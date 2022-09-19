Abbott Elementary, the ABC mockumentary that captured the hearts of viewers and Emmys voters alike, is back in session. And guess what? You already have some homework: Read this article so you don’t miss a single second of Season 2. The workplace comedy comes from creator, producer, and writer Quinta Brunson, who plays second-grade teacher Janine Teagues in the series. Janine teaches at an underfunded public elementary school in Philadelphia alongside a group of hilarious, impassioned colleagues. In following the daily drama, struggles, and wins of the staff and students at Willard R. Abbott Public School, Abbott Elementary paints a heartwarming picture...

TV SHOWS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO