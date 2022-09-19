Read full article on original website
Marcia Denney Page
Marcia Denney Page, 77, of Holland Michigan passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 17, 2022. Born to Augustus and Barbara Denney in Groveland Massachusetts, Marcia worked as an administrative assistant for Lakewood Family Medicine for 35 years and was an active member of Our Lady of the Lake Church in Holland. Marcia was also an avid reader and loved photography as evidenced by the countless photo albums she created, mostly of her grand and great-grandchildren.
Douglas Elmer Gibson (Doug)
Douglas Elmer Gibson (Doug), 77 years old, of Holland, MI passed away on September 17, 2022, at Heritage Nursing and Rehabilitation Community in Zeeland, MI. Doug was born in Chicago, IL to Jayne and Elmer Gibson on February 10, 1945. His family later moved to Northbrook, IL where he attended elementary and high schools.
Dianne Munt
Dianne Munt, age 88, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Dianne was born in Mt. Pleasant, MI, and later moved down to Birmingham, MI. Dianne graduated from Muskingum College in New Concord, OH, majoring in secondary education. After college, she taught in Alpena and Grand Rapids before settling down in Ann Arbor, MI teaching middle school there. While on sabbatical, she found her husband, Dick in California and brought him back to Ann Arbor. Dianne and Dick shared many recreational activities together, most notably sailing, skiing, running, and bicycling.
Former Huntington Bank Headquarters In Holland Township Sold
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 22, 2022) – JLL is pleased to announce that Family Church has purchased the 132,127-square-foot former Huntington Bank headquarters at 10717 Adams St. in Holland Township for $7 million. This will be the organization’s third location in West Michigan. JLL Senior Vice President Jeff Karger represented the seller, Charlotte, North Carolina-based Arrowpoint Capital, in the deal. Steve Sterken of Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt represented Family Church.
Final Adopt-A-Highway cleanup coming Saturday
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Before the leaves start to turn and fall, thousands of Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Adopt-A-Highway volunteers will fan out across the state to collect litter along highway roadsides from Saturday, September 24, through Sunday, October 2. This marks the third and final scheduled...
Body Cams Come Too Late in Allegan County Deputy’s Shooting of Motorist
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 20, 2022) – No charges are expected against the Allegan County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in the shooting death of a motorist in Salem Township this past June 16th. After getting the final report from the Michigan State Police, county prosecutor Myrene Koch determined on...
