Read full article on original website
Related
Straight couple refuses to let gay couple sleep together because they could have a 'bad influence' on children
Although 32 countries have legalized same-gender marriages, 7 in 10 LGBTQ Americans still face discrimination. Nearly 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country in 2022 alone.
Parents Backed for Ditching In-Laws To Stay in Hotel Over Annoying 'Rule'
A frustrated mother shared her dilemma on Mumsnet—and won widespread support from other users.
The kids were asking for food from their neighbor: "They come every day." The mother turned out to be cheating.
Every member of the family feels the effects of mom's infidelity. Moms who cheated were looked down upon and considered social outcasts in earlier decades. Though many more varieties of relationships are tolerated in today's culture, the stigma of cheating remains strong.
"My mom pushed me away when I tried to hug her." The forgotten child's revenge
Forgotten children. The child that wasn’t loved by his parents. The child that grew up in a corner. He will be stuck there for decades, even when he becomes an adult, because his childhood was stolen and love denied.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Woman Who Slept for 32 Years
Karolina Olsson, who was in coma between 1876 and 1908, one of the longest periods ever.Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The universe is filled with bizarre tales that, even now, defy explanation, yet which are attested to by historical evidence, such as the story of Karolina Olsson who slept for half of her life. Karolina was born in 1862 in Sweden and lived a normal life along with her four other brothers, living on a remote island in Sweden named Okno. A childhood of laughter, with no health issues or sleep deprivation. In 1876, 14-year-old Karolina suffered a head injury after tripping over and falling on ice while on her way home from school.
My neighbour’s kids invite themselves to play in my garden – they won’t take no for an answer, it’s driving me insane
A MUM-OF-TWO has vented her frustration after claiming her neighbour's young children keep inviting themselves to play in her garden - despite her not giving them permission to do so. The woman, who has a three and six-year-old, took to Mumsnet and explained how her neighbour further down the road...
KIDS・
These 23 People Didn't Realize Their Childhood Habits Were Super Weird Until Their Spouse Was Like "WTF Are You Doing?!" 👀👀👀
"I knew my wife grew up in a house; I just didn't know it was a under a rock." —@GrumpusDad
My second marriage wasn't supposed to happen
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my first marriage ended, it felt like I had just survived a major car accident. I walked away from the whole thing both completely traumatized and utterly incredulous that I had made it out in one piece.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Moved Home to the Suburbs to Save Money. But I Didn’t Expect to Love It for These Reasons
I initially moved back home to the suburbs with a time limit. I planned on staying with my parents for a year to make a sizable dent in paying off my debt, then hoped to promptly return to the city — a built-in escape plan. But as I crept up on the one-year mark, I noticed my desire to leave had dwindled, and I started to recognize how much I had gained just from being out of the city. I was saving on the pricey lifestyle that can come with living in the city, from sky high rents (of course, buying a place in the suburbs would come with a whole different cost) to countless restaurants and things to do, sure. But the life I’d created was also undeniably more balanced, and a lot of it had to do with the fact that I moved to the suburbs. These are some of things that have changed for the better.
Refinery29
The Pros & Cons Of Dating A Friend — From People Who’ve Been There
So, you’ve got a crush on a friend. You’re gazing at them from across the room while you're at a party, you're over-analysing their texts, and you're bringing their name up every opportunity you get (aka mention-itis). But what, if anything, should you do about your crush? Should you try to kill your feelings, or should you actually ask your friend out?
A Job Where I Got Paid To Sleep
Art Gallery Wall With PeopleDiogo Fagundes/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. In the past I have done many jobs for many people. I had one job that was so laid back that they didn't mind if I slept during my shift. It was nice because I was working two full time jobs and barely got sleep at home. Of course, I still had to do a job that they would pay me for.
If You Have A Secret Answer That Absolutely Kills In Job Interviews, It's Time To Spill The Beans
Tell us your absolute best answers to the toughest interview questions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Advice for the Family and Friends of an Abandoned Wife
Supporting a relative or friend who's recovering from heartbreak is a painful job. Recovery from abandonment will take longer than you expect but that doesn't mean that something is wrong. Most women do recover and rebuild their lives - just be patient. It can be hard to provide emotional support...
Business Insider
I 'quiet quit' my job years ago and it freed me to make thousands on my side hustles
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. For years, I was always the...
I had mum-guilt leaving our kids to build our dream home – I moved them into the building site & they helped us decorate
A MUM-OF-TWO has revealed how she and her husband suffered from so much guilt when building their dream home, as it took over their entire lives and left them unable to spend time with their kids. So, in a bid to unite their family again, the couple decided to move...
KIDS・
Seven Years Ago, I Married Into The Military — Here's Everything I Wish I'd Known Sooner
I'm the first in my family to marry into the military, and to be honest, there was a lot I wasn't prepared for.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Sneaking Exercise Into Your Day
Some of us love to be active, and others, not so much. Many of us who don’t really enjoy exercise slog through it anyway because of its profound benefits for our health and longevity. But how much exercise do we need to do to gain the benefits? And is more exercise always better? Not necessarily, as demonstrated by two recent studies.
Dating and Costumes
You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't like to dress up in costumes for Halloween parties. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't like to dress up in costumes? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Comments / 0