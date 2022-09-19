ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
How many MLB pitchers have won 200 games?

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer made history Monday night after being pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact. Not only did Scherzer snag his 200th win after his return from the injured list, but he and the Mets clinched their first trip to the postseason in six years after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2.
Adam Sandler Shares Heartwarming Message for Yankees' Aaron Judge amid HR Chase

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been garnering a ton of attention lately, as he is on the verge of achieving history. Actor and longtime Yankees fan Adam Sandler shared a heartfelt message to Judge on social media as the outfielder aims to become the sixth player in MLB history to hit 60 or more home runs in a single season:
Report: Amazon May 'Become a Player' in Future NCAA Conference Realignment

Amazon Prime Video officially joined the football world with last week's debut broadcast of Thursday Night Football, and the streaming service is reportedly looking to expand to the college ranks, which could lead to notable ramifications. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Amazon "has emerged as a significant party...
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm to Play for Great Britain in 2023 WBC

Miami Marlins infeilder Jazz Chisholm announced on Wednesday that he would be representing Great Britain at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. It will be his first game action since June, when the 24-year-old was sidelined with a stress fracture in his back, an injury that has ended his season. "I...
B/R CFB Recruiting: Most Disruptive Front-Seven Defenders in the 2023 Class

There's no question that quarterback is the most valuable position on the football field, and you need a good one to be able to make noise in college football. But, on the other side of the ball, there's nothing quite like a havoc-wreaking defender. The NFL values elite edge-rushers, and...
Rays' Shane Mcclanahan Exits with Neck Injury vs. Astros

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan was removed from Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros after the fourth inning with an apparent shoulder injury, per Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports. Rays manager Kevin Cash and athletic trainer Mike Sandoval went out to the mound after they saw McClanahan moving his...
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros magic number at one

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday morning. NL WEST. The Los...
Report: Celtics' Ime Udoka Facing Potential Significant Suspension for Violation

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing potential disciplinary action, which includes a "significant suspension," for an "unspecified violation of organizational guidelines," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn. ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an...
Study: Black NFL Coaches Twice as Likely to Be Fired by Teams with Winning Record

A Washington Post analysis found Black head coaches were twice as likely to get fired by NFL teams since 1990 after posting a record of .500 or better than coaches of other races. Other findings published Wednesday included Black coaches having to spend "significantly longer" as mid-level assistants and a...
Celtics Rumors: 'Optimism' Grant Williams, Boston Will Agree to Contract Extension

The Boston Celtics reportedly have "optimism" they'll agree to a contract extension with power forward Grant Williams ahead of the NBA's Oct. 17 deadline. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports reported Tuesday the sides haven't talked since earlier in the offseason and there are no further discussions currently scheduled, but one source involved in the process believes the deadline may spur action in the coming weeks.
Bears Rumors: Justin Fields Has 'Positive' Buzz Around Team Despite Slow Start

The Chicago Bears remain "positive" about Justin Fields despite his slow start to the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano called for Fields to have a bumper fantasy day in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, explaining how the team appears to still have confidence in the second-year quarterback.
Kenny Golladay Criticizes Reduced Giants Role: 'I Came Here to Play'

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who is in the second year of a four-season, $72 million deal, played just two snaps in a 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Golladay made his displeasure regarding his reduced role clear in a chat with reporters on Wednesday. "I...
