Georgia QB Stetson Bennett bandwagon filling up, college football legend Tim Tebow on board

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Stetson Bennett bandwagon — and bank account — is filling up with every highlight Georgia’s “Mailman” delivers.

“He wasn’t in my top five,” College football legend Tim Tebow said. “He is now.”

No doubt, Bennett has gone mainstream in leading the Bulldogs to the No. 1-ranking with one of the most dominant starts to a season in recent memory.

Bennett ranks second in the SEC and 11th in the nation in pass efficiency and 11th in passing yards for a UGA offense that ranks second in the SEC and sixth in the nation in total offense.

“I’m all on board, he’s easily the Heisman favorite in the SEC and it’s not even close,” SEC Network analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers said.

SEC head coach endorses Stetson Bennett as Heisman Trophy candidate: ‘He’s a helluva quarterback’

Let the record show that South Carolina’s Shane Beamer — not Kirby Smart — is the first head coach to publicly endorse Stetson Bennett as a Heisman Trophy candidate. “Absolutely, he’s a helluva quarterback and I said after the game or on the teleconference, but anybody who is still referring to him as a game manager they are doing that kid a disservice,” Beamer said on Wednesday.
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal

Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
Kirby Smart is going to hate what Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia football

Technically speaking, Kent State’s Sean Lewis was incorrect when assessing the Georgia football team. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”
No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs announce 2023 schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - University of Georgia football team officials announced the schedule for the 2023 season. College football’s defending champs will begin the 2023 season against the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at home on Sept. 2. The Skyhawks play in the Ohio Valley conference. In three games played...
Loran Smith: A Classic Wedding

When she was a little girl, like grade school years, we began to watch our neighbor’s daughter grow up. Demi Fitzgerald was always an energetic, kinetic, and perpetual motion kid, one with a warm and engaging smile. She was a normal kid with nice manners and a pleasant countenance...
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
5 things you may have missed this week

Athens Mayor and Commission discusses SPLOST project, food bank. On Sept. 13, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted representatives of SPLOST 2020 Project 25, the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and the ACC Planning Department in a work session. Representatives presented project plans for the development of a new library and updates on the progress at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. The CEO of the food bank said the organization's purpose is to end food insecurity in their communities.
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property

ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
Athens country artist Kimberly Morgan York creates music for real life

Country music in Athens lives in its most honest form through the music of Kimberly Morgan York. The Athens-based musician brings transparency to the country music genre. “[Kimberly] has a magnetic personality and lights up a room. People gravitate towards her,” Kevin York said. Kevin York plays two roles...
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
