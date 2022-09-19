Read full article on original website
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
ESPN
Atlanta Braves' Spencer Strider dealing with oblique soreness, to have next start skipped
ATLANTA -- Braves rookie Spencer Strider has a sore left oblique and will not make his next start in Philadelphia. Strider, the fastest pitcher to record 200 strikeouts in a single season, told the team he didn't feel right after making his last start, a 5-2 victory Sunday over the Phillies.
Longest home run ever: Farthest home run in MLB history, longest home runs in 2022
What is the longest home run ever hit in MLB history? Major League Baseball’s introduction of StatCast tracking makes it
MLB・
How many MLB pitchers have won 200 games?
New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer made history Monday night after being pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact. Not only did Scherzer snag his 200th win after his return from the injured list, but he and the Mets clinched their first trip to the postseason in six years after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2.
Bleacher Report
Adam Sandler Shares Heartwarming Message for Yankees' Aaron Judge amid HR Chase
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been garnering a ton of attention lately, as he is on the verge of achieving history. Actor and longtime Yankees fan Adam Sandler shared a heartfelt message to Judge on social media as the outfielder aims to become the sixth player in MLB history to hit 60 or more home runs in a single season:
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022
The NL East crown is up for grabs as the Washington Nationals and the Atlanta Braves will go head-to-head out on the diamond later this evening. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Nationals-Braves prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see. After coming up on...
Bleacher Report
Dayton Moore Fired as Royals President; GM of 2015 World Series Championship Team
The Kansas City Royals fired president of baseball operations Dayton Moore. J.J. Picollo will take over as general manager and executive vice president. Moore provided a comment to The Athletic's Andy McCullough and Ken Rosenthal. "I’m really thankful for the opportunity," he said. "I’m proud of our culture and what...
Bleacher Report
Report: Amazon May 'Become a Player' in Future NCAA Conference Realignment
Amazon Prime Video officially joined the football world with last week's debut broadcast of Thursday Night Football, and the streaming service is reportedly looking to expand to the college ranks, which could lead to notable ramifications. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, Amazon "has emerged as a significant party...
Bleacher Report
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm to Play for Great Britain in 2023 WBC
Miami Marlins infeilder Jazz Chisholm announced on Wednesday that he would be representing Great Britain at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. It will be his first game action since June, when the 24-year-old was sidelined with a stress fracture in his back, an injury that has ended his season. "I...
Bleacher Report
B/R CFB Recruiting: Most Disruptive Front-Seven Defenders in the 2023 Class
There's no question that quarterback is the most valuable position on the football field, and you need a good one to be able to make noise in college football. But, on the other side of the ball, there's nothing quite like a havoc-wreaking defender. The NFL values elite edge-rushers, and...
Bleacher Report
Rays' Shane Mcclanahan Exits with Neck Injury vs. Astros
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan was removed from Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros after the fourth inning with an apparent shoulder injury, per Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports. Rays manager Kevin Cash and athletic trainer Mike Sandoval went out to the mound after they saw McClanahan moving his...
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros magic number at one
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday morning. NL WEST. The Los...
MLB・
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Spurs Open to Russell Westbrook Trade If Lakers Make PG Available Again
The San Antonio Spurs previously held talks with the Los Angeles Lakers about a trade for Russell Westbrook, and they could reignite discussions in the future, according to L.J. Ellis of Spurs Talk. "According to a Western Conference scout, the Lakers are telling teams that they will take a wait...
Bleacher Report
Report: Celtics' Ime Udoka Facing Potential Significant Suspension for Violation
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing potential disciplinary action, which includes a "significant suspension," for an "unspecified violation of organizational guidelines," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn. ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an...
Bleacher Report
Study: Black NFL Coaches Twice as Likely to Be Fired by Teams with Winning Record
A Washington Post analysis found Black head coaches were twice as likely to get fired by NFL teams since 1990 after posting a record of .500 or better than coaches of other races. Other findings published Wednesday included Black coaches having to spend "significantly longer" as mid-level assistants and a...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: 'Optimism' Grant Williams, Boston Will Agree to Contract Extension
The Boston Celtics reportedly have "optimism" they'll agree to a contract extension with power forward Grant Williams ahead of the NBA's Oct. 17 deadline. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports reported Tuesday the sides haven't talked since earlier in the offseason and there are no further discussions currently scheduled, but one source involved in the process believes the deadline may spur action in the coming weeks.
Bleacher Report
Bears Rumors: Justin Fields Has 'Positive' Buzz Around Team Despite Slow Start
The Chicago Bears remain "positive" about Justin Fields despite his slow start to the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano called for Fields to have a bumper fantasy day in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, explaining how the team appears to still have confidence in the second-year quarterback.
Bleacher Report
Who Takes the Last Shot: Rockets Edition
Houston has a group of young and hungry players. Do you trust the youth or go with the veteran bucket-getter? 🗳
Bleacher Report
Kenny Golladay Criticizes Reduced Giants Role: 'I Came Here to Play'
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who is in the second year of a four-season, $72 million deal, played just two snaps in a 19-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Golladay made his displeasure regarding his reduced role clear in a chat with reporters on Wednesday. "I...
