Georgia football winners and losers following Week 3 beatdown of South Carolina

Winner: Todd Monken

From the jump, Georgia’s offensive coordinator was deep in his bag of tricks. South Carolina had no answers for what Monken was doing with the Georgia offense.

The Bulldogs rolled up 547 yards of offense and 48 points. Had Georgia not called off the dogs in the third quarter it easily could’ve been more.

“I mean, he was aggressive. He did a good job calling it,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He puts together a good plan. “It’s hard to defend a quarterback that can check things, make throws, has weapons and then can run on top of it. So, we’ve got to keep getting better and we’ve got to execute at a high level, but the biggest thing for them and for our offense is about getting points.”

