ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Leipzig hires former Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmgGV_0i1UNqmy00
File - Moenchengladbach's then sporting director Max Eberl is pictured in the rain ahead of the Champions League, Group B, soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Inter Milan at the Borussia Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. German first division, Bundesliga, team RB Leipzig hired former Borussia Moenchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl on Monday after reaching an agreement with its league rival to end his previous contract. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig hired Max Eberl as sporting director on Monday after reaching an agreement with league rival Borussia Mönchengladbach to end his previous contract.

Leipzig said the 48-year-old Eberl will take over as sporting director on Dec. 15 on a “long-term” contract. The club did not announce the length of the deal.

Eberl stunned Gladbach when he quit the club abruptly last January, ending an association of 23 years. Eberl shed tears as he said he was exhausted, at the end of his strength, and that he wanted to take a step back from soccer for his own health.

His contract remained valid through 2026, meaning Leipzig needed to negotiate to offer Eberl a new challenge.

“I’m grateful for the time I needed to recover and I feel ready and full of energy to want to work in soccer again,” Eberl was quoted by Leipzig as saying. “I’m coming to a club that has developed rapidly in recent years, is very ambitious and has a clear soccer philosophy.”

Leipzig is backed by energy drink company Red Bull, which founded the club in 2009.

Eberl will be reunited with former Gladbach coach Marco Rose, who was appointed on Sept. 8 as the fired Domenico Tedesco’s replacement following the team’s lackluster start to the season.

Leipzig is in 12th place in the 18-team Bundesliga standings with only two wins from seven matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Five questions for the USMNT in September camp, friendlies

You don’t have to like facts and don’t kill the messenger. These are the forewarning statements from this writer ahead of this post, which will evaluate the five things to watch closest during September’s United States men’s national team friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia. With...
SOCCER
NBC Sports

Report: Graham Potter prioritizing Harry Kane at Chelsea, offering Lukaku

A sensational report out of Italy claims that new Chelsea boss Graham Potter’s priority in the transfer market would be to buy Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Perhaps even more sensational, but also logical given that Antonio Conte is Tottenham’s boss, is the claim within the report that Serie A star Romelu Lukaku, on loan to Inter Milan from Chelsea, would be part of the makeweight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rose
Person
Domenico Tedesco
Person
Max Eberl
SB Nation

Christoph Freund, Salzburg confirm Chelsea rejection

The mini saga of Christoph Freund becoming Chelsea sporting director has reached its conclusion today, with both RB Salzburg and Freund himself putting out statements confirming that he’s staying. Freund did confirm (again) that Chelsea were interested, but just like with Michael Edwards and Oliver Mintzlaff, our interest has...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It’s official: You are old

They say that time is undefeated, and on that note we present to you 15-year-old Arsenal debutant Ethan Nwaneri. Nwaneri came on against Brentford in Sunday’s 3-0 win for the Gunners, becoming the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 15 years, 181 days. The attacking midfielder broke the previous record of 16 years and 30 days, which was set by Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott in 2019 when he was at Fulham. “He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it,” Arsenal head coach Mikel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy