Read full article on original website
Related
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
The next time you toss a quarter into a gumball machine down at the local grocery store, think about this: That piece of gum could be costing you $2,000 or more. See: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular restaurant chain that is famous for its delicious chicken sandwiches recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On September 8, 2022, Chick-fil-A opened another new location in Onalaska, Wisconsin.
Drought in Nebraska exposes SHIPWRECK of cargo steamboat that sank in Missouri River in 1870
A steamboat wreck that dates to 1870 was uncovered in the Missouri River after drought in Nebraska and South Dakota caused the waterway's levels to drop off dramatically. Known as the North Alabama, the steamboat sank near Goat Island, which is on the border between Nebraska and South Dakota. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- );</script><div data-id="669dbfab-24db-4cb6-bdcc-f2e121a8d870" data-show-share="false" data-show-info="false"></div>https://experience.ex.co/sdk.js';fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}(document,'script','exco-sdk')<script>(function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(d.getElementById(id))return;js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src='A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., was removed from court after repeatedly yelling at the judge. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, began shouting at the judge shortly...
South Dakota Governor Welcomes Adorable New Family Member
Dogs are truly man's best friend. They are with us on our best days and our not so great days. That's why they are so easy to welcome into the family like South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and her family recently did. To kick-off the Labor Day holiday weekend, Governor...
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The west is considering diverting water from the Mississippi River to solve its water woes.
States like Arizona, Nevada, and California are experiencing long-term water shortages and drought. The Colorado River is at historic lows. Last year the state of Arizona asked Congress to study the possibility of diverting water from the Mississippi to the West to solve their water issues in states with depleted water sources.
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M
When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century.
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
Some Wisconsin quarters have an error. The rare coins could sell for far beyond 25 cents.
Back in 2005, we learned that some Wisconsin quarters have flaws and can be worth hundreds. A new TikTok video has resurfaced the revelation.
The Weather Channel
Can It Snow In September? It May Sound Early, But Here's Where It Could Happen
Snow in September has been measured in many locations in the United States. A few cities experience snowfall in September fairly regularly. Signs of fall become more visible during September, and in some areas, that even includes a preview of winter with snowfall. While the first three weeks of...
Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin
STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
Q985
Rockford, IL
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1