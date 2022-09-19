NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that David Tang has joined Dorsey as a Partner in the Investment Management practice in New York. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005805/en/ David Tang has joined Dorsey & Whitney as a Partner in the Investment Management practice in New York. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO