Man Fatally Shot During Robbery in Encino; Two Suspects Sought

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
ENCINO (CNS) - A man was fatally shot Monday during a robbery at a residence in Encino, and two suspects were being sought, police said.

The shooting was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Martha Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, in his 20s, died at a hospital, police said. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

Police were unable to confirm a broadcast report that the residence was the scene of a party.

Officers sent to the location on a report of a shooting "found evidence of a shooting but no victim," police said in a statement.

"A subsequent radio (call) of a shooting victim led officers to a hospital where they determined the victim at the hospital was connected to the shooting," police said.

Two men were being sought in connection with the crime. No descriptions were released. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

