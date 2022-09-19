Read full article on original website
Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes AC Location
It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The Original Water Dog Smokehouse, on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor, opened in 2019 and immediately...
phillyvoice.com
Jersey Shore pizzeria to be featured on Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives'
Guy Fieri's long-running Food Network series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" is returning to New Jersey for this week's "Triple D Nation" episode. The celebrity restaurateur and chef will revisit one of his favorites from an episode in 2015, when he checked out Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield, Atlantic County.
Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Opens at Caesars Atlantic City
Gordan Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen, the eatery inspired by the celebrity chef's popular reality competition cooking show, opened for business Wednesday at Caesar's Atlantic City. The Caesar's location is the first on the east coast and the fifth Hell's Kitchen restaurant worldwide in the growing chain, with at least three more due to open in the U.S. in late 2022 or early 2023. It's also Ramsay's third restaurant in Atlantic City, the other two being Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s Resort and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Atlantic City.
PhillyBite
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
PhillyBite
The Italian Restaurant Chef Vola in Atlantic City
- Since 1982, the restaurant has been run by Louise Esposito and her family. She greets diners by name, oversees the staff, and keeps an eye on the kitchen. Though she doesn't publish her phone number, you can easily find it online. You can also call the restaurant to make a reservation if you'd like.
ocnjsentinel.com
Lakefront wooded oasis a piece of Pennsylvania just off the Jersey shore
UPPER TOWNSHIP — “Tranquility at its finest,” is how real estate agent Mark Grimes described the property at 1201 Route 9 in the Palermo section of Upper Township. The four-level home, tucked back at the end of a long, meandering wooded drive overlooking a private lake, sits on 34 acres including the former sand pit, providing a beautiful vista just a stone’s throw away.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
New Jersey Beach Named One Of The Best On The East Coast
As fall slowly approaches, you can still bask in one of New Jersey’s greatest treasures: its 130-mile shoreline. One beach in particular however ranks as one of the best on the entire east coast. According to MSN, Cape May ranks supreme over Jersey’s other beaches and all that reside on the eastern seaboard.
Yet Another Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Permanently Closes
Yet another restaurant in Ocean City is closing for good. Lately, it seems like every time you go online, you read about a popular place to grab something to eat closing for good -- it's been one after another. Brutal past few weeks. Within the past few weeks, Voltaco's on...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Food Network Declares ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’ is Just Outside of Philadelphia, PA
Sure, the Philadelphia region is home to the hoagie and countless eateries try to make the absolute best sandwich that they can, but one place, according to experts, makes the best. And not just the best in the area or even the best in the country -- it's the best...
Beloved Ocean County, NJ Café Permanently Closing At The End Of September
Another Jersey Shore business bites the dust. I am sick of closing announcements. They make me depressed. But I will tell you so you have all the information. According to APP.com, Serenity Café in on Route 37 in Toms River has announced that they will be closing permanently on Friday, September 30th of this year.
PhillyBite
5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
shorelocalnews.com
WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY~ MS City to Shore Ride Set for the Weekend
Thousands of cyclists will descend on Ocean City this weekend for the MS City to Shore Ride, a fall tradition in Ocean City that draws participants from across the nation. With riders raising millions of dollars each year for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the MS City to Shore Ride boasts that it is the best cycling experience on the East Coast. The annual bicycle trek will begin in Cherry Hill early on Saturday, Sept. 24, and finish at the parking lot at Fifth Street and Boardwalk in Ocean City — with many of the riders staying overnight and returning the next day.
ocnjdaily.com
Renovations to Spruce Up Ocean City Housing Complex
Work will soon get underway on the next phase of renovations for a formerly drab Ocean City housing complex that is getting its first major makeover since it was built in the 1960s. The $1.1 million interior renovation at Bayview Manor will include a facelift for the lobby, community room,...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why
Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
phillyvoice.com
Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey
Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
Another Broad Daylight Shooting In Atlantic City, New Jersey
Multiple law enforcement sources have exclusively confirmed to us that a shooting has occurred on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at 140 N. South Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We have also confirmed that the victim was shot in the back and is alive at...
Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day
As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Atlantic City announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Barbara Horner and Jessica Fey/Marsh Elementary School/Zen-sory Garden Program that will develop a current courtyard area into an inviting sensory space for students and staff and Jessica Estlow/Brigantine Community School/Mr. Rogers Community Project that will allow students to learn the basics of digital design and creative design to share with the community.
Graffiti, Trash & Neglect At Atlantic City, NJ Recreation Fields
We have received numerous phone calls about neglect at the various ball fields in Atlantic City. Yesterday, we drove to Sovereign Avenue and the Bay to the iconic Chelsea Little League Field, also known as Pete Pallitto Field and now called The Chelsea Baseball League since 1997. The Chelsea Little...
seaislenews.com
More Changes Coming to Sea Isle’s Downtown
Two projects proposed within a block of each other will continue the transformation of Sea Isle City’s downtown with new attractions that combine commercial space on the ground level with residential units on the top floors. The city’s planning board gave approval Sept. 12 to the development of one...
