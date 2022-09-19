Read full article on original website
Renovated bridge to Paterson’s Great Falls unveiled
PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Visitors now have a new path to get to Paterson’s Great Falls National Park. The newly renovated Spruce Street Bridge was back in commission on Wednesday. As part of Paterson’s ongoing rehabilitation of its historic district, county officials unveiled the newly renovated bridge, considered by locals to be the gateway to […]
warwickadvertiser.com
Greenwood Lake Oktoberfest plans for beer and congeniality
To celebrate Oktoberfest in Germany, Munich taps the first keg to open the five-day festival, the start of a total beer consumption of around two million gallons, accompanied by horse-drawn carriages, participants wearing native costumes and plenty of German food. Greenwood Lake’s local celebration of the event, scheduled as a two-day event on October 15-16, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., will also feature vendors of German food and beer, other craft vendors, family entertainment, a carnival, and musical performances.
These NJ Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Nine New Jersey schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored...
advertisernewssouth.com
Hardship exceptions sought for Route 23 bridge reconstruction project
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) recently announced that hardship exceptions are being sought for work that will be part of the Route 23 major reconstruction project on the much-traveled bridge between West Milford and Kinnelon. The bridge is over Pequannock River and Hamburg Turnpike. Hardship exceptions are being...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
Montclair school board eliminates board member comment period
The Montclair Board of Education has eliminated board comments — the opportunity after public comment for each board member to share their thoughts and respond to the public, absent a time limit. During the 2021-22 school year, the average length of board comments at public meetings was 31 minutes.
Trio Of Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold In Bergen, Passaic
Three Mega Millions tickets good for $10,000 a piece were sold in Bergen and Passaic counties. The tickets from the Friday, Sept. 16 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn which were: 15, 30, 35, 38, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 12, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.
baristanet.com
Montclair Brewery Fourth Annual Outdoor Oktoberfest Is All About Local
Montclair, NJ 𑁋Montclair Brewery will be celebrating its Annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 24 from 12:30-10:30 p.m. This year the outdoor festival’s main focus is local and will feature four local bands, a local deejay, local food offerings and over 25 locally brewed Montclair Brewery craft drinks. The event includes other fun activities such as a U.S. Stein Holding sanctioned competition, giant Jenga and cornhole. The festivities will take place at the brewery’s Outdoor Beer Garden and indoor taproom at 101 Walnut Street in Montclair. Advance ticket purchased is recommended to guarantee entry. Tickets may be purchased at https://montclair-oktoberfest.eventbrite.com. A limited amount will be available at the door.
Owner wants to turn shuttered N.J. Lord & Taylor into big downtown redevelopment
There are big plans in the works to repurpose the former Lord & Taylor building in Westfield and its adjacent parking lots into a 730,000 square foot mixed used development. HBC, which owns the shuttered department store, through its real estate arm, Streetworks Development, presented a plan Tuesday night to the Westfield council in the first step of what is expected to be a two year long process to gain approvals for the project.
Bee Stings Knock Man, 20, Unconscious In Ridgewood
A 20-year-old man who was attacked by bees in Ridgewood was revived before being taken to the hospital, authorities said. The victim was unconscious but breathing, Police Chief Jacqueline Lutchke said after he was stung multiple times in the area of the Stop & Shop shopping center on Franklin Avenue shortly after 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
westchestermagazine.com
5 Gorgeous Westchester County Trails for Seeing Fall Foliage
Rabbit75_fot | AdobeStock. All other photos courtesy of Jane Daniels. We have a local hiking expert pick the best Westchester County trails for you to take in the incredible and colorful fall foliage this year. Fall is the perfect time to get out and exercise in Westchester. Not only is...
baristanet.com
Bloomfield Issues Guidance to Residents Regarding Spotted Lanternfly
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – At the most recent Township Council Meeting, Tom Purtell, Bloomfield’s forester since 2019 gave a brief presentation about the sharp increase in spotted lanternflies in town, advising residents to refer to the New Jersey Department of Agriculture for information on how to control an infestation.
Driver Hospitalized In Ridgewood Crash
A sedan driver was hospitalized with a serious head injury following a collision with an SUV in Ridgewood. The senior male driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood via a village ambulance after his Acura TSX and an Infiniti QX60 collided at Cantrell Road and Highland Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
woboe.org
West Orange Board of Education Approves Oscar Guerrero as New Principal of West Orange High School
WEST ORANGE, NJ - Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, NJ, was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moores assumes the position of Assistant Superintendent of Schools.
rocklanddaily.com
Ramapo Safe Campaign Launches Erev Yom Tov Shopping Initiative
With Yom Tov rapidly approaching, the new Ramapo Safe Campaign – an initiative implemented by the Town of Ramapo and the Ramapo Police Department has launched a broad traffic safety plan to help shoppers save time, money, and energy. "The Town of Ramapo is always deeply committed to the...
Grandpa, 78, SwipesTrailer With ATVs From Enterprise: Wallington PD
A 78-year-old grandfather hitched a trailer with three ATVs inside to his pickup and stole them before dawn from an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Wallington, authorities said. Detective Szymon Popek found security video from a nearby home that helped produce a solid lead after the trailer was reported stolen from the rental company lot shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.
UPDATE: Driver Jumps To Death From Route 3 Bridge: Responders
UPDATE: Westbound Route 3 was reopened after authorities recovered the body of a driver who responders said stopped on a bridge on the East Rutherford side of the Hackensack River, got out and jumped. The jumper's body was recovered from the water beneath the bridge across from Secaucus near the...
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 3
We’re only four weeks through the N.J. high school football season, but the number of undefeated teams are already beginning to dwindle. We have just 64 remaining unbeatens across the state.
UPDATE: School Bus Crash In Ridgewood Sends Six To Hospital
UPDATE: A multi-vehicle crash in Ridgewood that sent a school bus driver, an 11-year-old special needs student and four other people to the hospital occurred when the driver ran a red light, the village police chief said. The bus was headed north on South Van Dien Avenue when "it apparently...
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of puncturing tires on two cars in parking lot of Morris County business
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) -A union County man was charged for puncturing tires on two cars in a parking lot of a Denville Township business, according to police. On September 15, police responded to Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center for the report of a criminal mischief incident that had occurred a short time earlier, police said.
