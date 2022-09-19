ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 107.3

Popular South Jersey Restaurant Closes AC Location

It's back to having a single location for Water Dog restaurant. The popular smoked meats and poke bowl restaurant announced on its Instagram page Saturday that they have closed its location in Bally's Atlantic City. The Original Water Dog Smokehouse, on Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor, opened in 2019 and immediately...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Opens at Caesars Atlantic City

Gordan Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen, the eatery inspired by the celebrity chef's popular reality competition cooking show, opened for business Wednesday at Caesar's Atlantic City. The Caesar's location is the first on the east coast and the fifth Hell's Kitchen restaurant worldwide in the growing chain, with at least three more due to open in the U.S. in late 2022 or early 2023. It's also Ramsay's third restaurant in Atlantic City, the other two being Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s Resort and Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill at Caesars Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
Atlantic City, NJ
Food & Drinks
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Restaurants
PhillyBite

The Italian Restaurant Chef Vola in Atlantic City

- Since 1982, the restaurant has been run by Louise Esposito and her family. She greets diners by name, oversees the staff, and keeps an eye on the kitchen. Though she doesn't publish her phone number, you can easily find it online. You can also call the restaurant to make a reservation if you'd like.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Lakefront wooded oasis a piece of Pennsylvania just off the Jersey shore

UPPER TOWNSHIP — “Tranquility at its finest,” is how real estate agent Mark Grimes described the property at 1201 Route 9 in the Palermo section of Upper Township. The four-level home, tucked back at the end of a long, meandering wooded drive overlooking a private lake, sits on 34 acres including the former sand pit, providing a beautiful vista just a stone’s throw away.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey Beach Named One Of The Best On The East Coast

As fall slowly approaches, you can still bask in one of New Jersey’s greatest treasures: its 130-mile shoreline. One beach in particular however ranks as one of the best on the entire east coast. According to MSN, Cape May ranks supreme over Jersey’s other beaches and all that reside on the eastern seaboard.
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tropicana Casino#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Doughnut#Breakfast#Food Drink#Nj#Hash House#The City Pulse#A C Three
New Jersey 101.5

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Best Italian Restaurants in Collingswood NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant near Collingswood, New Jersey, you've come to the right place!. From a classic Italian restaurant to a contemporary Indian spot, Collingswood is home to plenty of options for a great Italian meal. Here are some of the top choices.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shorelocalnews.com

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN OCEAN CITY~ MS City to Shore Ride Set for the Weekend

Thousands of cyclists will descend on Ocean City this weekend for the MS City to Shore Ride, a fall tradition in Ocean City that draws participants from across the nation. With riders raising millions of dollars each year for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the MS City to Shore Ride boasts that it is the best cycling experience on the East Coast. The annual bicycle trek will begin in Cherry Hill early on Saturday, Sept. 24, and finish at the parking lot at Fifth Street and Boardwalk in Ocean City — with many of the riders staying overnight and returning the next day.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Renovations to Spruce Up Ocean City Housing Complex

Work will soon get underway on the next phase of renovations for a formerly drab Ocean City housing complex that is getting its first major makeover since it was built in the 1960s. The $1.1 million interior renovation at Bayview Manor will include a facelift for the lobby, community room,...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey

Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend. The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m. The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest...
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day

As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Atlantic City announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Barbara Horner and Jessica Fey/Marsh Elementary School/Zen-sory Garden Program that will develop a current courtyard area into an inviting sensory space for students and staff and Jessica Estlow/Brigantine Community School/Mr. Rogers Community Project that will allow students to learn the basics of digital design and creative design to share with the community.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

More Changes Coming to Sea Isle’s Downtown

Two projects proposed within a block of each other will continue the transformation of Sea Isle City’s downtown with new attractions that combine commercial space on the ground level with residential units on the top floors. The city’s planning board gave approval Sept. 12 to the development of one...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy