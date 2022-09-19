Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
UFC fans react to shocking Ronda Rousey revelation
Former UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey is Latina. Many of her fans were confused when they learned this fact in a UFC-produced video montage honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. “UFC commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating our athletes and fans representing United States Hispanic and Latin American communities and other...
Francis Ngannou reveals he still hasn’t gotten a new UFC contract, says he’s “not in a rush” to sign one
Francis Ngannou is still yet to sign a new UFC contract but he claims he is not in a rush to sign one. It has been well documented that Ngannou and the UFC have been in a contract dispute on getting the heavyweight champ a new deal. Ngannou voiced his displeasure ahead of his UFC 270 title fight against Ciryl Gane as he wants to be paid more but is not in a rush to sign a new deal.
Best photos: Raul Rosas Jr. earns UFC contract at Dana White's Contender Series 55
Check out these photos from 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr.’s dominant unanimous decision win over Mando Gutierrez at Dana White’s Contender Series 55 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. (Photos courtesy of Joshua Hedges, UFC)
Chuck Liddell’s Ex-Wife Claims He’s ‘Become Increasingly Violent’ Due To CTE
Recent court documents made by Chuck Liddell’s ex-wife Heidi Northcutt state that he’s been dealing with mental health problems. Northcutt claims that it’s a result of head trauma caused by the UFC legend’s career. Things have not been looking good in the personal life of former...
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’
Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
Dana White Gushes Over 17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr.'s Potential: "This Kid's Ready To Fight In The UFC"
UFC President Dana White is all-in on the potential of one of the promotion's recent signings, 17-year-old bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. White spoke with the media on Tuesday night during his weekly post-fight conference following the latest edition of Dana White's Contender Series and gushed over Rosas Jr.'s performance against Mando Gutierrez, while also explaining why he gave the teenager a UFC contract.
UFC President Dana White reacts after Jose Aldo announces his retirement from MMA
UFC President, Dana White, has reacted after Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. It was just 3 days ago, September 18th, that Jose Aldo announced his retirement from MMA. Aldo had one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but had made an agreement with the promotion so that he could be released.
Watch Israel Adesanya's epic trailer for Alex Pereira fight at UFC 281: 'He who laughs last, laughs best'
Israel Adesanya knows how to build up his fights. In perhaps his biggest fight to date, Middleweight champion Adesanya (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) meets former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) in the main event of UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden. Adesanya will look...
IN THIS ARTICLE
DWCS 55 winner Brunno Ferreira eyes UFC 283 card in Brazil but ready to fight before
LAS VEGAS – Brunno Ferreira spoke to the media after inking a UFC deal at Dana White’s Contender Series 55. Ferreira (9-0) needed just 95 seconds to dispatch Leon Aliu in the featured bout of Dana White’s Contender Series 55 on Tuesday. The Brazilian is ready for a quick turnaround and likes the idea of debuting at home on the UFC 283 card in Rio.
Joe Rogan says he'll stop working for UFC when Dana White leaves
Joe Rogan loves being a part of the UFC commentary team and has not indicated he plans to end that partnership any time soon. “I’m a professional fan,” Rogan said with a smile on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” as he spoke to film producer Jon Peters.
mmanews.com
Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly
MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
Dana White Talks Jose Aldo’s Retirement, ‘This Will Always Be His House’
Dana White is wishing Jose Aldo a happy retirement. After 11 years with the UFC, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has decided to hang up his gloves. Although he has not officially announced it himself, Aldo has walked away from the sport of MMA following his last loss. Reports of the news, along with Aldo’s removal from the rankings confirm that the 36-year-old is done with the UFC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BoxingNews24.com
Abel Sanchez says David Benavidez beats Canelo Alvarez
By Sean Jones: Trainer Abel Sanchez puts David Benavidez in the rare category of a fighter that can beat Canelo Alvarez. Sanchez says Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and his dad Jose Benavidez Sr, need to stop pressuring Canelo for a fight because he’s in a position where he can fight anybody right now and make good money.
Bloody Elbow
Videos: Actor Tom Hardy quietly joins back-to-back BJJ events, submits all opponents again
Tom Hardy won gold in a jiujitsu competition last August. Less than a month later, he did it again. After winning in both gi and no gi last month, the famous actor quietly entered another event in England last weekend, as he signed up at the 2022 UMAC Milton Keynes BJJ Open. Hardy joined the Blue Belt Masters 3 division (for those over 40) at 82.3 kg.
Tom Hardy Makes Surprise Appearance at Martial Arts Tournament, Wins All His Matches
Predictably unpredictable as always, Tom Hardy shocked the crowds at a martial arts tournament in a small English city on Saturday, quietly entering the competition and winning all his matches. The Guardian reported that Hardy entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship held at a high school gym in Milton Keynes, England. His unannounced presence came as a surprise to spectators and opponents as he had entered under his real name, Edward Hardy. More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTokyo Film Festival Aiming to Bounce Back After Two Lowkey Pandemic EditionsStudy: Netflix...
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev in Abu Dhabi loses three fighters
UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi is coming up fast on October 22nd, but when the lights come on at Etihad Arena there’ll be three fewer fighters on the card. The event features two title fights: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title, and Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title. Important divisional contender fights make up the remainder of the pay-per-view portion of the card: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, and Manon Fiorot vs. Katlyn Chookagian.
Comments / 0