason, longtime Pittsburgh backup Mason Rudolph still remains on the Steelers' roster. But according to NFL analyst Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, the San Francisco 49ers should put together a trade deal for Rudolph "right now." The 49ers have a starting-caliber quarterback...
NBC Sports

Steelers WR says he was open '90 percent of the time' vs. Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers have several dynamic skill players on offense, but none made a significant impact against the New England Patriots in Week 2. That includes talented rookie wide receiver George Pickens, who contributed just one catch for 23 yards on three targets in the Steelers' 17-14 loss to the Patriots.
Yardbarker

Former WR Antonio Brown to give rap performance at nightclub

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is trying to break into the music industry, and on Thursday night he will give a live rap performance. Brown will headline a 5-hour, 30-minute concert at Whiskey on Water, a nightclub in Worcester, Mass. He previously performed at Rolling Loud -- a music festival in Miami -- this past July.
TMZ.com

49ers' Trey Lance All Smiles After Season-Ending Surgery, 'I Will Be Back'

Despite a broken ankle and season-ending surgery ... Trey Lance is in good spirits, sharing a photo from his hospital bed on Monday with a big smile on his face. The 22-year-old 49ers star quarterback suffered the gruesome injury during the win over the Seahawks on Sunday -- breaking his right ankle in the first quarter.
