Joe Mertens

Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Joe Mertens

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
CEDARBURG, WI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
ADAMS, WI
UPI News

Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court

A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., was removed from court after repeatedly yelling at the judge. Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, began shouting at the judge shortly...
WAUKESHA, WI
B102.7

South Dakota Governor Welcomes Adorable New Family Member

Dogs are truly man's best friend. They are with us on our best days and our not so great days. That's why they are so easy to welcome into the family like South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and her family recently did. To kick-off the Labor Day holiday weekend, Governor...
PETS
97.1 FM Talk

10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M

When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century.
BUSINESS
CBS Minnesota

Skydiver dies after crashing into pond in Wisconsin

STURTEVANT, Wis. -- A skydiver practicing for national competition has died after crashing into a pond in Racine County.Authorities say the 36-year-old man from Tennessee experienced a hard landing in the water next to the Skydive Midwest skydiving center near Sturtevant Sunday.The sheriff's office says the man was not conscious when he was pulled from the pond by other skydivers. Deputies and members of the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire & Rescue attempted life-saving measures, but the man never regained consciousness.Officials say the man was a professional practicing for the U.S. Parachute Association National Championships set to begin Sept. 3 at the skydiving center.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
