TMZ.com
Police Launch Investigation After Fan Allegedly Smacks Kyler Murray In Face At Game
Police in Las Vegas have launched an investigation ... after a fan allegedly smacked Kyler Murray in the face following the Cardinals' win over the Raiders on Sunday. The incident happened just seconds after Arizona beat Vegas in an overtime thriller -- when Murray ran over to some fans to celebrate the victory.
Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear
Bill Belichick is a big Lamar Jackson fan. The head coach of the New England Patriots was asked about Jackson's pre-draft concerns and if he's answered them thus far and he didn't hesitate to say "yes" in his answer. “Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP...
Steelers vs Browns: Expert picks for this week's game favor Cleveland
Last week the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns both put on losing performances but in very different ways. The Browns lost a shootout with the New York Jets while the Steelers lost in a slugfest at home against the New England Patriots. This week the Steelers travel to the Browns...
Ben Roethlisberger Not Happy With Steelers Fans On Sunday
Mitch Trubisky has not endeared himself to Pittsburgh Steelers fans thus far. The team's new starting quarterback had another lackluster outing Sunday, going 21-of-33 for 168 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception in a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. Disgruntled fans booed Trusbisky in his first home game with the team while chanting for rookie Kenny Pickett.
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Lamar Jackson
Consider Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a believer in Lamar Jackson. At Wednesday's press conference, the future Hall of Fame coach said that Jackson has answered all of the questions coming out of Louisville and then some. Telling reporters, “Without a doubt. He’s the type of players that’s an MVP...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Tyreek Hill had funny message for Tua Tagovailoa critics
Tyreek Hill spent all offseason talking about how underrated Tua Tagovailoa is, and his new quarterback has made him look pretty good through the first two games of the season. After Miami’s incredible comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Hill had a hilarious message for all the Tua critics.
NBC Sports
Steelers made a glaring mistake on Olszewski's muffed punt vs. Pats
Gunner Olszewski was understandably hard on himself after making a critical mistake in the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. But he wasn't the only Steeler to blame on that play. Olszewski muffed a punt midway through the third quarter, allowing Patriots special-teamer Brenden Schooler to...
Patriots Reportedly Hosted A Familiar Face On Tuesday
The New England Patriots got their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon with a hard-fought victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mac Jones and company moved the ball with ease against a hurting Steelers defense en route to a 17-14 victory. After taking a few days to assess the roster, the team is reportedly hosting a notable veteran.
Tom Brady Reportedly Took Notable Trip On Monday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady exorcised his demons with a win over the New Orleans Saints. After going 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season over the past two years, Brady and the Bucs finally got a win. Not long later, he took a notable trip. According to a...
Cowboys fans relentlessly troll Stephen A. Smith after Steelers' loss to Patriots
Dallas Cowboys fans didn’t waste any time when presented with an opportunity to troll ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 17-14 loss at home to the New England Patriots. Smith has openly trolled Cowboys fans after losses over the years, including their season-opening loss against...
Tom Brady spotted talking to Odell Beckham Jr on the sideline and fans all think the same thing
TOM BRADY has a history of recruiting great receivers. During his 23 seasons in the NFL, legendary quarterback Brady has played with some of the game's great receivers - some of whom he's had a big hand in recruiting. Look no further than Randy Moss and Antonio Brown. Just before...
TMZ.com
New Video Of Kyler Murray Incident W/ Fan Appears To Show Man Swiping At QB's Face
TMZ Sports has obtained new video of Kyler Murray's postgame incident with a fan at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday -- and it appears to show a man winding up before taking a swipe at the Cardinals star's face. The footage was shot just seconds after Arizona scored a game-winning touchdown...
NFL
Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 'Wait until we see what his contract is'
Fresh off a heartbreaking and stunning loss to the Dolphins, the Ravens have a new concern. Lamar Jackson (elbow) was limited in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official practice report. Jackson told reporters Wednesday he's "feeling good" and that he'll participate in Thursday's practice and Sunday's game. Jackson...
NFL Analyst Floats Potential Steelers Quarterback Trade
Despite quite a few trade rumors this past offseason, longtime Pittsburgh backup Mason Rudolph still remains on the Steelers' roster. But according to NFL analyst Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, the San Francisco 49ers should put together a trade deal for Rudolph "right now." The 49ers have a starting-caliber quarterback...
What makes Lil’Jordan Humphrey an ‘interesting’ player for Bill Belichick, Patriots
From getting tough preseason yards to making blocks against Pittsburgh, Humphrey is finding his niche. As Lil’Jordan Humphrey continues to craft his niche in the NFL, he’s shown that he can do a bunch of things well. When he was at Texas, coach Tom Herman used to call...
NBC Sports
Steelers WR says he was open '90 percent of the time' vs. Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers have several dynamic skill players on offense, but none made a significant impact against the New England Patriots in Week 2. That includes talented rookie wide receiver George Pickens, who contributed just one catch for 23 yards on three targets in the Steelers' 17-14 loss to the Patriots.
Yardbarker
Former WR Antonio Brown to give rap performance at nightclub
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is trying to break into the music industry, and on Thursday night he will give a live rap performance. Brown will headline a 5-hour, 30-minute concert at Whiskey on Water, a nightclub in Worcester, Mass. He previously performed at Rolling Loud -- a music festival in Miami -- this past July.
TMZ.com
49ers' Trey Lance All Smiles After Season-Ending Surgery, 'I Will Be Back'
Despite a broken ankle and season-ending surgery ... Trey Lance is in good spirits, sharing a photo from his hospital bed on Monday with a big smile on his face. The 22-year-old 49ers star quarterback suffered the gruesome injury during the win over the Seahawks on Sunday -- breaking his right ankle in the first quarter.
The Media Column: It’s shameful the Celtics haven’t immediately addressed the Ime Udoka story
The Boston Celtics are letting rumors fester about Ime Udoka’s reported improper relationship with a female staffer, and that’s reprehensible.
