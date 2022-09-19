Read full article on original website
miltonindependent.com
Sand Bar State Park named Northwest Vermont Park of the Year
Sand Bar State Park in Milton has been named the Northwest Vermont Park of the Year by the state park system. Announced late last week, the award is given to one park in each region of the state for its exceptional customer service, team work and park upkeep. Emily White,...
compassvermont.com
Vermont Fish and Wildlife to Open Shooting Range for Hunters
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has announced that its Walter Cabell Shooting Range will be open for hunters on Saturday, October 8. The range, which is located at 1051 Buck Lake Road in Woodbury, Vermont, will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Walter Cabell Shooting Range...
Barton Chronicle
Irasburg farm earns land trust award
IRASBURG — In the heart of the village of Irasburg — but virtually invisible from the road — is a thriving sustainable farm, Triple J Pastures. One of its owners, first generation farmer Jennifer Rodriguez, recently won the 2022 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award from the Vermont Land Trust.
Don't Miss These Quintessential Fall Festivals in Vermont
Sunday, September 25, 1-4 p.m., at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. $5; free for kids under 15. morrillhomestead.org. Smack in the middle of apple season, locals can don bonnets and top hats for a trip back in time to the 19th Century Apple & Cheese Harvest Festival at Justin Morrill Homestead in Strafford. The annual shindig marks Johnny Appleseed's birthday with a full schedule of food and fun.
montpelierbridge.org
Breakfast in Montpelier (and Beyond): Where to Find the Best Meal of the Day
My husband wooed me over omelets and bacon. Our love affair unfurled at the Wayside, the Coffee Corner, and the pre-COVID lushness of a J. Morgan’s all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. We savored the first meal of the day while we read newspapers, talked, and refilled our coffees and teas till well past noon. You could say breakfast built my marriage.
Feeling at Home at Fox Market and Bar in East Montpelier
I love an impromptu dinner party. Planned in little time, they're often low-key; I throw together whatever's in the fridge, chill a fun bottle of wine and don't fret if the napkins don't match. I love them. when I don't have to host. A meal at Fox Market and Bar...
VTDigger
Gifford lands long-time local cardiologist
CONTACT: Scott Fleishman, Gifford Health Care, [email protected]. RANDOLPH, Vt., September 20, 2022— After a highly successful career at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, cardiologist Bruce Andrus, MD, MS, FACC, FASE is joining Gifford on a full-time basis. Dr. Andrus is looking forward to focusing on rural cardiology and being embedded in the Gifford community.
mynbc5.com
Despite rain, Pride Center VT's Annual Pride Parade and Festival brings out it's largest crowd yet
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pride Center of Vermont made its presence known in Sunday's largest pride parade and festival event since the celebratory tradition began in 1983. “It’s fantastic because we outgrew Battery Park, it was too small to accommodate the level of celebration,” said Mike Bensel, executive director of Pride Center of Vermont.
WCAX
Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A late Burlington community member left a large gift for a local homeless service agency. ANEW Place runs Sober Shelter and supportive housing programs. The nonprofit received $58,000 from the late Ellen Ruth Everitz, who called Burlington home for more than 80 years. ANEW Place says...
WCAX
Police no longer sure who stabbed who in Burlington park incident
Saving the state money and preventing waste, fraud and abuse: those are the goals of the Vermont state auditor’s office. Plattsburgh to host workshop on retail cannabis licenses. Updated: 4 hours ago. The city of Plattsburgh is teaming up with New York’s Office of Cannabis Management for an information...
WCAX
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A downtown Burlington church that has been unused since 2018 is under contract to be sold. The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely empty, but that might not be the case for much longer. The church is currently under...
After a Murder and Increased Drug Use, Complaints Mount at Burlington’s City Hall Park
In October 2020, Burlington city leaders switched on a pulsating water splash pad and declared City Hall Park reborn. Doreen Kraft, executive director of Burlington City Arts, called it the Queen City's "crown jewel." Others proudly envisioned the downtown square block as the city's "front yard" or "living room." Mayor...
Loon Lake’s lifestyles of the rich and famous
HIstoric former resort features a surviving hotel annex, several cottages (including one that housed multiple presidents) and a history of famous visitors. Loon Lake is along a road less taken. You won’t pass it on your way from here to there. Found three miles west of state Route 3, 20 miles north of Saranac Lake, along Route 26, the old Port Kent-Hopkinton Turnpike, it requires a dedicated trip. Its history as one of the most “socially prominent” resorts in the Adirondacks saw wealthy families such as the Vanderbilts, Whitneys, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, and Guggenheims regularly staying as guests. It features one of the earliest golf courses in the Adirondacks and African-American homesteaders with ties to Gerrit Smith of Timbuctoo and the abolitionist movement.
newyorkalmanack.com
70-Year-Old Hiker Rescued By Helicopter From Adirondack Peak
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents throughout New York State. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured or distressed people. What follows is a report, prepared...
WCAX
CTE brings back building trades program to help fill gap in labor force
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont needs folks ready and capable of building homes. So the Center for Technology Essex relaunched a program to help fill in the growing gap in the labor force. It’s the building systems program that covers HVAC, plumbing and electrical, things the state has continued...
ShireTown Market Brings Creemees and Breakfast Tacos to Middlebury
Middlebury's creemee drought ended last month when ShireTown Marketplace opened its walk-up window on August 19, serving cones and cups of classic vanilla, chocolate and twist. "We anticipated it being busy, but nothing like what we actually saw," owner Kevin Archambeault said. "We kind of got it handed to us...
vermontbiz.com
Come Visit the Vermont Building at the Big E
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Big E is now open! From now through October 2nd, visit the Avenue of the States during the Big E, the only fair in the U.S. where more than one state participates. On this educational thoroughfare you'll see impressive replicas of each...
COTS Director Rita Markley Retires After 30 Years of Solutions-Oriented Advocacy for the Homeless
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Vermont is higher than ever. According to the state's most recent annual count, there were 2,780 people who lacked stable housing, up from 2,591 last year. Pre-pandemic, the count was typically between 1,000 to 1,500. Included in that number are numerous families and children.
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers locate body of missing subject in Duane, assist with possible spine injury on Otter Creek horse trails
On Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to the Otter Creek horse trails in the Independence Wild Forest after receiving reports of a subject who was thrown from her horse, suffering a possible spine injury. Martinsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the 32-year-old from Clarence Center...
WCAX
Giant pumpkins from across the region roll into Colchester
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held their annual weigh-off Saturday afternoon at Sam Mazza’s Farmstand. This club holds several events and meetings throughout the year, such as seed swaps and pumpkin patch tours. More experienced growers are always looking to pass on their knowledge to the new members. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. We are told the champion was 2,359.5 pounds, owned by Barry Leblanc of Merrimack, N.H.
