Star Wars has produced some of the most memorable film music of all time, and most of it can be credited to the great John Williams. But with the series now having settled into the streaming age, it’s time for some new blood to infuse their own voice into the galaxy far, far away. And has there been a more exciting addition to the Star Wars music canon than Nicholas Britell? The composer behind arguably one of the greatest opening themes of any television show has created not one but 12 variations of the same title theme for the latest live-action Star Wars series, Andor.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO