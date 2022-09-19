ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nat Z
3d ago

Thank you for sharing your beautiful children with the world.The Queen would be so proud of George Charlotte and all the little great grandsGod save the King

Entertainment News

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Prince William
Queen Elizabeth
Justin Welby
Elle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Head Back to California After Quietly Leaving the U.K. on Tuesday

8 Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana’s Style 8 Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Diana’s Style. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's time in the U.K. has come to an end following their extended visit after Queen Elizabeth II's death. Hello! learned that the couple left London Heathrow airport on Tuesday for their Montecito, CA home after arriving in the U.K. on Sept. 3. They departed one day after the Queen's funeral.
HollywoodLife

Princess Charlotte Cries & Is Comforted By Mom Kate Middleton At Queen’s Funeral

Princess Charlotte, 7, was photographed rubbing her eyes as she stood outside the church following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service on Sept. 19. Her mother, Kate Middleton, offered comfort, rubbing Charlotte’s back as the little one appeared to cry as she said goodbye to her great-grandmother. Charlotte was surrounded by members of the Royal Family, as well as thousands of onlookers, outside the funeral service, and it all appeared to be a bit overwhelming for the youngster, who got emotional.
The List

Beatrice And Eugenie's Behavior At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Confused

All eyes were on the royal family as they arrived at Westminster for the funeral (per CNBC). King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles were front and center, followed by other senior members of the British royal family, such as William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie aren't often at the forefront of media coverage surrounding the royal family, but they caught the public's attention with their strange behavior at their grandmother's funeral amid all the stunning star power.
Newsweek

Prince Harry's Palace Rival Leaving After Rise of King Charles

Prince Harry's tensions with Queen Elizabeth's closest aide may soon come to an abrupt end, as King Charles III will not retain the courtier's services in the long term. Members of Buckingham Palace's staff who served the queen and Charles' former team at Clarence House have been warned they may face dismissal for redundancy as the two royal divisions are merged into one. The move, announced internally while funeral planning for the queen was ongoing, caused consternation among trade union officials.
The Independent

Bidens forced to sit 14 rows back behind president of Poland at Queen’s funeral service

Joe Biden and Jill Biden were pictured among the world leaders in attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, where the US president and first lady were seated in the 14th row.Mr Biden and his wife were seated behind the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda, but in front of Czech Republic Prime Minister Peter Fiala and his wife Jana Fialová, pictures showed.The Bidens were seated in a section of the abbey set aside for world leaders attending the event, alongside the heads of Commonwealth states, British politicians and leaders and members...
SheKnows

President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Biden Were One of the First To Arrive Alongside the British Royal Family at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

While the British royal family was the first to arrive at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were close behind. The two were one of the first world leaders to arrive at the departed Queen’s funeral alongside her family, showing their respects for her. With over 2,000 royals, world leaders, and hundreds of members, it’s getting a bit hectic at Westminster Abbey, not to mention the thousands of mourners camped outside. People started trickling in it at 8 AM at the church where Queen Elizabeth II married Prince Philip and had her...
