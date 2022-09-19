Georgia QB Stetson Bennett bandwagon filling up, college football legend Tim Tebow on board

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Stetson Bennett bandwagon — and bank account — is filling up with every highlight Georgia’s “Mailman” delivers.

“He wasn’t in my top five,” College football legend Tim Tebow said. “He is now.”

No doubt, Bennett has gone mainstream in leading the Bulldogs to the No. 1-ranking with one of the most dominant starts to a season in recent memory.

Bennett ranks second in the SEC and 11th in the nation in pass efficiency and 11th in passing yards for a UGA offense that ranks second in the SEC and sixth in the nation in total offense.

“I’m all on board, he’s easily the Heisman favorite in the SEC and it’s not even close,” SEC Network analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers said.

