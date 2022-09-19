Dianne Munt, age 88, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Dianne was born in Mt. Pleasant, MI, and later moved down to Birmingham, MI. Dianne graduated from Muskingum College in New Concord, OH, majoring in secondary education. After college, she taught in Alpena and Grand Rapids before settling down in Ann Arbor, MI teaching middle school there. While on sabbatical, she found her husband, Dick in California and brought him back to Ann Arbor. Dianne and Dick shared many recreational activities together, most notably sailing, skiing, running, and bicycling.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO