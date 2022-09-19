ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal City, MO

mymoinfo.com

Marilyn Paula Seabaugh — Service 9/24/22 10 A.M.

Marilyn Paula Seabaugh of Bloomsdale passed away Tuesday (9/20), she was 79 years old. The funeral service will be Saturday (9/24) morning at 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for Marilyn Seabaugh will be Friday (9/23) evening from...
BLOOMSDALE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Larry Francis Sumner – Service – 09/24/22 at 11 a.m.

Larry Francis Sumner of Farmington died Wednesday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the First United Methodist Church in Park Hills. Burial will be at the St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Larry Sumner is Saturday morning from...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Carolyn Ann Palmer – Service 9/25/22

Carolyn Ann Palmer of Cuba died Monday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be Sunday afternoon at 1 at Bryson Funeral Home Chapel in Pilot Knob. Visitation for Carolyn Palmer will be Saturday evening from 4 until 7 at Bryson Funeral Home Chapel.
CUBA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Joan Ann Hotop – Service 9/24/22

Joan Ann Hotop of Perryville died Tuesday at the age of 87. Memorial Mass will be Saturday morning at 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Highland. Visitation for Joan Hotop will be Saturday morning from 8 until 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Roberta Smith — Service 9/20/22 1 P.M.

Roberta Smith of DeSoto passed away Friday (9/16), at the age of 82. The visitation for Roberta Smith will be Tuesday (9/20) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 pm at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Joan Elizabeth McWilliams – Service 9/23/22

Joan Elizabeth McWilliams of Desloge died Sunday at the age of 83. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation for Joan McWilliams will be Friday from 10 until 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.
DESLOGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Bobby Gene Culbertson — Service 9/22/22 11 A.M.

Bobby Gene Culbertson of Festus passed away Saturday (9/17), he was 86 years old. The visitation for Bobby Culbertson will be Thursday (9/22) morning from 9 until the time of the funeral service at 11 at Faith Baptist Church in Festus. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Annamarie Ernst – Service 9/26/22

Annamarie Ernst of Perryville died Monday at the age of 89. Funeral Mass will be Monday morning at 10 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Perryville. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 2 until 5 and Monday morning from 8 until 9:30 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
PERRYVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Joyce Gladine Sutherland (nee Halbert) – Service 9/24/22 At 1 P.M.

Joyce Gladine Sutherland (nee Halbert) of Steelville died Friday, September 16th at the age of 81. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon at 1 at Hutson Funeral Home in Steelville. Burial is at Waller Cemetery in Steelville. Visitation for Joyce Sutherland is Saturday from 11 until 1 at the funeral...
STEELVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Peggy Kohut – Service 10am 9/21/22

Peggy Kohut of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 64. The funeral service will be 10:00 Wednesday at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington with burial in Hillview Memorial Gardens. Visitation for Peggy Kohut will be 5 to 8 Tuesday and 9 to 10 Wednesday at...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely police continues neighborhood walks

(Pevely) The Pevely Police Department will begin its neighborhood walks soon as we head into the fall. Chief Mark Glenn says the walks are a great way to increase community policing and better relationships with citizens. Chief Glenn adds his officers typically do the patrol walks when the weather is...
PEVELY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jeffco Shop with a Cop motorcycle show

(Herculaneum) The 2nd annual AMVETs Post 42 Motorcycle Show will be held this Sunday at their location in Herculaneum. The show will also be a benefit for the Jeffco Shop With A Cop program. Corporal Jessica Griffaw with the Festus Police Department is one of the board members for Jeffco Shop With A Cop. She says the event is free to attend and includes a lot of things, so bring the motorcycles.
HERCULANEUM, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash in Hillsboro

A St. Louis man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was injured the afternoon of Sept. 18 in a motorcycle accident in Hillsboro, said Chief Steve Meinberg of the Hillsboro Police Department. The accident occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when Nicholas Linze, 42, of St. Louis...
HILLSBORO, MO

