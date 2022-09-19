ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia stock report: Great coaching paying dividends for No. 1-ranked Georgia

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia football opened the SEC portion of its schedule making a statement: ‘They’re baaack!”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs have established themselves as the class of college football through the first three games with dominant wins over Oregon (49-3), Samford (33-0) and now South Carolina (48-7).

Coach Kirby Smart’s staff has put in work, the offense yet to turn the ball over and humming with efficiency, while a young defense has bonded faster than anyone could have imagined.

First-round picks Travon Walker and Lewis Cine have been placed by true freshmen Mykel Williams and Malaki Starks without much visible drop-off to this point.

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

