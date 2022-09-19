ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

Alabama school bus driver was drunk with 40 children aboard, police allege

A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard.

WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reported that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder.

A motorist pulled in front of the bus to bring it to a stop, then boarded the bus, thinking the driver was having a medical emergency. However, investigators said the driver failed a field sobriety test.

Nobody was injured. The driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and 40 counts of reckless endangerment, one count for each of the students on the bus.

Comments / 35

Mama4paws
22h ago

I guess the driver needed a little bit of courage before driving 40 Kids. She over did the courage by about a 1/2 pint. I amglad they got her off the streets before someone was hurt.

Reply
2
Randy McLaughlin
2d ago

Of COURSE she "self medicates". It's the only way she can tolerate this little monsters. 🤣

Reply(2)
6
Demetrius Jones
2d ago

funny they didn't release her name or photo wonder why

Reply(6)
10
