UFC

thecomeback.com

UFC fans react to shocking Ronda Rousey revelation

Former UFC and WWE champion Ronda Rousey is Latina. Many of her fans were confused when they learned this fact in a UFC-produced video montage honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. “UFC commemorates Hispanic Heritage Month by celebrating our athletes and fans representing United States Hispanic and Latin American communities and other...
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou reveals he still hasn’t gotten a new UFC contract, says he’s “not in a rush” to sign one

Francis Ngannou is still yet to sign a new UFC contract but he claims he is not in a rush to sign one. It has been well documented that Ngannou and the UFC have been in a contract dispute on getting the heavyweight champ a new deal. Ngannou voiced his displeasure ahead of his UFC 270 title fight against Ciryl Gane as he wants to be paid more but is not in a rush to sign a new deal.
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva reveals his one problem with Dana White: ‘He has never fought MMA in his life’

Anderson Silva is free from Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) shackles and isn’t afraid to express it. For 14 years, Silva was one of the most notable names on UFC’s roster, working under the promotion’s president, Dana White. The two had always gotten along and respect is still there at present ... but “The Spider” does have one specific issue with his former employer.
Fightful

Dana White Gushes Over 17-Year-Old Raul Rosas Jr.'s Potential: "This Kid's Ready To Fight In The UFC"

UFC President Dana White is all-in on the potential of one of the promotion's recent signings, 17-year-old bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. White spoke with the media on Tuesday night during his weekly post-fight conference following the latest edition of Dana White's Contender Series and gushed over Rosas Jr.'s performance against Mando Gutierrez, while also explaining why he gave the teenager a UFC contract.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DWCS 55 winner Brunno Ferreira eyes UFC 283 card in Brazil but ready to fight before

LAS VEGAS – Brunno Ferreira spoke to the media after inking a UFC deal at Dana White’s Contender Series 55. Ferreira (9-0) needed just 95 seconds to dispatch Leon Aliu in the featured bout of Dana White’s Contender Series 55 on Tuesday. The Brazilian is ready for a quick turnaround and likes the idea of debuting at home on the UFC 283 card in Rio.
mmanews.com

Helwani: MMA Isn’t Using Chael Sonnen Properly

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has suggested that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen is being massively underused in mixed martial arts. Sonnen, who competed for gold at both middleweight and light heavyweight inside the Octagon, has been an ever-present on the MMA scene for the best part of two decades. Whilst he made his name playing the “bad guy” on the sport’s biggest stage, Sonnen has traded jibes for analysis since his UFC exit.
MiddleEasy

Dana White Talks Jose Aldo’s Retirement, ‘This Will Always Be His House’

Dana White is wishing Jose Aldo a happy retirement. After 11 years with the UFC, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has decided to hang up his gloves. Although he has not officially announced it himself, Aldo has walked away from the sport of MMA following his last loss. Reports of the news, along with Aldo’s removal from the rankings confirm that the 36-year-old is done with the UFC.
BoxingNews24.com

Abel Sanchez says David Benavidez beats Canelo Alvarez

By Sean Jones: Trainer Abel Sanchez puts David Benavidez in the rare category of a fighter that can beat Canelo Alvarez. Sanchez says Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and his dad Jose Benavidez Sr, need to stop pressuring Canelo for a fight because he’s in a position where he can fight anybody right now and make good money.
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hardy Makes Surprise Appearance at Martial Arts Tournament, Wins All His Matches

Predictably unpredictable as always, Tom Hardy shocked the crowds at a martial arts tournament in a small English city on Saturday, quietly entering the competition and winning all his matches. The Guardian reported that Hardy entered the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship held at a high school gym in Milton Keynes, England. His unannounced presence came as a surprise to spectators and opponents as he had entered under his real name, Edward Hardy. More from The Hollywood ReporterLondon Film Fest Adds 'Bones and All,' 'Bros,' 'No Bears' to LineupTokyo Film Festival Aiming to Bounce Back After Two Lowkey Pandemic EditionsStudy: Netflix...
bjpenndotcom

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev in Abu Dhabi loses three fighters

UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi is coming up fast on October 22nd, but when the lights come on at Etihad Arena there’ll be three fewer fighters on the card. The event features two title fights: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title, and Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw for the UFC bantamweight title. Important divisional contender fights make up the remainder of the pay-per-view portion of the card: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley, Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot, and Manon Fiorot vs. Katlyn Chookagian.
