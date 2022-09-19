Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Pro wrestling legend makes surprise appearance at AEW Rampage Grand Slam taping
The following contains spoilers for Friday's AEW Rampage Grand Slam. The Great Muta appeared during Wednesday’s AEW Rampage Grand Slam tapings. Muta aided Sting and Darby Allin during their match against Buddy Matthews and Brody King, which will air this Friday. Matthews was about to attack a handcuffed Sting with a baseball bat when Muta arrived, spitting mist in the face of Matthews. This caused Matthews to bump into Julia Hart, who went through a table. Sting picked up the win for his team. After the match, Sting hugged Muta.
