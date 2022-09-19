ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Edward County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prince Edward County, VA
Business
County
Prince Edward County, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Andrei Tapalaga

The Woman Who Slept for 32 Years

Karolina Olsson, who was in coma between 1876 and 1908, one of the longest periods ever.Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The universe is filled with bizarre tales that, even now, defy explanation, yet which are attested to by historical evidence, such as the story of Karolina Olsson who slept for half of her life. Karolina was born in 1862 in Sweden and lived a normal life along with her four other brothers, living on a remote island in Sweden named Okno. A childhood of laughter, with no health issues or sleep deprivation. In 1876, 14-year-old Karolina suffered a head injury after tripping over and falling on ice while on her way home from school.
M. Brown

My second marriage wasn't supposed to happen

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. After my first marriage ended, it felt like I had just survived a major car accident. I walked away from the whole thing both completely traumatized and utterly incredulous that I had made it out in one piece.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Living#I Lived#Mortgage Brokers#Desertion
Apartment Therapy

I Moved Home to the Suburbs to Save Money. But I Didn’t Expect to Love It for These Reasons

I initially moved back home to the suburbs with a time limit. I planned on staying with my parents for a year to make a sizable dent in paying off my debt, then hoped to promptly return to the city — a built-in escape plan. But as I crept up on the one-year mark, I noticed my desire to leave had dwindled, and I started to recognize how much I had gained just from being out of the city. I was saving on the pricey lifestyle that can come with living in the city, from sky high rents (of course, buying a place in the suburbs would come with a whole different cost) to countless restaurants and things to do, sure. But the life I’d created was also undeniably more balanced, and a lot of it had to do with the fact that I moved to the suburbs. These are some of things that have changed for the better.
ECONOMY
Refinery29

The Pros & Cons Of Dating A Friend — From People Who’ve Been There

So, you’ve got a crush on a friend. You’re gazing at them from across the room while you're at a party, you're over-analysing their texts, and you're bringing their name up every opportunity you get (aka mention-itis). But what, if anything, should you do about your crush? Should you try to kill your feelings, or should you actually ask your friend out?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Jason's World

A Job Where I Got Paid To Sleep

Art Gallery Wall With PeopleDiogo Fagundes/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me; used with permission. In the past I have done many jobs for many people. I had one job that was so laid back that they didn't mind if I slept during my shift. It was nice because I was working two full time jobs and barely got sleep at home. Of course, I still had to do a job that they would pay me for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
psychologytoday.com

Advice for the Family and Friends of an Abandoned Wife

Supporting a relative or friend who's recovering from heartbreak is a painful job. Recovery from abandonment will take longer than you expect but that doesn't mean that something is wrong. Most women do recover and rebuild their lives - just be patient. It can be hard to provide emotional support...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Sneaking Exercise Into Your Day

Some of us love to be active, and others, not so much. Many of us who don’t really enjoy exercise slog through it anyway because of its profound benefits for our health and longevity. But how much exercise do we need to do to gain the benefits? And is more exercise always better? Not necessarily, as demonstrated by two recent studies.
FITNESS
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Costumes

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might love and care about each other, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner doesn't like to dress up in costumes for Halloween parties. So, what do you do if your partner doesn't like to dress up in costumes? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy