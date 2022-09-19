ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Township, PA

Man locked children in his house after luring them with YouTube, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3DAI_0i1UIBn400

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man was charged after police said he lured children into his home and locked them inside.

In a criminal complaint obtained by WPXI, Scott Township police said that two boys under 8 years old were playing outside when Sean Conboy invited them into his house to watch YouTube videos. Once they were inside, police said that Conboy gave the children tea, and then picked up one boy and put him in a bedroom, then picked up the other boy and put him outside. The boy inside the bedroom said that he was locked in.

Police said that after 10 to 15 minutes, both children were able to escape to safety. Police told WPXI that the children’s parents said Conboy had moved to the neighborhood recently and that they only knew him by his first name.

Conboy is facing two counts of unlawful restraint of a minor and two counts of false imprisonment of a minor, according to court records.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Home, PA
Scott Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Scott Township, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man pistol-whipped, carjacked while playing with son

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for three suspects after a man was pistol-whipped and carjacked while playing at a Pittsburgh park with his son.The man told KDKA-TV that he was attacked by three men at Herschel Field while playing with his 4-year-old son around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. According to the victim, the suspects demanded money, pistol-whipped him, taped his ankles, tried to tape his arms behind his back, and put tape over his eyes and mouth.The man said was able to break free and run away.A good Samaritan driving in the area told KDKA-TV...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Missing man located by Pennsylvania State Police

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have located Green. Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing and endangered man who was last seen in the Rankin Borough area. According to a social media post, 43-year-old Anthony Green was last seen in the area of Miller Avenue...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local woman facing DUI charges after driving erratically with child in car

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A woman who has helped hundreds of people in the recovery community is facing serious charges of DUI and child endangerment. Chartiers Township police arrested Michelle Africa Wednesday evening. According to the criminal complaint, they received several 911 calls about a woman driving erratically, who had hit a mailbox and kept going. One of the calls said it appeared like a young girl was trying to get out of the car.
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Lured#Tea#Wpxi#Cox Media Group
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh man caught with gun at court facility

A Pittsburgh man has been arrested after being spotted with a gun Monday at the Juvenile Family Law Center, Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus’ office said. Kinda El-Attrache, 34, is charged with possession of a firearm/weapon in a court facility and carrying a firearm without a license. Security...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot, killed in Duquesne

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man was shot and killed in Duquesne early Wednesday. Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 700 block of Grant Street around 12:06 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a man who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DUQUESNE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania parents plead guilty in 1-year-olds overdose death

The parents of a 1-year-old western Pennsylvania boy who authorities said died after he was intentionally “dosed with methadone” have pleaded guilty to third-degree murder. Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 47-year-old Baldwin residents, face standard-range prison terms of 16 to 20 years due to their criminal records when they are sentenced in Allegheny County […]
wtae.com

Police arrest suspect in Morgantown homicide

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a shooting in Morgantown. Police said the two were shot inside a car on Walnut Street around 3 a.m. on Sunday. According to the Morgantown Police Department's news release, the male victim, 34-year-old Marcelius Likely, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Ruby Memorial Hospital. The female victim was being treated for her injuries.
MORGANTOWN, WV
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
80K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy