George Stephanopoulos’ wife Ali Wentworth reveals host’s major new career move – but GMA fans call it a ‘hard pass’

ALI Wentworth has revealed her husband George Stephanopolous' surprising next career move.

Wentworth shared a news story about her 61-year-old husband on Instagram with the caption: "Suiting up the next generation of journalists!"

The big announcement about the Good Morning America star has gotten people talking, but not everyone is a fan.

The post was teasing Stephanopoulos' new show on Hulu called Power Trip - Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase Them.

The show "tracks a group of young reporters as they hit the road to follow candidates running for office," according to GMA's September 15 tweet.

The trailer debuted to a mix response.

One Twitter user simply wrote the show was a "hard pass" from them, while another commented on the original post that "George is no journalist."

Another social media critic tweeted, "Not sure how I feel about reporters as reality stars."

But White House Correspondent MaryAlice Parks was immediately interested tweeting, "As a former embed, it’s been so great to get to work with this new squad out there covering the midterms in the field for@ABC.

"They are getting after it … and getting us on the air. Can’t wait for this show!"

Stephanopoulos described the show in his own words live on GMA: "Let me tell you about a new program from my production company.

"It's gonna take you behind the scenes of political campaigns in a way we've never done before."

He continued: "It's called Power Trip, and its about our young campaign reporters, we call them embeds, as they hit the road to bring that news to all of you."

Variety announced that Stephanopoulos will be serving as an analyst and adviser to a group of seven "embed" reporters during the eight episodes.

The reporters featured in the series will be covering the 2022 midterm elections for ABC News.

Meanwhile, Stephanopoulos recently announced a new interview with a controversial American figure that has left fans divided.

"Coming up on @GMA, Geoffrey Berman, the former US Attorney for NY's Southern District, joins me for his first interview since publishing his memoir Holding the Line," he said.

While Trump has previously told reporters he was not involved in Berman's firing, his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany later said he "was involved in a sign-off capacity."

In July, Stephanopoulos tweeted about his exclusive interview with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, 99, who had been accused of alleged war crimes.

Berman's critiques of Donald Trump come at a time when the former president is in the hot seat following the FBI raid on his home.