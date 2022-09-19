Read full article on original website
What Time Does ‘Andor’ Come Out on Disney+?
Andor, the latest Star Wars live-action series, is about to debut on Disney+. The series brings back Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, the jaded-yet-committed Rebel spy we first met in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. But this version of Cassian is unlike any you’ve seen before. Set five years before the events of Rogue One, this is a Cassian Andor who hasn’t signed up for the cause yet and instead chooses to lash out at the Empire on his own. What makes Andor enlist with the Rebellion? We’re about to find out.
‘Andor’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes of ‘Andor’ Will There Be on Disney+?
Andor is out in the universe, and Star Wars will never be the same again. The latest Disney+ live-action Star Wars show is a gritty, relentless look at the tyranny of the Empire and the resolve of those who stand up and fight for freedom by any means necessary. Set five years before the events of 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope, Andor is the first time fans really get to see just how oppressive that Imperial reign really was. They also get to see Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey from scrappy revolutionary to a full-blown Rebel spy.
House of the Dragon writer explains why Viserys won’t change his heir
The fantasy series House of the Dragon has documented the beginning of the end of the Targaryen dynasty. Though he doesn’t know it yet, Viseys Targaryen’s decision to name his eldest child and daughter Rhaenyra over his firstborn son Aegon will doom his family. There have been plenty...
Star Wars: Andor season 2 likely coming in 2024
When there’s more Star Wars in the world, it’s a happy day, unless we’re talking about the Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker. In this instance, we’re talking about the new Star Wars series Andor, and looking ahead to when the second season of the show.
Star Wars: Andor Reveals Cassian’s First Droid Buddy
Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor was first introduced to the fans back in 2016 in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and now, he’s finally back in the latest Star Wars: Andor series. The first three episodes of the Andor series premiered on Disney+ on September 21 and the show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One.
James Cameron Once Felt That Tim Burton Was Miscast as the Director for ‘Planet of the Apes’
James Cameron was replaced by Fox for a planned ‘Planet of the Apes’ reboot with Tim Burton, who Cameron felt wasn't the right choice for the movie.
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
Shang-Chi 2 to drop before Avengers: The Kang Dynasty – Destin Daniel Cretton to direct both
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the highlights of the Multiverse Saga and one of the MCU Phase 4 movies that deserves a sequel. Marvel announced many new titles at Comic-Con 2022 and expanded on those reveals at D23 Expo. But the studio has still yet to share any details about a release date for Shang-Chi 2.
‘Andor’: Nicholas Britell Releases Opening Title Themes for First Three Episodes
Star Wars has produced some of the most memorable film music of all time, and most of it can be credited to the great John Williams. But with the series now having settled into the streaming age, it’s time for some new blood to infuse their own voice into the galaxy far, far away. And has there been a more exciting addition to the Star Wars music canon than Nicholas Britell? The composer behind arguably one of the greatest opening themes of any television show has created not one but 12 variations of the same title theme for the latest live-action Star Wars series, Andor.
‘Andor’s’ Diego Luna Embraced Intensity to Create “The Most Realistic Star Wars Show”
When it comes to Star Wars, there’s always another story to tell. Every character, every alien, every ship, every droid — there’s always more to them than what we actually see on screen. This richness is part of Star Wars’ whole deal, and Cassian Andor is the latest character to be on the receiving end of that deal. After debuting in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in 2016, the Rebel spy is back as the lead of his own Star Wars series on Disney+, Andor. Diego Luna is also back and has an expanded role this time around: he’s Andor and he’s an executive producer.
Star Wars: Andor's Genevieve O'Reilly on Fleshing Out Mon Mothma
The Rebellion is just beginning on Star Wars: Andor. The prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — taking place five years before Rebel Intelligence officer Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) helps steal the plans for the Empire's planet-destroying super weapon, the Death Star — will reveal the origins of the Rebel Alliance. It will also flesh out the leader behind it: Republic senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). As the mysterious spy Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) grows the revolution in the Imperial era, it's with the backing of Mon Mothma, serving the galactic government on the planet of Coruscant.
'Andor': A look at the latest 'Star Wars' series on Disney+
Disney has a new television series for the "Star Wars" universe that is already getting thumbs up from fans and critics alike. On Wednesday, the company released "Andor," a prequel show to the commercially successful 2016 film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," on the Disney+ streaming service. The story focus on the journey of Cassian Andor, portrayed by Diego Luna, who also executive produces the series.
Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy breaks down that shocking opening scene
Exclusive: Tony Gilroy talks the surprise opening moments of Andor
Why Man of Steel didn’t re-use John Williams’ Superman theme
If you’re familiar with the DCEU, and particularly are a fan of Superman, you will know just how iconic John Williams’ score for the original Superman movie from 1978 is. You’ll also know that in the 2013 Zack Snyder superhero movie Man of Steel, that classic bit of music was missing.
When does Andor take place in the Star Wars timeline?
We break down Andor's place in the galaxy far, far away
Diego Luna Says 'Andor' Is the 'Most Grounded Star Wars'
"To me, [Andor] is the story of a refugee," Diego Luna tells Newsweek's Parting Shot about the new 'Star Wars' series 'Andor' on Disney+.
'Star Wars' actor Diego Luna says 'Andor' explores the 'nuances' of Cassian's backstory
For Diego Luna, exploring the backstory of his "Star Wars" character, Cassian Andor, "completely made sense" and was an "immediate yes" from him. Six years after Cassian was first introduced in 2016's "Rogue One," fans are set to dive into the ill-fated thief-turned-Rebel spy's origin with "Andor," streaming now on Disney+. The show, which dropped its first three episodes Wednesday, sees Luna back to fill in the blanks about who his character is at his core.
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
Man of Steel Storyboard Artist Reveals Another Zack Snyder Request WB Rejected
I don't know if you've heard of this yet but Warner Bros. and Zack Snyder had quite a tumultuous working relationship and the problems between them are well-documented. Some folks assume that the cracks in their collaboration began to show after Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice received a generally negative reception. However, it seems like WB and Snyder already had issues while doing Man of Steel.
Star Wars: Andor Premiere - Review
Warning: This review contains slight spoilers of the premiere of Star Wars: Andor series. It's been nearly three years since the release of Disney+, and it has allowed Marvel Studios and Lucasfilms to expand its universe with live-action and animated series involving several of its characters. On the Star Wars...
