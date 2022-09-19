ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September

That's enabling income-focused investors to lock in some attractive yields on high-quality companies. Many of these companies have a long history of growing their dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Unknown Oil Company Is Turning into a Monster Dividend Stock

Chord Energy recently doubled its base dividend, boosting its yield to more than 3.5%. That's part of the company's updated capital return framework, which also includes share repurchases and a variable dividend. Those future variable dividend payments could be sizeable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?

Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

Goldman Sachs Says Next Fed Rate Increases Will Be Big: 7 Conviction List Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

The wind behind the bear market summer rally was driven by a belief by many that the Federal Reserve was getting close to a pivot on rate policy. Breathless analysts looking at any tiny drop in the inflation data were sure it was a possibility. All that ended when Fed Chair Powell gave the pivot possibilities a knockout punch at the Jackson Hole economic symposium in late August. He basically said higher rates are coming for longer.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 94% to Buy on the Dip, According to Wall Street

GoPro just released three brand-new cameras at once in a bid to expand its addressable market. The company continues to see blistering growth in its high-profit-margin subscriptions. Despite its stock losing 94% of its value from its all-time high, the tide is turning bullish on Wall Street. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

ED, ATO: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Consider During Uncertain Times

Consolidated Edison and Atmos Energy come with multiple qualities, including featuring the longest dividend-growth track records in the utilities sector. Their most recent results were once again robust, while their earnings-growth prospects are supported by predictable rate hikes. Still, investors must be wary of overpaying for their shares. The utilities...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value

The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
REAL ESTATE

