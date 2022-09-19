Read full article on original website
‘Abbott Elementary’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in Season 2?
Abbott Elementary, the ABC mockumentary that captured the hearts of viewers and Emmys voters alike, is back in session. And guess what? You already have some homework: Read this article so you don’t miss a single second of Season 2. The workplace comedy comes from creator, producer, and writer Quinta Brunson, who plays second-grade teacher Janine Teagues in the series. Janine teaches at an underfunded public elementary school in Philadelphia alongside a group of hilarious, impassioned colleagues. In following the daily drama, struggles, and wins of the staff and students at Willard R. Abbott Public School, Abbott Elementary paints a heartwarming picture...
The Internet Keeps Roasting Adam Levine’s Alleged DMs, And It’s The Laugh Everyone Needed This Week
They keep getting funnier.
OWN Sets Two Christmas Movies Starring LeToya Luckett, Finesse Mitchell, Eva Marcille & Davale Ellis
EXCLUSIVE: OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has announced two original Christmas movies for its OWN For The Holidays slate. The Great Holiday Bake War, starring LeToya Luckett and Finesse Mitchell, debuts on Saturday, December 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and A Christmas Fumble, starring Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis, premieres on Saturday, December 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. In The Great Holiday Bake War, when former pastry school rivals Julian (Mitchell) and Brianna (Luckett) meet years later in a TV baking competition, the sparks – and the flour – fly! Each has their own plans for the winning prize money, but...
