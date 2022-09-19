ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale, NJ

Renovated bridge to Paterson’s Great Falls unveiled

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday. As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to […]
Greenwood Lake Oktoberfest plans for beer and congeniality

To celebrate Oktoberfest in Germany, Munich taps the first keg to open the five-day festival, the start of a total beer consumption of around two million gallons, accompanied by horse-drawn carriages, participants wearing native costumes and plenty of German food. Greenwood Lake’s local celebration of the event, scheduled as a two-day event on October 15-16, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., will also feature vendors of German food and beer, other craft vendors, family entertainment, a carnival, and musical performances.
These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
Hardship exceptions sought for Route 23 bridge reconstruction project

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) recently announced that hardship exceptions are being sought for work that will be part of the Route 23 major reconstruction project on the much-traveled bridge between West Milford and Kinnelon. The bridge is over Pequannock River and Hamburg Turnpike. Hardship exceptions are being...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
Montclair Brewery Fourth Annual Outdoor Oktoberfest Is All About Local

Montclair, NJ 𑁋Montclair Brewery will be celebrating its Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 24 from 12:30-10:30 p.m. This year the outdoor festival’s main focus is local and will feature four local bands, a local deejay, local food offerings and over 25 locally brewed Montclair Brewery craft drinks. The event includes other fun activities such as a U.S. Stein Holding sanctioned competition, giant Jenga and cornhole. The festivities will take place at the brewery’s Outdoor Beer Garden and indoor taproom at 101 Walnut Street in Montclair. Advance ticket purchased is recommended to guarantee entry. Tickets may be purchased at https://montclair-oktoberfest.eventbrite.com. A limited amount will be available at the door.
Owner wants to turn shuttered N.J. Lord & Taylor into big downtown redevelopment

There are big plans in the works to repurpose the former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield and its adjacent parking lots into a 730,000 square foot mixed used development. HBC, which owns the shuttered department store, through its real estate arm, Streetworks Development, presented a plan Tuesday night to the Westfield council in the first step of what is expected to be a two year long process to gain approvals for the project.
Bee Stings Knock Man, 20, Unconscious In Ridgewood

A 20-year-old man who was attacked by bees in Ridgewood was revived before being taken to the hospital, authorities said. The victim was unconscious but breathing, Police Chief Jacqueline Lutchke said after he was stung multiple times in the area of the Stop & Shop shopping center on Franklin Avenue shortly after 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
5 Gorgeous Westchester County Trails for Seeing Fall Foliage

Rabbit75_fot | AdobeStock. All other photos courtesy of Jane Daniels. We have a local hiking expert pick the best Westchester County trails for you to take in the incredible and colorful fall foliage this year. Fall is the perfect time to get out and exercise in Westchester. Not only is...
Bloomfield Issues Guidance to Residents Regarding Spotted Lanternfly

BLOOMFIELD, NJ – At the most recent Township Council Meeting, Tom Purtell, Bloomfield’s forester since 2019 gave a brief presentation about the sharp increase in spotted lanternflies in town, advising residents to refer to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture for information on how to control an infestation.
Driver Hospitalized In Ridgewood Crash

A sedan driver was hospitalized with a serious head injury following a collision with an SUV in Ridgewood. The senior male driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood via a village ambulance after his Acura TSX and an Infiniti QX60 collided at Cantrell Road and Highland Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
West Orange Board of Education Approves Oscar Guerrero as New Principal of West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ - Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, NJ, was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moores assumes the position of Assistant Superintendent of Schools.
Ramapo Safe Campaign Launches Erev Yom Tov Shopping Initiative

With Yom Tov rapidly approaching, the new Ramapo Safe Campaign – an initiative implemented by the Town of Ramapo and the Ramapo Police Department has launched a broad traffic safety plan to help shoppers save time, money, and energy. "The Town of Ramapo is always deeply committed to the...
Grandpa, 78, SwipesTrailer With ATVs From Enterprise: Wallington PD

A 78-year-old grandfather hitched a trailer with three ATVs inside to his pickup and stole them before dawn from an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Wallington, authorities said. Detective Szymon Popek found security video from a nearby home that helped produce a solid lead after the trailer was reported stolen from the rental company lot shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.
