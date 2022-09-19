Read full article on original website
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
duke.edu
Lilly Collection Spotlight: Library Things for Your Curiosity Voyage
Library Things – — Embark on Your Curiosity Voyage. Do you know that the creators of Stranger Things are from Durham, North Carolina?. The supernatural series may be set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, but creators Matt and Ross Duffer grew up in Durham. Although the identical twins grew up in the 90s, the series is awash with popular culture references from the 1980s. They lived in Durham County and attended the Duke School for elementary and middle school, graduating from Jordan High School. The Duffer brothers later attended Chapman University in California where they studied film and media arts.
duke.edu
Sloan Scholar Siblings
Alexis and Tyler Johnson always had a lot in common: acrobatics classes, a love of Marvel movies, and the same sense of humor. The siblings didn’t mean for graduate school to be one of those things. Yet, their academic paths also converged at Duke. “Even though before graduate school...
duke.edu
A Space for Healing
In late 2020 and early 2021, Duke University Health System’s “Moments to Movement” initiative was making undeniable progress. Formed after a series of killings of unarmed Black citizens, the initiative brought diverse groups of staff and faculty together for facilitated – and oftentimes challenging – conversations about racism’s role in society and how to create positive change.
duke.edu
Avoid the ‘Effortless Perfection’ Trap, Duke Alumna Advises College Women
It’s a feeling she first noticed as a college student – the intense pressure to accomplish it all but. seem as if it took no effort. And it’s a feeling Caralena Peterson ‘15 wants other female undergraduates to cast aside. During her time at Duke, Peterson...
duke.edu
Upcoming Workshop: Become an Expert at Sharing Your Expertise
When Laurelin Younger first took the “Train the Trainer Boot Camp,” she just wanted to learn how to better teach pathology residents who passed through her cytogenics lab. Six years later, Younger, now the education and training coordinator for Duke University Health System’s laboratories, sees the Duke Learning & Organization Development (L&OD) course as a pivot point in her career.
duke.edu
Said@Duke: Jody Patterson -- Chair of Art History at Ohio State University
Art historian and author Jody Patterson, Roy Lichtenstein Foundation Chair of Art History and Chair of Graduate Studies at the Ohio State University, spoke Thursday at the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University for the Annual Semans Lecture. The title of her talk was “Roy Lichtenstein: A Bigger Picture,” and she spoke about the pop artist’s interest in muralism, a lesser-known aspect of his work. Click here to read more posts from the Said@Duke series.
duke.edu
Stelfanie Williams Reappointed to Second Term as VP for Durham & Community Affairs
Stelfanie Williams will serve a second five-year term as vice president for Durham and community affairs, President Vincent Price announced this week. The reappointment followed a routine administrative review that was conducted by a committee chaired by Dave Kennedy, vice president for alumni engagement and development. Her new term begins July 1, 2023.
duke.edu
Newly Discovered Barrier Prevents Immunity from Reaching Smell-Sensing Cells
DURHAM, N.C. – Duke scientists have identified a previously unknown barrier that separates the bloodstream from smelling cells in the upper airway of mice, likely as a way to protect the brain. But this barrier also ends up keeping some of the larger molecules of the body’s immune system...
duke.edu
Audio Under the Stars Returns to Durham
Audio Under the Stars returns to Durham this fall in a new location – the great lawn at Durham Central Park! This special evening on Friday, October 14 is in addition to a previously-announced event in Pittsboro, NC this Friday, September 23. Audio Under the Stars (AUTS) is a...
duke.edu
Where to Register to Vote for the Midterms on Campus This Week
Starting this week people can register to vote for the Nov. 8 midterm election on both West and East Campus. Registration events take place on the Bryan Center plaza, West Campus bus stop and East Campus Marketplace. Click here for times and locations. Registration can be a tricky process for...
duke.edu
Heavy Traffic Expected for Sept. 24 Pride Parade Around East Campus
Expect traffic congestion and some road closures around East Campus during the day on Saturday, Sept. 24, as the Pride: Durham NC event will bring visitors to the area. A parade for the event, which starts at 10:30 a.m., will close some roads around East Campus from 9 a.m. to noon. Staging for the parade will begin around 9 a.m. along Main Street and Buchanan Boulevard. The parade route will include Main Street, Broad Street, West Knox Street and Ninth Street.
